Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse

Young girl and her sister physically abused and forced into labour by guardians

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 4:54 PM
Photo via Facebook/ ดีให้เก็บ เจ็บให้จำ

A Thai man rescued a five year old girl and her older sister, who were allegedly abused and forced to work by their guardians. One of the girls nearly drowned in a canal in Bangkok while attempting to collect money from krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival.

An owner of a motorcycle shop in the Bang Mod area of Bangkok visited a local temple on Loy Krathong Day, November 5, where he encountered the young girl picking up coins from floating krathongs along the canal bank.

The man warned her to stop, telling her she was at risk of falling into the canal and drowning. However, the girl continued searching for coins. Moments later, she slipped and fell into the water.

Fortunately, the man and his friends managed to pull her out in time. Shortly afterwards, a Thai woman, initially believed to be the girl’s mother, arrived at the scene. Instead of comforting the frightened child, she scolded her harshly and ordered her to return home.

The girl’s older sister, who collected coins nearby, came to check on her younger sibling. The woman then reportedly slapped the older girl on the face for failing to look after her sister.

Thai family abuses young girls and forced them to work
Photo via Facebook/ ดีให้เก็บ เจ็บให้จำ

Witnesses at the temple intervened and urged the woman to stop hurting the children. Although she ceased the physical abuse, she continued shouting vulgarities at the girls.

Concerned, the motorcycle shop owner and his friends followed the girls home and discovered they were living in poor conditions. The Thai woman and her husband were not the children’s biological parents.

Their real parents were reportedly imprisoned, and the man claimed himself as a younger brother of the girls’ father.

Two girls rescued from abusive family in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ดีให้เก็บ เจ็บให้จำ

The man later shared the story on his Facebook page, revealing that the girls were forced to sell orange juice to cover household expenses. If they returned home with unsold bottles, they were allegedly beaten according to the number of bottles left over.

Locals in the area commented under his post, confirming that they often witnessed the couple publicly abusing the children.

The motorcycle shop owner reported the incident to local government officials and police in hopes of helping the girls.

Officers from Bang Mod Police Station summoned the couple for questioning and warned them to stop their abusive behaviour. Following a report by Jmoi V+, the two girls were relocated to live with their grandmother. Relevant government departments will visit them soon to provide ongoing support.

