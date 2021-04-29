Coronavirus (Covid-19)
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
All expats living in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun. He says Thailand plans to roll out a “massive vaccination plan” to vaccinate all people who are living in Thailand, including foreign residents.
“All people residing in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine under the plan.”
He made the announcement during the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing today. Natapanu says more information on the vaccination plan for foreigners residing in Thailand will be released at a later date.
Health officials in Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations that have been said to be of “economic significance,” have already been rolling out mass vaccination campaigns in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen the islands to foreign tourists by July.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths, expats eligible for vaccine in Thailand
1,871 new Covid-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 63,570 Covid-19 infections and 188 fatalities. Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported each day since April 17.
Thailand now has 27,988 active Covid-19 cases with many infections related to entertainment venues. Out of today’s new cases, 1,830 cases are local transmissions, 34 were detected in active case finding, and the other 7 were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas. 689 cases were reported today in Bangkok followed by 151 cases in Samut Prakan, just southeast of the capital. 89 cases were reported in Chiang Mai and 81 in Pathum Thani.
In Chon Buri, 112 new cases were confirmed today by the Chon Buri Health Department, a slight increase from yesterday’s count of 108. Since April 1, a total of 2,265 Covid-19 cases and 2 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the coastal province, which includes Pattaya. There are currently 1,584 active cases in the province.
Today’s numbers continue a general downward trend in the reported cases since April 23 when 2,839 infections were reported, a record daily total. It’s “good news,” according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily report from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in English.
To help combat the spread of Covid-19, provincial governments have the power to impose local disease control measures. So far, 73 of 77 provinces, have set orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
12 provinces have requested that people stay at home during specified hours to help slow the spread of the virus. Natapanu says this is not a curfew, it is a request from provinces asking for the “kind cooperation” of people to stay at home during late night and early morning hours.
“We have never announced a curfew.”
Vaccinations in Thailand
So far, 1,344,646 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand with 1,059,721 people who have received their first dose of the vaccine and 284,925 people who have received both doses. Natapanu says Thailand will soon roll out a “massive vaccination plan.”
Expats in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Natapanu says more information on the vaccination plan for foreigners residing in Thailand will be released at a later date.
“All people residing in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine under the plan.”
Samples from 2 batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was locally produced by Siam Bioscience have passed quality tests. The plan to produce and distribute the vaccine locally remains on schedule, with plans to start administering the doses in June.
The Public Health Ministry is also negotiating with other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, such as Pfizer, to reach its goal of acquiring 100 million doses within the year. Pfizer has declared its vaccine safe for children 12 and older, making it appealing to Thailand where children are not yet being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Khaosod | CCSA
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many Thailand Elite Card members cancel travel plans as Covid-19 cases rise
The new wave of Covid-19, infecting more than 30,000 people over the past month, set back travel plans for Thailand Elite Card members. The company that operates the card services, Thailand Privilege Card, is now banking on the Phuket sandbox model to draw in cardholders. The travel scheme, which is planned to start in July as long as Phuket vaccinates 70% of the population to reach herd immunity, would allow vaccinated travellers from overseas to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine.
The company’s president, Somchai Soongswang, says a waived quarantine period in a destination where Covid-19 is under control is a deciding factor for cardholders when making travel plans.
“No quarantine, like the Phuket sandbox concept, and containing the virus are key factors to help existing members finalise their decision to visit Thailand.”
Since the Thailand Elite Members Quarantine Programme approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration back in August, just over 1,000 cardholders have travelled to Thailand. Another 1,500 members say they want to visit, but they are waiting for documents to be processed, flights to be available, or for a vaccine against Covid-19 before travelling.
Some were planning on travelling to Thailand, and already had their Certificate of Entry, a requirement for entering Thailand, but cancelled plans due to the recent wave of Covid-19 this month which is hitting record highs.
The new wave of cases even led a potential cardholder to delay their decision to buy a property in Thailand, according to Somchai. The company offers an Elite Flexible One membership for 500,000 baht, allowing a 5 year, multiple entry visa for those who buy property in Thailand for 10 million baht or more.
There are more than 13,500 Elite cardholders. Most of the younger members are so-called “digital nomads” from Japan, the United States, and Europe, who work remotely as either programmers or software engineers.
The company has approved a significant number of new members in the past few months. From October 2020 to March 2021, the company approved 2,552 new members, a large increase from the same period last fiscal year at 1,322 new members. Half of the new members are between the ages of 30 and 49 while the retirement age group made up 23.7% of new members.
Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases affecting travel plans, Somchai says the company hopes to hit 2,600 new members by April.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Suvarnabhumi check-in counters become vaccine administration points
It’s probably the most traffic check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport has seen in a while. Officials are using the area as a makeshift vaccination centre, where airport staff are lining up to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The initiative is the latest attempt to speed up vaccine administration as Thailand finds itself battling a far more virulent third wave of the virus.
Airport staff, including immigration officials and airline employees, can register for inoculation at one of the converted check-in counters, with officials expecting to vaccinate around 1,000 people a day. CTV News says the airport’s vaccination drive means Suvarnabhumi is humming with more activity than it has seen over the last year, after the pandemic abruptly halted international travel and passenger numbers plummeted.
In pre-Covid days, Thailand received nearly 40 million tourists during 2019, with most arriving at Suvarnabhumi. Last month, just 6,737 visitors arrived in the Kingdom. One airport worker, Siwaporn Singkhrut, says the vaccination service at the airport could easily be expanded to cover other members of the public, given the amount of space available.
“Now, only a portion of the airport is in operation, and it would be even better if it were to fully open to the public so people can come and get vaccinated.”
A cluster of infections that first took hold in the fashionable Thong Lor district of Bangkok has now sparked a serious third way of the virus, which has spread rapidly across the country. Infections have doubled since the beginning of this month, with the number of deaths also increasing. There are fears that the country’s health service will be unable to cope if the numbers keep rising, but officials are resisting calls for a lockdown, given the devastating economic implications. The government has also come in for harsh criticism over the slow pace of the national vaccine rollout and the limited number of doses available.
SOURCE: CTV News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Opium and Heroin seized at Chiang Mai checkpoint
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths, expats eligible for vaccine in Thailand
Chon Buri foundation rehabilitating Thailand’s disabled dogs
Many Thailand Elite Card members cancel travel plans as Covid-19 cases rise
Suvarnabhumi check-in counters become vaccine administration points
Health declining for jailed protestors on hunger strike
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Thai courts getting tough on face mask violations
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Opposition calls for the Thai PM to stand down, Democrats re-iterate their support
Burmese military launch more airstrikes close to Thai border
Locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will be available by June
Locals threaten to burn hall if converted to field hospital
PM Prayut proposes private sector partnerships for vaccinations
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 hours ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Crime23 hours ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Bangkok3 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Expats1 day ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules