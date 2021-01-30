Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
The CCSA has announced the Saturday totals for new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours. A total of 930 new cases of Covid-19 has added to the country’s total, since the start of the outbreak, of 17,953.
A 31 year old Thai man, who suffered from cirrhosis and alcoholism, also died from complications of the Covid-19 infection. He contracted Covid-19 in December and died this week.
Most of the newly announced cases, as has been the case since Tuesday, are coming from active testing in Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, primarily migrant workers, and factories where the workers are now restricted from mixing with the general public.
A total of 889 cases were found from active testing (targeted mass testing in high-risk communities like migrant worker camps where people live in densely packed places and share facilities). 865 of those were found in Samut Sakhon. Samut Prakan had 18, Maha Sarakham had 4, Bangkok 1, and Rayong 1.
27 cases were found in hospitals, including field hospitals. 18 of those were in Samut Sakhon, 3 in Bangkok, 2 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Maha Sarakham, 1 in Tak, and one in Samut Prakan.
The remainder of the cases were from people returning from overseas and were caught in quarantine with no exposure to the general public.
There’s been a number of restrictions lifted in provinces around the country. Read more HERE.
Many restrictions will be lifted around Pattaya from Monday, February 1. Read more HERE.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1
Re-open for business, sort of. Chon Buri province’s PR department has released its latest list of orders which will come into force on Monday. It follows the CCSA changing the Chon Buri provinces Red Zone classification into an Orange Zone. More about the latest provincial zones and restrictions HERE. The hard-hit bar and entertainment scene in Pattaya will be breathing a sigh of relief following the latest easing of restrictions.
The Pattaya News has translated the list from the original Thai text in the Provincial PR media release.
1. Koh Si Chang will re-open for visitors after being closed during the current restrictions.
2. Entertainment venues (bars, clubs, pubs, gentlemen clubs, karaoke, etc.) may open until 11pm. Proper social distancing measures must remain including Thai Chana check-in app, temperature checks, hand sanitising, and mask-wearing. Live music is ok. Dancing remains banned.
3. Restaurants may serve dine-in customers from 6-11pm. Alcohol can be sold until 11pm. Social distancing measures and other precautions must be adhered to, same as entertainment venues. Live music ok, no dancing. This includes markets, food courts, etc.
4. Convenience stores, like 7-11’s and Family Marts, may open from 5am to 11pm. They must close from 11pm to 5am.
5. No activities can be organised with over 300 people without prior permission from the Chon Buri provincial office. Banquet halls, seminars, conference rooms can re-open for fewer than 300 people.
6. Most other venues can now re-open (with the exception of cock fighting stadiums and other animal fighting venues) … swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks, floating markets, amulet markets, pool halls, fitness centres and gyms, arcades, internet cafes, bowling and other entertainment places, ‘soapies’, spas, cinemas, nurseries, and theatres.
There will be local variances and the application of the easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, including Pattaya, may be different from other provinces around the country under the same classification.
But, despite the easing of many restrictions, THIS from yesterday…
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Are you in a red zone? A green zone? What’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29.
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
109 partygoers who attended a party at cliff-top bar on Koh Pha Ngan, including 89 foreigners and 22 Thais, have received suspended jail terms and fines for breaking Thailand’s emergency decree and Covid-19 restrictions. A judge sentenced each of the attendees to 1 month in jail, suspended if they have a good behaviour record for a year. He also fined them 4,000 baht each.
Police arrested most of the attendees in a raid Tuesday evening at the ThreeSixtyBar. Among the foreigners arrested were 20 French citizens, 10 Americans and 6 British citizens. Others were from Russia and Switzerland. Everyone was given a Covid-19 test by local health officials. So far all results have come back negative.
Koh Pha Ngan has been a popular destination in the past for backpackers, ‘wellness’ seekers, the hippie crowd and was famous for its monthly full moon party. But the Had Rin Beach monthly invasion has been cancelled since March 2020 although a core of international expats and tourists, some stuck in Thailand or waiting out the pandemic, have moved to the island for its relaxed tropical lifestyle. Thailand barred virtually all tourists from entering the country in April 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Koh Pha Ngan is a short boat ride from Koh Samui, located off the coast of Surat Thani province in the Gulf of Thailand.
Police said the raid was easy as the organisers did a lot of publicity (below) on social media for the Celebration 5 Bang party, where the bar promoted the event to celebrate its fifth year in business.
The court conducted the trial of the 109 people over a video conference call.
As for the Thai organiser and the 2 bartenders, they were given fines of 10,000 baht and a 2 year suspended jail sentence. The party’s organiser claimed he had made an “honest mistake”.
“I thought Surat Thani province was in the Covid-19 green zone…. I thought we were allowed to organise an activity.”
Thailand is currently graded in four zones – red, orange, yellow and green – depending on the number of cases in the current outbreak that has now spread around the country in the past 5 weeks, tripling the number of cases before December 20. Thailand has now registered 17,023 infections since January 2020, 802 new cases today and a total of 76 deaths.
SOURCE: AP
