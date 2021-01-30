Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1 | The Thaiger

Re-open for business, sort of. Chon Buri province’s PR department has released its latest list of orders which will come into force on Monday. It follows the CCSA changing the Chon Buri provinces Red Zone classification into an Orange Zone. More about the latest provincial zones and restrictions HERE. The hard-hit bar and entertainment scene in Pattaya will be breathing a sigh of relief following the latest easing of restrictions.

The Pattaya News has translated the list from the original Thai text in the Provincial PR media release.

1. Koh Si Chang will re-open for visitors after being closed during the current restrictions.

2. Entertainment venues (bars, clubs, pubs, gentlemen clubs, karaoke, etc.) may open until 11pm. Proper social distancing measures must remain including Thai Chana check-in app, temperature checks, hand sanitising, and mask-wearing. Live music is ok. Dancing remains banned.

3. Restaurants may serve dine-in customers from 6-11pm. Alcohol can be sold until 11pm. Social distancing measures and other precautions must be adhered to, same as entertainment venues. Live music ok, no dancing. This includes markets, food courts, etc.

4. Convenience stores, like 7-11’s and Family Marts, may open from 5am to 11pm. They must close from 11pm to 5am.

5. No activities can be organised with over 300 people without prior permission from the Chon Buri provincial office. Banquet halls, seminars, conference rooms can re-open for fewer than 300 people.

6. Most other venues can now re-open (with the exception of cock fighting stadiums and other animal fighting venues) … swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks, floating markets, amulet markets, pool halls, fitness centres and gyms, arcades, internet cafes, bowling and other entertainment places, ‘soapies’, spas, cinemas, nurseries, and theatres.

There will be local variances and the application of the easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, including Pattaya, may be different from other provinces around the country under the same classification.

