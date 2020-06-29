Man arrested for killing a wild elephant in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested for killing a wild elephant in southern Thailand
A wild elephant was shot and killed by a local at a national park in southern Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan over the weekend. Police arrested the alleged shooter who is now facing charges of killing a protected animal and possessing an unlicensed firearm.
Kui Buri National Park officials say this is the fourth wild elephant this month that has died from either electrocution or gunshots. There are about 300 wild elephants in the park and local officials say they’ve been trying to prevent clashes between locals and the wild animals.
On Saturday, park rangers were trying to lure an elephant that was roaming on local’s rubber plantation back into the forest when it was allegedly shot by 49 year old Narong Arapakdi.
Rangers rushed over when they heard the gunshot, finding the 2 tonne elephant dead in a ditch and Arapakdi with a shotgun in his hands. Arapakdi says he was acting in self defence.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Police arrest former security guard who robbed his workplace
Police arrested a man allegedly involved in decade-old burglaries. A group of security guards robbed a factory where they worked and have been hiding from police since 2007.
The 44 year old man known as Tuk-Kae was arrested in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Police say they hope the arrest will lead to new information about where the other suspects are.
Tuk-Kae and 3 other security guards allegedly robbed their workplace in the Chonburi province on July 22, 2007 and July 29 in the same year, stealing motorbike chains. The former employees then went into hiding, according to police reports. Apparently the group robbed a factory again about 2 years later on January 8, 2009, stealing 20 air conditioner condenser units.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
2 arrested in Isaan for methamphetamines, assets seized
Police in Isaan’s Nakhon Phanom province say they’ve arrested 2 men with 42,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”) in their possession, and seized their assets. The deputy provincial governor identified the pair as 29 year old Vichai Niwongsa and 45 year old Veerapong Ngaonoi, both from the Tha Uthen district.
He says authorities followed the pair’s activities for a considerable time before obtaining solid evidence, leading to their arrests with last night. Police also seized several gold necklaces from the suspects, 500,000 baht in cash and title deeds to 29 rai of land, which they suspect was acquired through the drug trade.
Authorities say Veerapong is a Mekong river fisherman who acted as a go-between for a drug ring in Laos, to smuggle drugs on a longtail boat across the border to Vichai, allegedly a major drug agent in Nakhon Phanom. Veerachai was reportedly paid about 50,000 baht for each delivery. The Lao border at Nakhon Phanom is well known for drug smuggling activity.
Authorities are tracing the pair’s’s financial records, which could potentially lead to more arrests.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
1 dead, another injured in Nakhon Ratchasima shootings
One man is dead and another seriously wounded in separate shooting incidents this morning in the Khong district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat. A suspect was detained for questioning who police believe committed both shootings in a drug deal gone bad.
At about 4am police at Khong station learned a man had been shot and wounded in tambon Wang Ma Nao. They rushed to the village with emergency volunteers and a doctor from Khong Hospital. On the way, they found a pickup truck had crashed on the roadside. The driver, later identified as 25 year old Jaturong Sosomboon, was found dead. He’d been shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through his belly.
Police cordoned off the spot before proceeding to a house in Nong Muang village, where they found a man identified as Yingyos Phuwongsa, who had been shot in the knee and the face. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
After investigation, police believed both crimes were committed by 37 year old Tawatchai Saeng-arun. Jaturong, Yingyos and Tawatchai were on police record as being involved in the drug trade together. Police then went to Tawatchai’s house where he was detained for questioning.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | ThairathKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangladesh ferry accident leaves over 20 dead
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate symbol from state flag
L’Oreal is dropping words such as ‘whitening’ from products
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange
World hits milestone amount of Covid-19 cases
Man arrested for killing a wild elephant in southern Thailand
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved extending the Emergency Decree
British Airways makes cuts after Covid-19 profit loss
Hong Kong residents protesters of new national security law arrested
America’s BLM movement sparks race discussion in Thailand
Cambodia announces changes to entry rules for citizens with foreign passports
Beach in Chon Buri temporarily closed again due to overcrowding
Six arrested over stolen Banksy artwork in Paris
Report alleges man exposing genitals in viral clip is local government official
India opens one of largest hospitals to treat coronavirus
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
- Business3 days ago
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
- Coronavirus Asia3 days ago
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
- Singapore2 days ago
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht