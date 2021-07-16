Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai industry representatives call on Health Minister to roll out vaccines in factories
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will meet with the Federation of Thai Industries next week as the FTI calls for Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out in factories. FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree says the factory rollout is a priority as the surge in infections is causing some sites to close. To date, just 10% of around 10 million industrial workers have received a Covid-19 vaccine under section 33 of the Social Security Act and the FTI wants more clarity from the government.
“We are concerned infections will further affect operations, causing more factories to shut down which will eventually affect production for the export market.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the FTI will begin the rollout of 300,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine from next week. The federation also plans to distribute 50,000 rapid antigen test kits to its members so that they can screen employees and isolate those who test positive.
Supant says negotiations are underway with a foreign manufacturer of rapid antigen tests, adding that the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is being asked to purchase the kits at a rate of 200 baht each. He says the FTI is calling for the import process to be accelerated to help control the spread of the virus.
“The government has already given a green light to sales of rapid antigen test kits over the counter. It now needs to step up the buying process. We believe the GPO can negotiate better than the FTI to procure rapid antigen test kits. It can even import at prices below 100 baht each.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
