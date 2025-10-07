Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

Udon Thani police launched a manhunt after a man was found dead near a rice field yesterday, October 7. Officers believe the fatal shooting stemmed from a long-running dispute with a neighbour.

Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene in Nong Sa-at district, a rice field near a raised wooden hut about 100 metres from the road in Ban Non Thongkham Charoen, following a report of a body found around 9am.

The deceased, identified as 39 year old Thawatchai, was found lying near a pond approximately 10 metres from the hut.

He had suffered a shotgun wound to the face and chest, as well as a deep knife wound to the head. A sickle and a machete, believed to belong to the victim, were found next to the body. A grey shotgun cartridge was recovered near the weapons.

Thawatchai’s motorbike was found parked along the roadside near the entrance to the field. The hut and surrounding farmland are reportedly rented by a 67 year old man identified as Khongdet, who was not present when police arrived. Police are attempting to locate him for questioning.

Officials and residents told police that the victim had a history of drug use and had been previously treated for psychiatric symptoms. Locals also said Thawatchai and the landowner had argued in the past, although it is not clear what led to the latest incident.

One witness, 58 year old Bhutha, who discovered the body, said he heard two gunshots while cutting grass nearby and initially believed they were aimed at birds or rodents. Upon checking the hut, he found Thawatchai’s body and alerted the village.

The victim’s wife, 36 year old Namfon, said she last spoke to her husband around 8am when he said he was heading to the field to harvest cassava. An hour later, she was informed by neighbours that he had been shot.

She confirmed her husband had past conflicts with neighbours and a known history of substance use. His mother, 57 year old Sudjai, told police she initially feared her son had taken his own life, but later believed he had been attacked due to the nature of the injuries.

KhaoSod reported that police are treating the case as a suspected murder and are working to locate Khongdet, who is believed to have fled toward the mountainous area near the border of Khon Kaen province. Officers confirmed the man is a former hunter familiar with the area.

The body was transferred to a local hospital for autopsy. Authorities are continuing the investigation and collecting evidence to determine whether additional individuals were involved.