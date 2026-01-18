Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 18, 2026, 12:50 PM
255 1 minute read
Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga | Thaiger

Chiang Mai Temple Threatens to Ban Tourists Following ‘Disrespectful’ Yoga and Climbing.

CHIANG MAI – Wat Pha Lat, a historic temple in northern Thailand, issued a strict ultimatum to visitors. The administration warns that it may permanently close its gates to the public if tourists continue treating the sacred grounds as a gymnasium or recreational park.

​The 13th-century forest temple, located on the slopes of Doi Suthep, released an official statement regarding a recent surge in inappropriate behavior. Temple officials expressed frustration over tourists using the ancient site for recreational activities that violate the monastic zone’s sanctity.

Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga | News by Thaiger

Temple Is Not a Gym

​The visitors engaged in “acro-yoga” (acrobatic yoga), gymnastics, and climbing on ancient structures, pagodas, and natural rock formations.

The temple also reported numerous instances of visitors wearing revealing clothing, which contradicts the modest dress code required in Thai Buddhist temples.

​”Wat Pha Lat functions as a Buddhist sanctuary for monks’ practice and a sacred historical site,” the statement clarified. “It does not serve as an amusement park, a public park, or a place for exercise.”

Related Articles

​To preserve the peaceful environment necessary for religious practice, the temple outlines strict prohibitions for all visitors

  • No physical recreation: The temple strictly forbids acro-yoga, general yoga, and gymnastic activities.
  • No climbing: Visitors must not climb on statues, pagodas, waterfalls, or rocks.
  • Dress code: Security prohibits swimwear and revealing outfits; visitors must dress politely.
  • Noise control: Guests must avoid making loud noises that disturb the monks.

​The administration emphasizes that these measures are mandatory rules, not suggestions. The statement concludes with a stern warning: continued disrespect and rule violations will force the temple to announce a “cessation of temple visits” for general tourists.

​This measure would effectively ban tourism at the site, ensuring the preservation of its spiritual environment and the tranquility the monks require.

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve

18 seconds ago
Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga

17 minutes ago
Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

2 hours ago
Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges

2 hours ago
Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child

2 hours ago
Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder | Thaiger Hot News

Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder

2 hours ago
Knife-wielding woman&#8217;s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Knife-wielding woman’s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns

3 hours ago
​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest’s room

16 hours ago
Defence minister says third border clash remains possible | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence minister says third border clash remains possible

19 hours ago
Wild elephant enters temple during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant enters temple during funeral

20 hours ago
Crane truck overturns injuring two people | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane truck overturns injuring two people

20 hours ago
Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders | Thaiger Thailand News

Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders

22 hours ago
300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested

23 hours ago
Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train

1 day ago
Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case

1 day ago
Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case | Thaiger Thailand News

Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case

1 day ago
Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok

1 day ago
Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court

2 days ago
Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

2 days ago
Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover

2 days ago
Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall

2 days ago
Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May | Thaiger Thailand News

Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May

2 days ago
Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed

2 days ago
Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home | Thaiger Phuket News

Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home

2 days ago
Chiang Mai News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 18, 2026, 12:50 PM
255 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara