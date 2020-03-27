Jungceylon Phuket commences food ordering and deliveries | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Jungceylon Phuket commences food ordering and deliveries

Anukul

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Jungceylon Phuket commences food ordering and deliveries
FILE PHOTO: facebook.com/Phuketandamannews
Jungceylon shopping mall, in Patong Phuket has established a ‘food ordering & pick up’ service point for all its restaurants and fast food outlets to increase convenience and safety for local residents in the Patong district. The mall is offering the service in partnership with 30 restaurants and chains, including…

  • AKA Japanese Restaurant, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin ‘Donuts, Four Seasons Restaurant, Fuji Japanese Restaurant, Haagen-Dazs, Jeffer Steak & Seafood, KFC, Kin Japanese Buffet Restaurant, Le Siam, MK Gold Restaurants. , On the table, Pizza Hut, Shabushi, Spice House, Starbuck’s Coffee, Subway, Sushibox, Sweet Coconut, Sweet Mango, The Coffee Club, Wine Connection and Yayoi.

Jungceylon Phuket commences food ordering and deliveries | News by The Thaiger

In addition, the mall is still open for necessities and services such as…

• Supermarkets (Big C Extra) from 09am – midnight

• Pharmacy (Boots and Watsons) from 11am – 9pm

• 7-Eleven convenience store, Burger King and McDonald’s are also open 24 hours a day, for now

Measures to prevent exposure to Covid-19 are being implemented at Jungceylon.

For more information contact Juncylon on their web page HERE, or call 076-600-111

SOURCE: Andaman News Phuket

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.

