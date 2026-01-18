Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve

Bangkok recorded a notable decline in crime rates in 2025, alongside improved arrest rates. This reflected more proactive and targeted policing by the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom released crime statistics covering the period from January 1 to December 31, comparing the figures with the same timeframe in 2024. He reported a significant year-on-year reduction in overall criminal cases across the capital.

In total, 76,744 criminal cases were reported in Bangkok in 2025. This marked a decrease of more than 16,000 cases, or approximately 17%. This was in comparison with the previous year.

Police achieved a strong clearance rate, solving nearly 90% of all cases and arresting more than 85% of suspects, highlighting improvements in investigative efficiency and enforcement.

Serious violent crimes, including murder, robbery, snatch theft and arson, totalled 237 cases in 2025. Police successfully apprehended suspects in 91% of these incidents.

Compared with 2024, murder and robbery cases declined. However, rob-and-run theft and arson saw slight increases. In response, police enhanced preventive measures and patrols in specific high-risk areas.

Crimes such as assault, attempted murder and rape amounted to 2,307 cases in 2025, representing a 3% increase from the previous year. Arrests were made in more than 80% of these cases.

Property-related crimes, including vehicle theft, fell to 4,930 cases. Car and motorcycle thefts dropped by more than 30 cases, while general theft decreased by over 100 cases.

Law enforcement efforts throughout the year also included operations targeting organised and transnational crime. In one notable case, police arrested three Vietnamese men during a Bangkok traffic stop after discovering firearms and illegal drugs in their possession, underscoring intensified crackdowns on serious offences.

Fraud remained a major concern, particularly online scams. More than 6,000 complaints were filed in 2025, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 17%. Additionally, online fraud alone accounted for more than 1,300 cases, nearly a 20% rise.

Crimes in which the state was the victim, including firearms, explosives and narcotics offences, declined overall by more than 30%. Firearms cases fell by over 10%, while drug-related offences showed a slight increase but remained manageable, according to Pol Lt Gen Siam, as reported by the Bangkok Post.