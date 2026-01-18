Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child

Published: January 18, 2026, 10:47 AM
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

Police in Banglamung district arrested a 36 year old man accused of breaking into his neighbour’s home to steal items, stating he needed money to purchase milk for his child.

During a search of his residence, officers also uncovered drug paraphernalia and arrested another man for drug use.

The arrest occurred yesterday, on January 17, when Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, Chief of Banglamung Police Station, directed a team led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Yongyuth Wan Nuea, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthipong Kasa, Superintendent of Crime Suppression, and Police Lieutenant Natthan Thanya Chantawong, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, along with investigators, to apprehend Itthisak “San” Phunsawat, 36, at his residence in an unmarked house on Soi Kraek 4/1.

This case originated from a complaint filed on January 13 at approximately 2pm, when 51 year old Santisak reported to Police Lieutenant Phinan Sri Thongrungthip, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, that someone had broken into his home on Soi Kraek 4 and stolen several items.

These included one main electrical cable entering the house, one concrete drill, three small drills, one refrigerator compressor, and an additional roll of electrical cable.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

The victim provided clear CCTV footage capturing the suspect during the burglary, which became crucial evidence in the investigation.

By analysing the CCTV footage and conducting local inquiries, the police determined that the suspect resided in the house directly behind the victim’s property, separated by a shared fence. Officers conducted a raid and successfully arrested Itthisak.

During the search of the residence, police discovered Thotsaphon ‘Bo’ Hantip, a friend of the suspect, actively using narcotics inside the house, and seized drug paraphernalia as evidence.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

Under questioning, Itthisak confessed to being the individual shown in the CCTV footage and admitted to committing the burglary. He stated that he sold the stolen items to get money for purchasing milk for his child.

Police charged Itthisak with burglary in a dwelling and possession and use of Category 1 narcotics, specifically methamphetamine-related substances.

Thotsaphon was charged with the use of Category 1 narcotics. Both suspects were taken to Banglamung Police Station for further legal proceedings, according to the Pattaya News.

