World hits milestone amount of Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

World hits milestone amount of Covid-19 cases
The world has hit a new milestone with 500,000 deaths and 10 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with officials warning the worst may be yet to come.
The news of the latest worldwide case amount was announced yesterday coupled with another record mark for daily new infections at 189,000, as governments continue to backtrack on reopening borders and travel.
The true death toll of the virus, which first appeared in China late last year, is generally believed to be significantly higher. Experts claim that many victims died of Covid-19 without being checked for it, particularly early on.
The US has claimed around 25% of the confirmed Covid-19 deaths worldwide, with Brazil having the highest death rate in the world.
South Africa’s health minister warned that the country’s current number of cases is expected to increase rapidly in the coming weeks as people go back to work and strain hospitals to the limit.
Recent clusters of cases in the Swiss nightclub and the English town of Leicester have shown that the virus continues to spread widely in Europe, but not at the fast-growing pace of infection seen in parts of the United States, Latin America and India.
The British government, meanwhile, is debating whether a local lockdown is required for the central English city of Leicester in the midst of rumours of a Covid-19 increase in its Asian population. It would be the first local lockdown in Britain.
On Sunday, Italy celebrated its dead with a Requiem concert in the hard-hit province of Bergamo. The ceremony at the one-time epicentre of the European outbreak took place one day after Italy reported the lowest daily count of Covid-19 deaths in over 4 months.
Germany has renewed lockdowns in its western region after around 1,000 slaughterhouse workers tested positive.
Africa’s reported cases of Covid-19 continued to grow to a new high of more than 371,000, including 9,484 deaths, according to statistics published by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.
China has also announced a further decrease in new confirmed cases today, with a total of just 12, including seven cases of domestic transmission in Beijing, where almost 8.3 million people have been screened in recent weeks. No new deaths were reported today, leaving the total at 4,634 of the 83,512 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In the meantime, Poland and France have sought to make a move towards normalcy by holding elections that have been postponed by the virus.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved extending the Emergency Decree
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the proposal from the National Security Council last week to extend the emergency decree until the end of July. The decision was made at a meeting this morning with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and other relevant officials. Read more about last weeks proposal HERE.
The CCSA says the extension was necessary because the country is opening up more businesses, including schools, and will start permitting more foreign travellers to arrive in coming months.
Although it is 100% certain that the emergency decree is being extended, some new sources report that the proposal will now go to the Thai Cabinet tomorrow afternoon for a final approval.
The CCSA noted that the extension would be until July 31 and it could be cancelled at any time if the situation with the reopening of schools and entertainment venues does not see any problems or any new outbreaks of Covid-19 infections.
A spokesperson for the CCSA say that the extension of the decree is not political and it is needed to properly manage and observe the situation with Phase 5 of lifting restrictions and regulations previously imposed. Businesses that are set to be reopened on July 1 includes pubs, bars, entertainment venues and schools. Read more HERE.
British Airways makes cuts after Covid-19 profit loss
British Airways is the latest airline to cut jobs after Covid-19 sent profits into a downward spiral. The company says it has reached an agreement with its pilots that will see 350 laid off and another 300 entering a pool in which they could be rehired at a later date. The airline previously said it needed to cut 12,000 jobs and decrease pay levels for its cabin crew to deal with the profit losses in an attempt to save the carrier.
Those captains and first officers who are placed in the pool will still get half of their normal pay, and an additional 7.5% of the deducted payback upon returning to the air. The company says most of those first officers being pooled are the ones operating the Boeing 747 jumbo jets.
Flight crews will see a 15% pay cut if they agree to a new proposal, which would allow them to still work. British Airways says it is currently in talks with the UK pilots union BALPA to codify the agreements in an attempt to save as many jobs as possible. Planes were grounded in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent airlines worldwide into crisis. Many will never return to the skies.
In the past week Australia’s national airline Qantas has announced it doesn’t intend resumption of international flights until at least July 2021. And Thailand’s NokScoot has ceased flying and decided to wind up the business – a joint venture between Thailand’s Nok Air and Singapore’s Scoot Airlines.
Cambodia announces changes to entry rules for citizens with foreign passports
Cambodian nationals who hold foreign passports will likely welcome the government’s decision to do away with the requirement for a US$3,000 deposit to cover Covid-19 costs, along with the compulsory US$50,000 health insurance. But a report in TTR weekly says the changes only apply to Cambodian citizens with foreign passports and a Visa K entry permit.
Following the move by the country’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, entry requirements have been updated at all Cambodian airports, but the health insurance requirement and hefty deposit are still mandatory for all foreign visitors. The SSCA adds that Cambodian citizens are still required to show a medical certificate that proves they have tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.
“Cambodian nationals holding foreign passports with Visa K are still required to possess a health certificate indicating a Covid-19 negative status issued by competent health authorities of their residing country no more than 72 hours from the departure time from their residing country.”
In addition, all international organisations in Cambodia, including foreign embassies and consulates, must confirm that staff and diplomats entering the country are free from Covid-19 and ensure they fulfill the mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
