Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange | The Thaiger

Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange
Militants have allegedly opened fire at the Pakistan Stock Exchange this morning, which reportedly left three people dead.
Pakistan police have declared the incident a terrorist attack as two security guards and a policeman was killed along with the four gunmen, who police reportedly shot down.
Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon said he and others were huddled inside their offices as police checked each floor to rule out any explosives. The attack reportedly left no injuries among the brokers and employees inside the building, which is Pakistan’s oldest and largest stock exchange.
Bangladesh ferry accident leaves over 20 dead
A ferry accident in Dhaka, Bangladesh has reportedly left over twenty people dead today with dozens more missing.
According to rescue officials, The Morning Bird ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital after being hit by another vessel, killing 23 people so far. Rescue divers are still searching for the rest of the missing passengers after the boat sank. Several witnesses said the boat was carrying more than 50 people, with many stuck inside cabins.
The accident occurred just metres away from the country’s largest river port Sadarghat. Ferry accidents are reportedly common in the country due to poor safety standards in its shipyards which allegedly feature overcrowded ferries.
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate symbol from state flag
Legislators in Mississippi voted on Sunday to strip the Confederate battle symbol from the state flag after national demonstrations drew renewed attention to the symbols of the colonial history of the United States.
The measure was adopted by a majority vote of 91-23 in the House of Representatives, which gave rise to cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 in favour of the resolution.
Democratic Senator John Horhn said changing the flag was a “big step… in the journey, we are on to recognize everybody’s God-given humanity and self-worth.”
Senators were celebrating with cheers, hugs, and fist-bumps.
Mississippi is the only US state to incorporate the Confederate Standard on its official flag after Georgia dropped it in 2003.
The pattern of crisscrossed diagonal stars was used by the Southern forces, including the Mississippi, during the 1861-1865 American Civil War, a conflict that put an end to slavery and for many remains a sign of the country’s racial heritage.
The bill calls for a nine-member commission to design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and includes the phrase “In God, We Trust.”
The proposal will be voted by the state residents in November. If the new design is rejected, Mississippi will go without a state flag until the new design has been approved.
Voting in both houses of the state legislature followed weeks of increasing pressure and hours of passionate debate.
“This is an opportunity for us to find a flag that’s unifying for all Mississippians, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, cheering lawmakers, Clarion-Ledger newspaper.
L’Oreal is dropping words such as ‘whitening’ from products
The French cosmetics giant L’Oreal is reportedly joining the bandwagon to remove terms such as “whitening” and “fairness” from its skincare products.
The decision was made by the Paris-based corporation in the aftermath of the global anti-racism demonstrations that led to the killing of George Floyd in the US last month.
L’Oreal said in a statement that it has “decided to delete the words ‘white/whitening,’ ‘fair/fairness,’ ‘light/lighting’ from all of its evening skin items.”
The step follows a similar decision last week by the Anglo-Dutch corporation Unilever, which has joined other companies in being scrutinized after Floyd’s murder.
Earlier this month, L’Oreal said that it “stands in solidarity with the black community and against discrimination of any sort.” The company also added that “speaking out is worth it” in a play off its normal slogan of “you’re worth it.”
