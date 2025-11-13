Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme

Two major food delivery platforms reported millions of orders after the launch of a co-payment scheme aimed at boosting consumer spending nationwide.

Grab and LINE MAN Wongnai reported a surge in activity under the Khon La Khrueng Plus initiative, which began allowing online food delivery orders from November 7.

According to the Finance Ministry, nearly 20 million users had joined the scheme by November 11, spending a combined 31.8 billion baht, of which 15.4 billion baht came from government subsidies.

Grab received over 1 million orders, while LINE MAN Wongnai reported 2 million orders from 1 million users. Spending on food delivery alone reached 486 million baht during the five-day period, with approximately 900,000 food vendors taking part.

Grab Thailand’s country head, Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, said the response from both customers and merchants had been “overwhelming,” with the scheme driving a threefold increase in average sales for participating vendors.

Lunch orders between 80 and 120 baht proved most popular, particularly for staple dishes like somtam (papaya salad), noodles, and fried chicken. Thai tea topped the drinks list.

Bangkok led the nation in usage, followed by Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chiang Mai.

The platform also saw a 50% increase in merchant sign-ups, with small eateries and street vendors reaping the benefits.

“This is a clear result of the government’s Big Quick Win policy,” said Chantsuda.

The number of users placing two or more orders daily grew 2.5 times compared to pre-scheme figures. Meanwhile, delivery drivers earned 13% more per hour on average, and suppliers of food and beverage ingredients reported stronger demand, according to Bangkok Post.

LINE MAN Wongnai’s CEO, Yod Chinsupakul, confirmed the momentum, revealing 40,000 merchants had registered on their platform under the programme.

In similar news, retail giants Lotus’s and Makro have officially joined the Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment scheme, expanding access to over 10,000 participating vendors nationwide. Customers can now use the government-subsidised initiative at most food court outlets and retail vendors within Lotus’s and Makro branches across Thailand.