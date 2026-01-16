Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover

Tourists visiting Cha-am Beach and Bo Yai Beach in Phetchaburi were met with an unusual sight yesterday, January 15, as the sea along the shoreline turned a dark green colour due to a natural plankton bloom.

The phenomenon, stretching over 2.5 kilometres of coastline, was most noticeable along the southern stretch of Cha-am Beach and near Ban Bo Yai Beach in Bang Kao subdistrict. The colour of the water drew attention from beachgoers, some of whom continued swimming despite the visible change in the water.

Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (Upper Gulf), led by marine scientist Narongrit Lertkasetwittaya, were dispatched to inspect the area.

They confirmed that the green hue was caused by a plankton bloom, a natural event triggered by a rapid increase in plant-like plankton containing pigments that can tint the water when concentrated in large numbers.

Initial testing showed no abnormal odour, and basic water quality indicators, such as pH, salinity, temperature and dissolved oxygen levels, were all within standard safety ranges. According to officials, the water remains safe for recreational use, and there is no need for public concern.

However, those with sensitive skin may experience mild irritation and are advised to rinse off with clean water immediately after swimming.

The bloom is expected to dissipate naturally within two to three days, with conditions returning to normal soon after, reported Dailynews.

In another makeover, this time for the worse, the morning sun on New Year’s Day revealed a grim sight at Patong Beach, one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Instead of white sands, the shoreline was buried under a mountain of garbage left behind by the previous night’s celebrations. The waste primarily consisted of Alcohol Containers, Revelers scattered countless green and brown glass bottles, along with beer cans, across the sand.