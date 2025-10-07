Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

Long-running dispute believed to be the motive in rice field shooting

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner8 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger
Image of the crime scene | Photo via KhaoSod

Udon Thani police launched a manhunt after a man was found dead near a rice field yesterday, October 7. Officers believe the fatal shooting stemmed from a long-running dispute with a neighbour.

Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene in Nong Sa-at district, a rice field near a raised wooden hut about 100 metres from the road in Ban Non Thongkham Charoen, following a report of a body found around 9am.

The deceased, identified as 39 year old Thawatchai, was found lying near a pond approximately 10 metres from the hut.

He had suffered a shotgun wound to the face and chest, as well as a deep knife wound to the head. A sickle and a machete, believed to belong to the victim, were found next to the body. A grey shotgun cartridge was recovered near the weapons.

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Thawatchai’s motorbike was found parked along the roadside near the entrance to the field. The hut and surrounding farmland are reportedly rented by a 67 year old man identified as Khongdet, who was not present when police arrived. Police are attempting to locate him for questioning.

Officials and residents told police that the victim had a history of drug use and had been previously treated for psychiatric symptoms. Locals also said Thawatchai and the landowner had argued in the past, although it is not clear what led to the latest incident.

One witness, 58 year old Bhutha, who discovered the body, said he heard two gunshots while cutting grass nearby and initially believed they were aimed at birds or rodents. Upon checking the hut, he found Thawatchai’s body and alerted the village.

Related Articles

The victim’s wife, 36 year old Namfon, said she last spoke to her husband around 8am when he said he was heading to the field to harvest cassava. An hour later, she was informed by neighbours that he had been shot.

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

She confirmed her husband had past conflicts with neighbours and a known history of substance use. His mother, 57 year old Sudjai, told police she initially feared her son had taken his own life, but later believed he had been attacked due to the nature of the injuries.

KhaoSod reported that police are treating the case as a suspected murder and are working to locate Khongdet, who is believed to have fled toward the mountainous area near the border of Khon Kaen province. Officers confirmed the man is a former hunter familiar with the area.

The body was transferred to a local hospital for autopsy. Authorities are continuing the investigation and collecting evidence to determine whether additional individuals were involved.

Latest Thailand News
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

9 seconds ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

4 minutes ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

53 minutes ago
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

1 hour ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

2 hours ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

3 hours ago
Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

3 hours ago
What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival

3 hours ago
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

3 hours ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

3 hours ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

4 hours ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

4 hours ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

6 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

6 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

6 hours ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

7 hours ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

7 hours ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

7 hours ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

7 hours ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

7 hours ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

8 hours ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner9 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.