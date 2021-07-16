Connect with us

World

Indonesia now Asia’s Covid-19 epicentre as daily cases exceed India

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo by Fadil Fauzi for Unsplash

Indonesia has become the epicentre of Covid-19 in Asia as the daily case count has exceeded India’s. The country reported 56,757 new cases and 982 coronavirus-related deaths yesterday, surpassing India’s count of 39,072 new cases and 544 deaths. With the highest number of daily cases, the archipelago country of 270 million people is now the new Covid-hotspot in Asia, and if the spread continues at its current rate, experts say it could send the nation’s healthcare system into chaos.

But to put that into perspective, per capita, it’s about the same rate of new cases as Thailand at this time.

Some speculate that the numbers in Indonesia are in fact much higher than reported. In Jakarta, almost half of the 10.6 million residents contracted Covid-19, according to a recent survey. With the recent uptick in cases said to be due to the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials are concerned the healthcare system won’t be able to handle a rise in the number of Covid patients needing hospital care.

Last month, when cases first started to increase, the head of the Indonesian delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jan Gelfand, told CNN that the spread of the infectious mutated strain is sending the country closer to a “Covid-19 catastrophe.” The number of cases has increased since then and the situation has worsened. Emergency lockdown measures have been set on the islands of Bali and Java, which includes Jakarta.

“Every day we are seeing this Delta variant driving Indonesia closer to the edge of a Covid-19 catastrophe.”

Only about 5.5% of the population in Indonesia has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus including about 2 million people in Jakarta, according to CNN.

SOURCE: CNN

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 mins ago

Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test
Thailand17 mins ago

Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai
World28 mins ago

European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism36 mins ago

Koh Samui’s tourism hopes pinned on international travellers

Thailand49 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | The Thai time machine, Thai paperwork and red tape, Covid update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai industry representatives call on Health Minister to roll out vaccines in factories
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World1 hour ago

Indonesia now Asia’s Covid-19 epicentre as daily cases exceed India
World1 hour ago

Covid-19 crisis unfolding across several Asian nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid-19 update: 9,692 new infections, 67 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Thai Red Cross Society to give 1 million Moderna vaccines free
Best of12 hours ago

Top 10 Hotels to Stay at Near Bangkok BTS Stations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

3 men arrested in Sinopharm vaccine scam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Phuket16 hours ago

Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Thailand17 hours ago

BioNTech says there are no talks with Thonburi Healthcare for vaccines
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending