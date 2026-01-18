Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand

Governor offers condolences and initial assistance

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 18, 2026, 1:36 PM
52 1 minute read
Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic crane accident claimed the life of Chayani Wannathawi, aged 60, when it collapsed onto a train near Sikhiu subdistrict in Nakhon Ratchasima province on January 14.

The incident resulted in a derailment and fire, causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

Yesterday, on January 17, reporters visited Ban Phon Khwao Temple in Mueang Sisaket district, where funeral rites for Chayani were being performed. She was travelling on the ill-fated train to collect her 82 year old mother, Chanthi Wannathawi, from Sisaket province.

They planned to attend a grandchild’s graduation ceremony in Chon Buri later this month.

However, the accident occurred before they could reunite. Chayani’s body was returned to her hometown at around 10pm on Friday, January 16, amidst grief from family, relatives, and locals.

Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อีเต้ย อีจัน

Alongside the funeral, Anurat Thammaprathamchit, the governor of Sisaket province, and Sopha Thammaprathamchit, the provincial Red Cross Society chairman, offered a wreath and initial financial assistance to support the bereaved family.

The governor expressed his condolences and shared an emotional moment with Chanthi, the deceased’s mother, who was moved to tears.

Related Articles

Chanthi recounted her sorrow, stating that seeing her daughter’s remains at home was unbearable. She reflected on memories within the house built by Chayani and expressed her refusal to forgive the construction company responsible for the accident.

She described her daughter as the family’s pillar, who always provided for her and helped relatives in times of need.

Anurat Thammaprathamchit reported that the accident resulted in 32 deaths, including nine from Sisaket province. Six bodies have been identified and returned for religious ceremonies, while three remain pending identification.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has tasked the State Railway of Thailand with overseeing compensation efforts.

Sisaket province has mobilised relevant agencies, such as the provincial Red Cross Society, social development and human security, social security, and disaster prevention units, to support affected families in accordance with their rights.

The government has pledged to provide comprehensive care and compensation to the grieving families, extending its deepest condolences for their loss, according to KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand

1 minute ago
Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row | Thaiger Thailand News

Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row

15 minutes ago
Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve

31 minutes ago
Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga

47 minutes ago
Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

2 hours ago
Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges

2 hours ago
Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child

3 hours ago
Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder | Thaiger Hot News

Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder

3 hours ago
Knife-wielding woman&#8217;s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Knife-wielding woman’s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns

4 hours ago
​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest’s room

17 hours ago
Defence minister says third border clash remains possible | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence minister says third border clash remains possible

20 hours ago
Wild elephant enters temple during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant enters temple during funeral

20 hours ago
Crane truck overturns injuring two people | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane truck overturns injuring two people

20 hours ago
Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders | Thaiger Thailand News

Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders

23 hours ago
300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested

24 hours ago
Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train

1 day ago
Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case

1 day ago
Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case | Thaiger Thailand News

Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case

1 day ago
Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok

1 day ago
Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court

2 days ago
Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

2 days ago
Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover

2 days ago
Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall

2 days ago
Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May | Thaiger Thailand News

Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 18, 2026, 1:36 PM
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.