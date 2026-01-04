Teen motorbike gang arrested after gun attack on family

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat have arrested five teenagers accused of chasing and shooting at a family of three after becoming enraged by a verbal warning to stop fighting with a rival group. The incident left a father, mother, and their young child injured and has renewed concerns over youth violence and firearms access in local communities.

The arrests were announced on January 4, 2026, by investigators from Thung Song Police Station following an intensive manhunt supported by CCTV analysis and witness interviews. The shooting occurred late on the night of January 2 on Samrong Wat Rat Pradit Road in Na Luang Sen subdistrict, Thung Song district.

According to police, the gang suspects, aged between 15 and 18, were riding two motorcycles when they encountered a family traveling along the same route. Earlier that night, the teenagers had allegedly been involved in a roadside confrontation with another group. During the disturbance, the father of the injured family reportedly shouted at the youths, telling them to stop fighting. Police said the remark angered the group, who later sought retaliation.

Investigators said the father, identified as 37-year-old Wisuwat, was riding a motorcycle with his wife, 32-year-old Narumon, and their two-year-old son. After the motorcycle ran out of fuel, the family stopped and began pushing the vehicle along the roadside to seek help from nearby residents. At that point, the group of teenagers returned to the area on their motorcycles.

Police allege that one of the suspects, Chakrit, used a short-barreled shotgun to fire a single shot at the family before fleeing with the others. The blast injured all three victims. Wisuwat sustained a gunshot wound to the neck but remained conscious and able to speak. Narumon was shot in the right leg, while the couple’s young son suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. All three were taken to hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police later arrested Chakrit, the alleged shooter, along with Natthapol, who is accused of driving the motorcycle used in the attack and helping the gunman escape. Three additional teenagers believed to have supported the нападение and getaway were also detained. Officers seized the shotgun and ammunition as evidence.

Thung Song police superintendent Pol Col Somporn Nitiphak said the suspects are being questioned and will face multiple charges, including attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and using a weapon in a public place. Juvenile justice procedures will apply to those under 18.

Authorities urged parents and communities to closely monitor youth behavior and warned that impulsive acts driven by anger can lead to severe and lasting consequences.