Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,891 new infections, 21 deaths
Today’s Covid-19 24 hour infections report features a new high in Covid-related deaths. 21 people have succumbed over the past 24 hour reporting period, according to the Thai Health Ministry.
1,891 new Covid infections have also been reported. Thailand’s total cases has now reached 67,044 since the start of the pandemic in Thailand in January 2020. 1,884 of those are local community cases. The rise in today’s cases bucks the trend of a slow drop in numbers over the past 3 days of reporting.
28,745 people remain in state-controlled care… 20,775 in hospitals, 7,970 in field hospitals. 829 patients are registered as “in a serious condition”, 270 on ventilators. The people that died over the past 24 hours include 9 men and 12 women, aged between 39 and 90.
In Bangkok, the number of new cases was 739.
Here’s an infographic showing the dark red, red and orange zone provinces and a quick rundown of the restrictions in each at the moment…
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai people not given choice which Covid-19 vaccine they receive
It’s free but you don’t get a choice. Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that people will not be given a choice of which Covid-19 vaccine they receive. Amid widespread criticism of the slow rollout of vaccination in Thailand, the health minister discussed the process of vaccines being approved for distribution within Thailand. Many are concerned about possible side effects from the different vaccine options.
The minister stated that people reporting for vaccination will be injected with the most suitable option available for their demographic. No vaccine choice will be given in free inoculation centres. The health minister stressed that people will receive an immunising vaccine and that every Covid-19 vaccine that is administered in Thailand is first inspected by a vaccine safety committee.
Currently, the Sinovac vaccine is the most used jab in Thailand, being prioritised for medical workers, frontline workers, and immigration officers. Sinovac required two doses spaced 3 weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine is still in the evaluation process, though the health minister commented that if and when it is approved for use in Thailand that vaccine would be be the ideal choice for young people from 12 to 18 years old, as it has been tested to be safe for children over 12.
The minister said that Thailand is prepared to register Covid-19 vaccines by all different manufacturers and that the government is not hindering any specific brand. But the process before vaccines can be administered within the borders involves the manufacturer registering their vaccine by submitting necessary documents to the Food and Drug Administration. The government then evaluates the vaccine and once it is deemed safe will approve the registration.
Currently, only Sinovac and AstraZeneca are available in Thailand, though many makers are pushing to get through the FDA approval process. The Thai government aims to lock down commitments from these two vaccine makers to confirm a speedy delivery timeline. The problem of importing vaccines in large quantities is that the jabs are needed worldwide including the home countries of the vaccine producers, which often get priority before exporting.
A second Chinese vaccine producer, Sinopharm, just had a meeting with the Public Health Minister but have not begun negotiations for import yet. The American vaccine Moderna is also working its way through the registration process, having submitted the documents to the FDA and awaiting approval now.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Deja Vu: Cruise ship in Japan finds Covid-19 infection
In an unfortunate case of life coming full circle, Covid-19 has infected a passenger aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. One infamous early outbreak of what at the time was a new and mysterious virus we hoped wouldn’t manage to spread worldwide was the case of Carnival Cruise Line’s Diamond Princess cruise ship. 3,700 people were quarantined on that ship and parked in Yokohama amid pandemonium and confusion of how to address the emerging virus. In that case last February, after nearly a month of aimless floating and passengers being quarantined in their tiny cabins, over 700 passengers contracted Covid-19 and 14 people died of the virus.
This time, Nippon Yusen’s NYK Cruises Co has turned its ship back towards port after one passenger was diagnosed with Covid-19. Mirroring the Diamond Princess last year, after discovering a Coronavirus infection, the boat will also dock at Yokohama port.
The Asuka II is a luxury cruise liner with 295 passengers and 425 crew members. With Tokyo just to the north, the boat will return back to Yokohama and is expected to arrive tomorrow at around noon. The cruise was originally scheduled to travel to northern prefectures, calling at the ports of Aomori and Hokkaido before returning to its home port on May 5.
The cruise did have safety measures in place, with all passengers required to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding, but another round of testing yesterday returned the positive infection.
The one Covid-19 infection identified is said to be recovering and in stable condition. They are staying in their cabin now and NYK released a statement that the patient had only been in close contact with one other person before the infection was diagnosed.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 infections fall, but critical cases rise
Don’t let the decrease in new daily Coronavirus cases mislead you. The number of critical Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the rise and Thailand is far from over the Coronavirus pandemic. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration put out a notice today reminding people that vigilance is still imperative and that people need to follow safety measures and should minimize unnecessary activities like holiday travelling.
The CCSA said that before we celebrate this week’s falling numbers, we need to look at the overall situation. In Bangkok and in Thailand as a whole, the number of new Covid-19 infections reported fell with the passing of each consecutive day. But at the same time, the number of critically sick Covid-19 patients have climbed on each consecutive day of the week. The number of people requiring ventilators mirrored this daily rise in numbers.
|New Thai Covid-19 Cases
|New Bangkok Covid-19 Cases
|Critical Condition Covid-19 Patients
|Covid-19 Patients on Ventilators
|Monday
|628
|169
|Tuesday
|2,174
|993
|695
|199
|Wednesday
|2,001
|830
|786
|230
|Thursday
|1,864
|689
|871
|250
|Friday
|1,579
|417
These crucial statistics point to a crisis as hospitals struggle to provide adequate care for infected patients and the need for Thailand to continue to fight the virus and avoid falling into desperate medical supply and space issues like India.
Another worrisome statistic is the 5-10% infection rate during recent mass testings. Between Apr 5 and 27 Bangkok officials tested 28,022 people and 4.54% of them tested positive for Covid-19. But yesterday, out of 7,330 people checked in mass testing, 5.17% were infected. And in the poor neighbourhoods of Klong Toey district, 9.57% of people tested for Covid-19 had the virus.
Much of the current spread can still be traced back to infections clusters in entertainment venues that proliferated across the country. 7,755 Covid-19 infections, over 6,800 of them in Bangkok, originated from these nightclubs, bars and nightlife hotspots. People travelling to their home towns and back during Songkran helped spread Covid-19 throughout the whole country. With the critical Covid-19 cases on the rise, CCSA implores people to avoid any unnecessary travel to avoid another spread.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
