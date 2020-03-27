Chon Buri crane collapse injures 3, damages homes – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Chon Buri crane collapse injures 3, damages homes – VIDEO
A crane collapse in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district this morning has severely injured three and damaged six adjacent buildings. Authorities rushed to the scene after they were notified at 10:30am of the incident in the Naklua subdistrict, near Soi Sukhumwit Pattaya and Soi Esso. Officers, emergency responders and reporters arrived find the collapsed crane which had fallen and badly damaged six buildings, many of them residential.
Three people have been seriously injured, including 65 year old Thanomsri Pimsawat, a twelve year old boy and the crane driver, 31 year old Tanakorn Homjit. They have all been taken to local hospitals. Officers plan to interview Homjit once he’s able to speak to them.
The crane stood in the construction lot of a large project near the apartment complexes that were damaged. The name of the project has not been released, pending a full legal investigation by police, the building owners and the construction firm itself.
The cause of the collapse is unclear, and police are still investigating the scene.
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
Pattaya’s mayor Sontaya Khunpluem yesterday ordered his staff to post notices at Ban Sukhawadee, or “Sukhawadee House” as it’s known in English, a luxury beachfront property and tourist attraction on a total of 80 rai in the Bang Lamung district, that encompasses Pattaya.
The company that runs the resort, HealthFood International, has two weeks to comply with a judgment relating to encroachment on 11 rai of public land. If the company doesn’t comply within 15 days, the authorities will tear down the property themselves.
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” says the Pattaya mayor.
The order relates to Building A on 11 rai of reclaimed land. Buildings B and C are also under dispute, but the current order relates only to Building A, after an appeal to a provincial committee was rejected.
The legal wrangling over the site has been going on for years.
Pattaya’s ‘strongman’ mayor is part of an infamous political family whose late patriarch Somchai Khunpluem, better known as “Kamnan Poh,” has been described as “one of the most politically, economically and criminally influential men in Thailand’s east.” (“Kanman” means village headman in Thai)
Kamnan Poh rose from humble origins to become an entrepreneurial and political force in Chon Buri province. He supported businesses that enabled the area to flourish, and vocally endorsed politicians vying for seats in the region. He even once took up the post of mayor of Saen Suk district.
He was also sentenced to five years and four months in prison for corruption over the purchase in 1992 of a protected 22.4 hectare area in Khao Mai Kaeo tambon with intentions to convert it into landfill.
The local “godfather” evaded capture for some time after an appeals court upheld the murder verdict in 2006, until he was caught by police in Bangkok on January 30, 2013 at a motorway toll gate. He began to serve his combined sentence of 28 years and four months, which was later reduced to 11 years and six months.
He died of cancer in June of last year.
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
Yep, this means Pattaya as well. The governor of Chon Buri province today signed an order for the closure of additional businesses “until the situation improves,” to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around the major party town of Pattaya.
The order includes the closure of following:
- Water parks and public swimming pools (Privately owned pools are at the discretion of thehi owners, including condos. Some condos have chosen to close, some have not. The decision rests with condominium management.)
- Amusement parks (This appears to include public playgrounds.)
- Amulet and trinket markets
- Internet shops and gaming cafes
- Pool halls, chess clubs, snooker halls, darts clubs and other attractions of this nature where people tend to gather
- Arcades and entertainment style tourist attractions
- Bowling alleys
The order is in addition to all entertainment-style venues previously ordered closed. The previous end date of closures was April 1. Officially, this has not changed is likely to be extended “until the situation improves” as well.
The order also says people should avoid gathering on all Chon Buri beaches from 8pm-6am.
“This is not an order but a request, as public beaches are owned by the Ministry of the Interior and are thus public land, which would require a decree from the absolute top level of authority to close and would affect the entire nation.”
The order says golf courses may stay open but clubhouses, tournaments, contests and meeting style activities must be closed or are prohibited. Precautions must be taken and large groups are forbidden.
The order also says beaches must ensure at least 1.5 metres between beach chairs, and chairs must only be used during daylight hours.
It specifically addresses markets, many of which have been very busy in recent days, stating that markets must have designated entry and exit points. All visitors to markets must be provided hand sanitizer and proper precautions taken. Crowds should be controlled and people should not be gather to drink or socialise.
Restaurants may remain open, but the exception is made for eating, not for people to gather in groups and drink and socialisee. Proper hygiene standards and distance between patrons must be followed. People are encouraged to stay home, but the order doesn’t represent a shutdown or lockdown order and are free to move about as they wish.
Pattaya motorbike seriously wounded in early morning shooting
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver was seriously early this morning when he was allegedly shot by another motorbike taxi driver following a dispute over money.
Police were notified of the incident at 2:30am. Officers, and emergency responders and reporters rushed to the motorbike taxi stand, where the supervisor, 52 year old Pairoj Laipueangthong, and 21 year old witness Jennapa Kaewta were waiting.
Jennapa told police that she is the girlfriend of the victim, Battawut Paechuat, aged 28, who sustained serious injuries from a single bullet wound.
She told The Pattaya News that Battawut “sold various consumer goods independently” and had recently taken on the other driver as a business partner with a shared bank account. The dispute was over a financial transaction involving that account and the “lack of transparency” between the two men.
The suspect allegedly went to the motorcycle stand and began an argument with the victim before shooting him and fleeing. Pattaya Police have already identified the suspect with the help of witnesses and say he will be in custody shortly.
