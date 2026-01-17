​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest’s room

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 17, 2026, 9:04 PM
62 1 minute read
Phuket hotel admits a staff member issued a Master Key to an intruder caught on video trying to enter a female guest’s room. Police are investigating the security breach.

PHUKET – A female tourist staying at a hotel in Phuket experienced a severe security breach after an intruder attempted to enter her room using an unauthorized key card.

The events unfolded while the victim was staying at an unnamed hotel in Phuket with a friend. She remained in the room alone to rest because feeling unwell, while her friend went out to attend an event.

While resting, the woman heard the doorbell ring. She then heard the sound of someone attempting to open the door.

She checked the peephole and observed a man standing outside then immediately checked the lock to ensure it was secure and returned to bed.

Shortly after, the doorbell rang a second time. Sensing danger, the victim grabbed her mobile phone to record a video.

Related Articles

The footage captured the door unlocking electronically and being pushed open. However, the intruder could not enter because the victim had engaged the secondary safety latch.

Following the attempt, the victim contacted hotel staff to report the intrusion. Initially, employees claimed they checked the CCTV footage and saw no one in the hallway, despite the victim possessing clear video evidence of the door being forced open from the outside.

The victim expressed frustration and anger over the hotel’s initial dismissal of the event. She was also angry about their lack of accountability regarding guest safety.

Latest Developments

On January 17, 2026, the victim filed a formal report with the local police. Faced with the police report and video evidence, the hotel management admitted that the key card used to unlock the door was a “Master Key” issued by someone working within the hotel.

The hotel stated they are urgently investigating to identify the specific individual responsible for issuing the key. The victim has since checked out and moved to a different accommodation to ensure her safety.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket News
