Crane truck overturns injuring two people

A six-wheeled truck carrying a crane overturned near Nararat Bridge in Bangkok on January 17, 2026, leaving two people injured and causing traffic disruption while authorities cleared the scene and launched an investigation.

The incident occurred at about 1.52pm on Chakraphong Road in Talat Yot subdistrict, Phra Nakhon district. Firefighters and rescue personnel from Phukhaothong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched after receiving reports of a truck overturning and leaking oil onto the roadway.

At the scene, a six-wheeled Hino Mega truck belonging to P.S. Spare Parts Co., Ltd. was found lying on its side on the bridge’s sidewalk. The vehicle, which was transporting a small crane, had come close to falling into the adjacent canal. Officials reported that oil had spilled from the truck, creating a hazard for passing vehicles.

Authorities secured the area and applied sand to absorb the leaked oil. Traffic police managed vehicle flow while emergency crews worked to stabilise the scene.

Two people were injured in the incident. One man, estimated to be about 28 years old, complained of chest pain and was transported by volunteer rescue workers to a central hospital for further treatment. The second injured person, a man believed to be around 20 years old, sustained minor injuries. He received first aid at the scene and declined hospital treatment, according to officials.

The overturned vehicle was identified as bearing a yellow commercial licence plate registered in Pathum Thani province. No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident.

Officials coordinated the use of a crane to lift the overturned truck and its load in order to clear the road and reopen traffic as quickly as possible. The recovery operation was carried out with caution due to the truck’s position near the canal and the risk of further movement.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Initial inquiries are examining road conditions, the vehicle’s load, and other factors that may have contributed to the truck overturning.

Details of the incident were first reported by Khaosod, citing emergency responders and district officials at the scene. Further updates are expected once the investigation is completed.