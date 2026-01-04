Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

Five teens detained in Nakhon Si Thammarat after chasing and shooting parents and child over perceived insult during rival clash

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 5:03 PM
101 2 minutes read
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat have arrested five teenagers accused of chasing and shooting at a family of three after becoming enraged by a verbal warning to stop fighting with a rival group. The incident left a father, mother, and their young child injured and has renewed concerns over youth violence and firearms access in local communities.

The arrests were announced on January 4, 2026, by investigators from Thung Song Police Station following an intensive manhunt supported by CCTV analysis and witness interviews. The shooting occurred late on the night of January 2 on Samrong Wat Rat Pradit Road in Na Luang Sen subdistrict, Thung Song district.

According to police, the gang suspects, aged between 15 and 18, were riding two motorcycles when they encountered a family traveling along the same route. Earlier that night, the teenagers had allegedly been involved in a roadside confrontation with another group. During the disturbance, the father of the injured family reportedly shouted at the youths, telling them to stop fighting. Police said the remark angered the group, who later sought retaliation. Photo via Khaosod

Investigators said the father, identified as 37-year-old Wisuwat, was riding a motorcycle with his wife, 32-year-old Narumon, and their two-year-old son. After the motorcycle ran out of fuel, the family stopped and began pushing the vehicle along the roadside to seek help from nearby residents. At that point, the group of teenagers returned to the area on their motorcycles.

Police allege that one of the suspects, Chakrit, used a short-barreled shotgun to fire a single shot at the family before fleeing with the others. The blast injured all three victims. Wisuwat sustained a gunshot wound to the neck but remained conscious and able to speak. Narumon was shot in the right leg, while the couple’s young son suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. All three were taken to hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police later arrested Chakrit, the alleged shooter, along with Natthapol, who is accused of driving the motorcycle used in the attack and helping the gunman escape. Three additional teenagers believed to have supported the нападение and getaway were also detained. Officers seized the shotgun and ammunition as evidence.

Thung Song police superintendent Pol Col Somporn Nitiphak said the suspects are being questioned and will face multiple charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and using a weapon in a public place. Juvenile justice procedures will apply to those under 18.

Related Articles

Authorities urged parents and communities to closely monitor youth behavior and warned that impulsive acts driven by anger can lead to severe and lasting consequences.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview

58 seconds ago
Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

26 minutes ago
Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

44 minutes ago
Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya Bank Account Scam: Chinese Suspects Arrested

57 minutes ago
Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

1 hour ago
Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Overloaded landfill prompts urgent waste crisis review in Phatthalung

2 hours ago
Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road | Thaiger Thailand News

Van collision injures driver as wild elephant crosses road

2 hours ago
Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

2 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Tourist Checkpoint Police Evasion Explained

2 hours ago
Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice | Thaiger Thailand News

Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice

3 hours ago
Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports alleged overpriced ‘miracle’ herbal scam in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Green Sea Turtle Phuket Karon Beach Nesting Event | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Green Sea Turtle Phuket Karon Beach Nesting Event

5 hours ago
Power bank explosion injures woman in market | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank explosion injures woman in market

5 hours ago
Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

5 hours ago
Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident

6 hours ago
Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home

6 hours ago
Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty

6 hours ago
Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident

7 hours ago
Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice

7 hours ago
Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint

1 day ago
2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament

1 day ago
2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries | Thaiger Thailand News

2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries

1 day ago
Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear | Thaiger Thailand News

Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

1 day ago
Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy? | Thaiger Thailand News

Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy?

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 5:03 PM
101 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.