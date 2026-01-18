Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga

Chiang Mai Temple Threatens to Ban Tourists Following ‘Disrespectful’ Yoga and Climbing.

CHIANG MAI – Wat Pha Lat, a historic temple in northern Thailand, issued a strict ultimatum to visitors. The administration warns that it may permanently close its gates to the public if tourists continue treating the sacred grounds as a gymnasium or recreational park.

​The 13th-century forest temple, located on the slopes of Doi Suthep, released an official statement regarding a recent surge in inappropriate behavior. Temple officials expressed frustration over tourists using the ancient site for recreational activities that violate the monastic zone’s sanctity.

​Temple Is Not a Gym

​The visitors engaged in “acro-yoga” (acrobatic yoga), gymnastics, and climbing on ancient structures, pagodas, and natural rock formations.

The temple also reported numerous instances of visitors wearing revealing clothing, which contradicts the modest dress code required in Thai Buddhist temples.

​”Wat Pha Lat functions as a Buddhist sanctuary for monks’ practice and a sacred historical site,” the statement clarified. “It does not serve as an amusement park, a public park, or a place for exercise.”

​To preserve the peaceful environment necessary for religious practice, the temple outlines strict prohibitions for all visitors

​ No physical recreation: The temple strictly forbids acro-yoga, general yoga, and gymnastic activities.

The temple strictly forbids acro-yoga, general yoga, and gymnastic activities. ​ No climbing: Visitors must not climb on statues, pagodas, waterfalls, or rocks.

Visitors must not climb on statues, pagodas, waterfalls, or rocks. ​ Dress code: Security prohibits swimwear and revealing outfits; visitors must dress politely.

Security prohibits swimwear and revealing outfits; visitors must dress politely. ​Noise control: Guests must avoid making loud noises that disturb the monks.

​The administration emphasizes that these measures are mandatory rules, not suggestions. The statement concludes with a stern warning: continued disrespect and rule violations will force the temple to announce a “cessation of temple visits” for general tourists.

​This measure would effectively ban tourism at the site, ensuring the preservation of its spiritual environment and the tranquility the monks require.