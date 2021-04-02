Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments | Thaiger

Next month, the Thai government launches the “Mor Prom,” phone app, which will allow people to make an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry is calling on everyone to download the app and make a booking.

“I would like all Thai people to download the application to reserve their Covid-19 vaccination. We need to create herd immunity to prevent another outbreak and revive our economy. To do so, we do need to get the vaccine to at least half of our population.”

According to the Bangkok Post, the app should be available from May 1 and users can choose appointment slots from June in order to receive a free vaccine at designated state hospitals and public health centres. The app also includes a feature to monitor any side-effects.

Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, senior adviser to the Health Ministry, says other channels are being developed for those who don’t have a phone that can download apps. While a recent survey shows that 80% of people in Bangkok use apps as their main communication channels, that falls to 50% outside the capital.

Up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allocated to those who make an appointment for June. The doses are being manufactured in the Kingdom, through a technology-transfer agreement between AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience. It’s understood more doses will be produced in the coming months.

Kiattiphum says hospitals participating in the government’s vaccine rollout will be expected to administer 500 doses a day, or 10 million a month. The ministry also plans to set up mobile units to vaccinate those living in remote areas. According to Kiattiphum, the ministry aims to administer 61 million AstraZenenca doses and 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine by the end of 2021.

61 million doses of AstraZeneca will fully inoculate about 30 million people, as the vaccines require 2 doses. The Health Ministry says priority will be given to the most vulnerable. Those who receive 2 doses of the vaccine will automatically receive a digital vaccine certificate via the Mor Prom app. This can be displayed later at any hospital in order to apply for an International Travel Health Certificate.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.