Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall

Online food reviews led to the arrest of a Japanese man for operating a matcha ice cream shop without permission in Chiang Mai. The apprehension later sparked a heated online debate, with some netizens accusing authorities of discrimination.

The Japanese man, 39 year old Junichi, was operating a small matcha ice cream stall outside Yang Kwang Temple, located in the city centre of Chiang Mai. Several Thai food bloggers recommended Junichi’s matcha ice cream on social media, saying it was made with high-quality ingredients.

According to the bloggers, Junichi initially ran a restaurant in Japan with his family. Later, he travelled to Chiang Mai for a holiday but decided to extend his stay for more than six months after falling in love with the province and later entering a relationship with a Thai woman.

Junichi was reportedly a regular visitor to Yang Kwang Temple, where he went for meditation. After learning that the Japanese national had been staying in Thailand for an extended period without employment, the abbot reportedly allowed him and his girlfriend to set up a small ice cream stall outside the temple free of charge.

The stall began selling homemade matcha ice cream using a traditional Japanese recipe before Junichi expanded the menu to include onigiri and other Japanese dishes.

The store gained positive feedback from both Thai customers and foreign tourists. However, the growing popularity of the shop drew the attention of officers from the Chiang Mai Provincial Immigration Office, who questioned the legality of the business and raided the stall yesterday, January 15.

During questioning, Junichi and his Thai girlfriend admitted that they were operating the shop without a business licence, and Junichi confirmed that he did not hold a valid work permit, although he was staying in Thailand legally on a non-immigrant O visa.

Junichi was taken to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings. He was charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Act for working without a permit.

The offence carries a penalty of a 5,000 to 50,000 baht fine, possible deportation, and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

The arrest quickly sparked controversy online. Some netizens supported the police action, arguing that Junichi and his partner should have obtained the correct permits before running a business and that the law should apply equally to everyone.

Others criticised authorities, claiming police often overlook larger illegal businesses run by foreigners while targeting small operators instead. Some accused officers of selectively enforcing the law to improve their performance statistics rather than addressing more serious violations.

