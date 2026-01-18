Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand

A tragic crane accident claimed the life of Chayani Wannathawi, aged 60, when it collapsed onto a train near Sikhiu subdistrict in Nakhon Ratchasima province on January 14.

The incident resulted in a derailment and fire, causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

Yesterday, on January 17, reporters visited Ban Phon Khwao Temple in Mueang Sisaket district, where funeral rites for Chayani were being performed. She was travelling on the ill-fated train to collect her 82 year old mother, Chanthi Wannathawi, from Sisaket province.

They planned to attend a grandchild’s graduation ceremony in Chon Buri later this month.

However, the accident occurred before they could reunite. Chayani’s body was returned to her hometown at around 10pm on Friday, January 16, amidst grief from family, relatives, and locals.

Alongside the funeral, Anurat Thammaprathamchit, the governor of Sisaket province, and Sopha Thammaprathamchit, the provincial Red Cross Society chairman, offered a wreath and initial financial assistance to support the bereaved family.

The governor expressed his condolences and shared an emotional moment with Chanthi, the deceased’s mother, who was moved to tears.

Chanthi recounted her sorrow, stating that seeing her daughter’s remains at home was unbearable. She reflected on memories within the house built by Chayani and expressed her refusal to forgive the construction company responsible for the accident.

She described her daughter as the family’s pillar, who always provided for her and helped relatives in times of need.

Anurat Thammaprathamchit reported that the accident resulted in 32 deaths, including nine from Sisaket province. Six bodies have been identified and returned for religious ceremonies, while three remain pending identification.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has tasked the State Railway of Thailand with overseeing compensation efforts.

Sisaket province has mobilised relevant agencies, such as the provincial Red Cross Society, social development and human security, social security, and disaster prevention units, to support affected families in accordance with their rights.

The government has pledged to provide comprehensive care and compensation to the grieving families, extending its deepest condolences for their loss, according to KhaoSod.