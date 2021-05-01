Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Thailand has launched the Mor Prom account on the Line app today where locals can register to get their vaccine appointments. While 16 million people earmarked as vulnerable will get top priority for the free vaccines, everyone can sign up now, though it appears to be for Thai citizens only. Starting today, people can register for vaccination using the Line app by contacting Mor Prom, which is Thai for “doctor’s ready”.
The CCSA suggested for those who are not tech-friendly, register at your local hospital or with a health volunteer or clinic. A spokesperson even suggested asking a younger relative for help. They stressed that people already on the priority list do not need to flood the system today, as registration will be ongoing for a long time.
People with chronic conditions and seniors get priority to minimise Covid-19 deaths. Half the Coronavirus deaths in Thailand had underlying health conditions or were elderly, according to the chair of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Committee who is also the Deputy Minister for Public Health. While everyone can sign up with the Mor Prom app,
11.7 million Thai people over the age of 60 will be first in line, followed by 4.3 million people labelled as vulnerable due to underlying illnesses like stroke, kidney failure, heart and blood vessel conditions, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. The government has confirmed that foreigners will included in the country’s vaccine roll out, but not at this stage.
The first priority group will be vaccinated starting June 7 and continuing through to the end of July. The public health ministry is confident that there will be enough vaccines and inoculations by the time the Mor Prom vaccine appointments are in full swing to reach the 70% threshold by the end of the year in order to achieve her immunity. AstraZeneca is set to 6 million vaccines in June and 10 million more in July, plus the local Siam Bioscience say they will be in full production of the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically in case of any importing delays.
The Mor Prom Line account is operated by the Thai Public Health Ministry and features a menu of helpful tools on its chat page. You can click register to fill in your first and last name, home province, and national ID card number. You can also click add people in order to register other people like family members or friends that may not be on the Line app. Once registered, vaccine appointments can be booked.
All applicants will be checked against the eligibility list the government keeps for priority vaccines. Before your appointment, you will receive alerts via Line with information about your appointment and on observing side effects, along with booking the follow-up appointment for your second vaccine. Rescheduling is also an option for those needing to change vaccine appointments.
This new Line account hopes to hasten Covid-19 vaccinations at a time when the pandemic is surging throughout the country. Infections and death rates have grown more quickly than in past ‘waves’ with the B117 variant of Covid-19 currently sweeping across Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,891 new infections, 21 deaths
Today’s Covid-19 24 hour infections report features a new high in Covid-related deaths. 21 people have succumbed over the past 24 hour reporting period, according to the Thai Health Ministry.
1,891 new Covid infections have also been reported. Thailand’s total cases has now reached 67,044 since the start of the pandemic in Thailand in January 2020. 1,884 of those are local community cases. The rise in today’s cases bucks the trend of a slow drop in numbers over the past 3 days of reporting.
28,745 people remain in state-controlled care… 20,775 in hospitals, 7,970 in field hospitals. 829 patients are registered as “in a serious condition”, 270 on ventilators. The people that died over the past 24 hours include 9 men and 12 women, aged between 39 and 90.
In Bangkok, the number of new cases was 739.
Here’s an infographic showing the dark red, red and orange zone provinces and a quick rundown of the restrictions in each at the moment…
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai people not given choice which Covid-19 vaccine they receive
It’s free but you don’t get a choice. Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that people will not be given a choice of which Covid-19 vaccine they receive. Amid widespread criticism of the slow rollout of vaccination in Thailand, the health minister discussed the process of vaccines being approved for distribution within Thailand. Many are concerned about possible side effects from the different vaccine options.
The minister stated that people reporting for vaccination will be injected with the most suitable option available for their demographic. No vaccine choice will be given in free inoculation centres. The health minister stressed that people will receive an immunising vaccine and that every Covid-19 vaccine that is administered in Thailand is first inspected by a vaccine safety committee.
Currently, the Sinovac vaccine is the most used jab in Thailand, being prioritised for medical workers, frontline workers, and immigration officers. Sinovac required two doses spaced 3 weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine is still in the evaluation process, though the health minister commented that if and when it is approved for use in Thailand that vaccine would be be the ideal choice for young people from 12 to 18 years old, as it has been tested to be safe for children over 12.
The minister said that Thailand is prepared to register Covid-19 vaccines by all different manufacturers and that the government is not hindering any specific brand. But the process before vaccines can be administered within the borders involves the manufacturer registering their vaccine by submitting necessary documents to the Food and Drug Administration. The government then evaluates the vaccine and once it is deemed safe will approve the registration.
Currently, only Sinovac and AstraZeneca are available in Thailand, though many makers are pushing to get through the FDA approval process. The Thai government aims to lock down commitments from these two vaccine makers to confirm a speedy delivery timeline. The problem of importing vaccines in large quantities is that the jabs are needed worldwide including the home countries of the vaccine producers, which often get priority before exporting.
A second Chinese vaccine producer, Sinopharm, just had a meeting with the Public Health Minister but have not begun negotiations for import yet. The American vaccine Moderna is also working its way through the registration process, having submitted the documents to the FDA and awaiting approval now.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Deja Vu: Cruise ship in Japan finds Covid-19 infection
In an unfortunate case of life coming full circle, Covid-19 has infected a passenger aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. One infamous early outbreak of what at the time was a new and mysterious virus we hoped wouldn’t manage to spread worldwide was the case of Carnival Cruise Line’s Diamond Princess cruise ship. 3,700 people were quarantined on that ship and parked in Yokohama amid pandemonium and confusion of how to address the emerging virus. In that case last February, after nearly a month of aimless floating and passengers being quarantined in their tiny cabins, over 700 passengers contracted Covid-19 and 14 people died of the virus.
This time, Nippon Yusen’s NYK Cruises Co has turned its ship back towards port after one passenger was diagnosed with Covid-19. Mirroring the Diamond Princess last year, after discovering a Coronavirus infection, the boat will also dock at Yokohama port.
The Asuka II is a luxury cruise liner with 295 passengers and 425 crew members. With Tokyo just to the north, the boat will return back to Yokohama and is expected to arrive tomorrow at around noon. The cruise was originally scheduled to travel to northern prefectures, calling at the ports of Aomori and Hokkaido before returning to its home port on May 5.
The cruise did have safety measures in place, with all passengers required to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding, but another round of testing yesterday returned the positive infection.
The one Covid-19 infection identified is said to be recovering and in stable condition. They are staying in their cabin now and NYK released a statement that the patient had only been in close contact with one other person before the infection was diagnosed.
SOURCE: Reuters
