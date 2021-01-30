Sell your home with FazWaz
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Week in review | January 30

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Thailand News Today &#8211; Week in review | January 30 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand News Today covers five days of the news week. Now we have a weekend edition which goes over the biggest, or best stories, from the past week. Out every Saturday afternoon, catch up with Jett and Tim’s major Thai news stories. Welcome to the Thailand News Today Week in Review.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday

The Thaiger

Published

30 mins ago

on

Saturday, January 30, 2021

By

Covid-19 &#8211; Thailand report for Saturday | The Thaiger

The CCSA has announced the Saturday totals for new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours. A total of 930 new cases of Covid-19 has added to the country’s total, since the start of the outbreak, of 17,953.

A 31 year old Thai man, who suffered from cirrhosis and alcoholism, also died from complications of the Covid-19 infection. He contracted Covid-19 in December and died this week.

Covid-19 - Thailand report for Saturday | News by The Thaiger

Most of the newly announced cases, as has been the case since Tuesday, are coming from active testing in Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, primarily migrant workers, and factories where the workers are now restricted from mixing with the general public.

A total of 889 cases were found from active testing (targeted mass testing in high-risk communities like migrant worker camps where people live in densely packed places and share facilities). 865 of those were found in Samut Sakhon. Samut Prakan had 18, Maha Sarakham had 4, Bangkok 1, and Rayong 1.

27 cases were found in hospitals, including field hospitals. 18 of those were in Samut Sakhon, 3 in Bangkok, 2 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Maha Sarakham, 1 in Tak, and one in Samut Prakan.

The remainder of the cases were from people returning from overseas and were caught in quarantine with no exposure to the general public.

There’s been a number of restrictions lifted in provinces around the country. Read more HERE.

Many restrictions will be lifted around Pattaya from Monday, February 1. Read more HERE.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saturday, January 30, 2021

By

Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt | The Thaiger

Thailand’s police officers have amassed a total of 270 billion baht in debts. The staggering accumulated debt trap of the country’s individual police officers was revealed yesterday by the national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk. During Covid there has been fewer hours and overtime for duty policeman. And in the popular tourist areas there have been fewer tourists to ‘police’ and many of the businesses that used to pay tea money for security and protection have either gone out of business or simply refused to make the payments whilst the tourist zones have been devoid of International tourists.

Around 209,000 officers had applied for and accepted loans to consolidated debt, purchase houses or cars. Acknowledging the problem and the challenges individual officers are now facing to pay down the debts, the police chief says he has asked Krungthai Bank and the Government Savings Bank to suspend debt payments during the Covid pandemic.

According to Nation Thailand, the police chief is also seeking alternatives for the officers and their families to generate additional revenue.

“One idea is to set up a market for police spouses to run businesses. Another is to look at assets confiscated by the Anti-Money Laundering Office.”

The national police office was also contacting corporations to seek scholarships for police officers’ children.

The police chief says he will do a live internet broadcast to go into further details about the Thai police force’s mission and allow members of the public to ask question during the live stream.

“I will not hide anything and am ready for all questions.”

SOURCE: NewsBeezer | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Saturday, January 30, 2021

By

UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions | The Thaiger

Are you in a red zone? A green zone? What’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29.

UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions | News by The Thaiger

According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).

UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions | News by The Thaiger

In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.

UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions | News by The Thaiger

The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.

UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions | News by The Thaiger

The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.

The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.

Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.

Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.

GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending