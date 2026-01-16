Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

A noise complaint turned into a late-night shootout in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday, January 14, after a police officer and a garage owner pulled guns on each other during an argument over after-hours car repairs.

The incident took place around 11pm at a garage on Pak Nakhon Road in Tha Sak subdistrict, Mueang district. A police officer, reportedly intoxicated, confronted the garage owner, accusing him of making loud noises while working at night.

According to the garage staff, no repairs were being done at the time, and they were only sitting and talking. However, the officer allegedly did not believe them and drew a firearm from his waist, pointing it at one of the mechanics.

Multiple gunshots were heard shortly after. The garage owner then retrieved his own licensed firearm and fired back in self-defence.

No injuries were reported.

After the shootout, the garage owner filed a police complaint. Investigators from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station arrived at the scene to gather evidence and review CCTV footage.

Officers found what appeared to be bullet marks on the garage wall and damage to a stainless steel fence nearby. The other party involved was confirmed to be a Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police officer currently assigned to a local court and living near the scene.

The garage owner claimed this was the second time he had problems with the same officer, both incidents allegedly fuelled by alcohol. He said the man was quiet when sober but became aggressive when drunk. This time, he allegedly pulled a gun and began shooting, prompting the garage owner to fire back to keep him away.

Police said that both parties have filed complaints against each other. Charges will be formally laid once the investigation concludes, reported CH7 News.

Similarly, back in September, a shooting at a car repair shop in Samut Prakan left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.