Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 16, 2026, 4:35 PM
79 1 minute read
Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints | Thaiger
Photo via CH7 News

A noise complaint turned into a late-night shootout in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday, January 14, after a police officer and a garage owner pulled guns on each other during an argument over after-hours car repairs.

The incident took place around 11pm at a garage on Pak Nakhon Road in Tha Sak subdistrict, Mueang district. A police officer, reportedly intoxicated, confronted the garage owner, accusing him of making loud noises while working at night.

According to the garage staff, no repairs were being done at the time, and they were only sitting and talking. However, the officer allegedly did not believe them and drew a firearm from his waist, pointing it at one of the mechanics.

Multiple gunshots were heard shortly after. The garage owner then retrieved his own licensed firearm and fired back in self-defence.

No injuries were reported.

After the shootout, the garage owner filed a police complaint. Investigators from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station arrived at the scene to gather evidence and review CCTV footage.

Officers found what appeared to be bullet marks on the garage wall and damage to a stainless steel fence nearby. The other party involved was confirmed to be a Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police officer currently assigned to a local court and living near the scene.

Related Articles

The garage owner claimed this was the second time he had problems with the same officer, both incidents allegedly fuelled by alcohol. He said the man was quiet when sober but became aggressive when drunk. This time, he allegedly pulled a gun and began shooting, prompting the garage owner to fire back to keep him away.

Police said that both parties have filed complaints against each other. Charges will be formally laid once the investigation concludes, reported CH7 News.

Similarly, back in September, a shooting at a car repair shop in Samut Prakan left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court

12 seconds ago
Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

10 minutes ago
Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover

41 minutes ago
Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall

45 minutes ago
Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May | Thaiger Thailand News

Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May

2 hours ago
Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed

2 hours ago
Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home | Thaiger Phuket News

Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home

5 hours ago
Woman delivers healthy baby in rescue van in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman delivers healthy baby in rescue van in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
PM Anutin orders termination and blacklisting of Italian-Thai Development | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin orders termination and blacklisting of Italian-Thai Development

5 hours ago
35 Thais detained after allegedly being forced to work in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

35 Thais detained after allegedly being forced to work in Cambodia

6 hours ago
Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack

6 hours ago
Bangkok air quality hits dangerous levels, but what&#8217;s causing the PM2.5 surge? | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok air quality hits dangerous levels, but what’s causing the PM2.5 surge?

6 hours ago
Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times

6 hours ago
South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage

6 hours ago
Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya

7 hours ago
3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive | Thaiger Crime News

3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive

7 hours ago
Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark

23 hours ago
Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father&#8217;s funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father’s funeral

23 hours ago
Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child | Thaiger Thailand News

Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child

23 hours ago
Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent

24 hours ago
The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | Thaiger Thailand News

The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

24 hours ago
Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall

1 day ago
China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy

1 day ago
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger Thailand News

Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

1 day ago
Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 16, 2026, 4:35 PM
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.