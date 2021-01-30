Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1
Re-open for business, sort of. Chon Buri province’s PR department has released its latest list of orders which will come into force on Monday. It follows the CCSA changing the Chon Buri provinces Red Zone classification into an Orange Zone. More about the latest provincial zones and restrictions HERE. The hard-hit bar and entertainment scene in Pattaya will be breathing a sigh of relief following the latest easing of restrictions.
The Pattaya News has translated the list from the original Thai text in the Provincial PR media release.
1. Koh Si Chang will re-open for visitors after being closed during the current restrictions.
2. Entertainment venues (bars, clubs, pubs, gentlemen clubs, karaoke, etc.) may open until 11pm. Proper social distancing measures must remain including Thai Chana check-in app, temperature checks, hand sanitising, and mask-wearing. Live music is ok. Dancing remains banned.
3. Restaurants may serve dine-in customers from 6-11pm. Alcohol can be sold until 11pm. Social distancing measures and other precautions must be adhered to, same as entertainment venues. Live music ok, no dancing. This includes markets, food courts, etc.
4. Convenience stores, like 7-11’s and Family Marts, may open from 5am to 11pm. They must close from 11pm to 5am.
5. No activities can be organised with over 300 people without prior permission from the Chon Buri provincial office. Banquet halls, seminars, conference rooms can re-open for fewer than 300 people.
6. Most other venues can now re-open (with the exception of cock fighting stadiums and other animal fighting venues) … swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks, floating markets, amulet markets, pool halls, fitness centres and gyms, arcades, internet cafes, bowling and other entertainment places, ‘soapies’, spas, cinemas, nurseries, and theatres.
There will be local variances and the application of the easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, including Pattaya, may be different from other provinces around the country under the same classification.
But, despite the easing of many restrictions, THIS from yesterday…
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Are you in a red zone? A green zone? What’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29.
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Transport
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Unions of Thai Taxi workers and Thai automobile drivers have handed over an official request to a government labour committee to file a request to the government seeking financial support.
Thai Taxi workers passed over their requests to Suthep Yoo-on, the chairman of the Labour Committee officially seeking industry support.
Just about all sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered a fallout from the lockdowns and border closures. Certainly they’ve missed the cream that came from the 40 or so million tourists that arrived back in 2019 (seems a distant memory now).
All sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered… from the trains, buses, aviation…. to the local taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk tuks. Even the canal boats around Bangkok’s khlongs, the BTS and MRT, have seen drops in patronage due to the lack of customers and people simply wanting to stay away from crowds of people as the government keeps promoting social distancing as part of its public health offensive against the coronavirus.
Of course these workers are not alone in seeing a big drop off in business but they maintain they are a vital part of the network that connects people and businesses. But one sector of the transport business has actually had a boom during the last 12 months – the food delivery business. Grab Bike and Food Panda, and others, have become a regular part of the road landscape around Thailand as people are staying in more and getting their food, and a lot of other things, delivered.
The Taxi workers, battling to pay their local instalments for their vehicles asked the committee to discuss debt moratoriums to ease the burden whilst Thailand waits for the tourism sector to reboot, or at least until the situation improves.
Automobile workers were also asking for 3,500 baht support for at least 5 months.
According to the labour committee, they’ve already sent the requests to the CCSA and parliamentary committees. But the government is yet to respond or define any concrete measures. The drivers are part of a longer queue of transportation industry sectors seeking relief from the government whilst the country battles along without tourists. Thailand’s aviation sector has been critically hit by the second wave of Covid 19 and the restrictions imposed since it kicked off in Samut Sakhon on December 20 and since spread to almost all corners of the country.
Around Bangkok drivers have been reporting a big drop in passenger traffic and many of the city’s bottlenecks are visibly quieter than in the pre-Covid era. Around the main tourist traps the drop off in passengers has been up to 90%, according to some of the drivers.
In Phuket and Chiang Mai the ‘red’ tuk tuks and songtaews, the bane of tourists who are charged extortionate prices for even the shortest trips, have all but vanished off the roads with their local taxi networks shattered by the lockdowns and lack of tourists.
Thailand’s Labour Committee is currently following up on the requests and hopeful that the government will soon have a contingency plan for every worker in the transport sector.
Thailand
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Hotels and tourist attractions in Chonburi must close, according to an official order from the province’s communicable disease committee. Hotel and other businesses related to the tourism industry, who struggled due to the provincial travel restrictions, actually requested the order so employees could get unemployment benefits. With the official closure order, the employees can receive 3 month compensations from the government.
The new wave of Covid-19 infections hit businesses in Chon Buri even worse than the first outbreak, which peaked in April, according to acting president of the province’s tourism council, Tanate Supara-sahasrangsri.
During the first wave, a strict lockdown was imposed and all hotels were ordered to close. Relief measures supported the affected employees. But during the new wave of infections, strict restrictions were imposed in Chon Buri as the province was classified as a “high risk” area under maximum control. While strict restrictions were imposed, hotels and businesses were not ordered to close. Many businesses struggled due to the lack of tourists entering the province.
Hotels with checked-in guests as well as those who wish to stay open can continue, but are required to inform the district chief within 7 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
EdwardV
Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:33 am
Wait didn’t Chon Buri order hotels and tourist businesses closed yesterday? Makes the decision to reopen or not tougher knowing even less people are going to come than before?
Terence Kinnear
Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:58 am
“Restaurants may serve dine-in customers from 6-11pm.”
No opening before 6 P.M.??? Or is that a typo?