What is seblak and why is everyone in Bangkok talking about it?

Seblak is a spicy, chewy Indonesian street food made from rehydrated crackers cooked in a rich, aromatic broth.

The dish went viral in Bangkok after a local influencer’s TikTok video sparked a nationwide craving.

You can find seblak in many places across Bangkok, from Indonesian eateries to instant packets.

As an Indonesian, it’s exciting to see seblak, a well-loved comfort dish from my hometown (Bandung), become a full-blown social media sensation in Bangkok. If you’re chronically online like me, you’ve probably noticed that, nowadays, TikTok feeds are flooded with people slurping through tears, supermarkets are running out of instant seblak packs, and long queues are forming outside food stalls trying to serve it hot.

So what is seblak and how did it rise to stardom? Most importantly, where can you find it in Bangkok? Keep reading to find the answer.

What even is seblak?

Seblak is a spicy, savoury street food made from kerupuk basah or rehydrated Indonesian crackers that become delightfully soft and chewy when cooked in a thick, fiery broth. Think of it as a cross between noodle soup and a hotpot, but with a texture and flavour that’s unlike anything most Thais have tasted before.

Originally from Bandung, seblak was a clever way to reuse stale crackers by boiling them with a punchy paste of garlic, shallots, chilli, and the dish’s secret weapon: kencur (aromatic ginger). This herb gives seblak its distinct earthy aroma and slightly floral, herbal taste that separates it from anything made with Thai galangan or regular ginger.

Seblak was (and still is) a humble comfort meal for students and workers in Indonesia, specifically for Sundanese people. There are many variations of seblak across Indonesia. The most popular among locals include seblak basah (served with broth and the version now trending in Bangkok), seblak coet (made with white crackers), and seblak kering (the dry version, often considered the most traditional).

Modern seblak stalls in the country now offer a buffet-style selection of add-ons where customers can mix and match to their liking. Some of the most common add-ons are noodles, meatballs, tofu, seafood, chicken feet, and sausage.

Why is Seblak viral in Bangkok?

Seblak’s explosive arrival in Bangkok can be traced to a single TikTok video. Chanisara Wongdeeprasith, a local influencer, uploaded a short clip of herself enjoying a steaming bowl of Seblak with the caption, ‘Aroi!’ Within days, the video hit million of views. The image of her smiling and declaring the dish delicious was enough to send viewers rushing to find out what all the fuss was about.

Following the video, Thai TikTok users began posting their own seblak ‘challenge’ clips. They compete to handle the spice levels and pull dramatic faces that boost the trend’s reach. It seems like the hotter the seblak, the more views the video gets. And now, Bangkokians are rushing out to seblak stalls in person.

The dish also happens to fit naturally with Thai taste preferences. Thai cuisine is already known for its intense, layered flavours, so seblak’s spicy, savoury, and aromatic combination feels familiar but excitedly different. Unlike the sour heat of Tom Yum or the rich umami of Boat Noodles, seblak offers a chewy, silky texture and a deep, aromatic spice.

Another factor behind seblak’s popularity in Bangkok is its flexibility. Just like Thai Suki or noodle shops where customers pick their ingredients, seblak’s mix-and-match format feels instantly accessible.

Where to find Seblak in Bangkok

Tracking down seblak in Bangkok is easier than you might think. Thanks to its online explosion, countless local vendors have added it to their menus, and Indonesian eateries are seeing record demand.

Look out for small stalls in markets and food courts, especially those with visible queues and signs boasting Indonesian flags or the word seblak in bold letters.

There are also instant seblak packets across supermarkets in Bangkok. They offer a quick, fuss-free way to experience the dish’s signature flavour at home, though purists will tell you that nothing compares to the freshly made version simmered with real kencur.

My recommendation is to go to Waroeng Anni Indonesia Halal Shop in Bangkok for instant seblak. They’re available online on major shopping platforms. But if you want the real deal, Padang Nusantara in Pratunam and Warteg Indonesia in Khurana Inn, Ratchaphrao Road are great places to go.

Another place to visit for seblak is the Indonesian Embassy canteen in Pratunam. Here, you can see embassy staff and local foodies lining up to taste the real thing.