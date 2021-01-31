Road sweeper finds an unexploded shell on Chon Buri highway | The Thaiger

Transport
Road sweeper finds an unexploded shell on Chon Buri highway
A 56 year old road sweeper did more than just clean a Chon Buri highway yesterday, he cleared the road completely. The man found a large piece of explosive ordnance on the main city motorway yesterday afternoon. Chon Buri city police were notified of the 45 centimetre long ‘shell’ found on the side of the road on the main motorway.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad arrived to find the road sweeper and the shell. He told them he thought it looked like a ‘bomb’.
“I saw the item while I was sweeping the road. It looked like a bomb so I called police immediately.”
Police detoured traffic whilst the EOD further inspected the piece of ordinance.
The Senior Sergeant Major from the EOD told The Pattaya News that it was a ‘bullet’ used in powerful explosive devices which can destroy targets within a 30 meter radius.
“This one is very old but might still be active under the right conditions.”
“If anyone sees something similar to these items please call police immediately and stay away from it.”
The EOD squad were unable to provide any more details about on how the shell ended up on the side of a public motorway or if it posed any threat to the passing traffic.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1
Re-open for business, sort of. Chon Buri province’s PR department has released its latest list of orders which will come into force on Monday. It follows the CCSA changing the Chon Buri provinces Red Zone classification into an Orange Zone. More about the latest provincial zones and restrictions HERE. The hard-hit bar and entertainment scene in Pattaya will be breathing a sigh of relief following the latest easing of restrictions.
The Pattaya News has translated the list from the original Thai text in the Provincial PR media release.
1. Koh Si Chang will re-open for visitors after being closed during the current restrictions.
2. Entertainment venues (bars, clubs, pubs, gentlemen clubs, karaoke, etc.) may open until 11pm. Proper social distancing measures must remain including Thai Chana check-in app, temperature checks, hand sanitising, and mask-wearing. Live music is ok. Dancing remains banned.
3. Restaurants may serve dine-in customers from 6-11pm. Alcohol can be sold until 11pm. Social distancing measures and other precautions must be adhered to, same as entertainment venues. Live music ok, no dancing. This includes markets, food courts, etc.
4. Convenience stores, like 7-11’s and Family Marts, may open from 5am to 11pm. They must close from 11pm to 5am.
5. No activities can be organised with over 300 people without prior permission from the Chon Buri provincial office. Banquet halls, seminars, conference rooms can re-open for fewer than 300 people.
6. Most other venues can now re-open (with the exception of cock fighting stadiums and other animal fighting venues) … swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks, floating markets, amulet markets, pool halls, fitness centres and gyms, arcades, internet cafes, bowling and other entertainment places, ‘soapies’, spas, cinemas, nurseries, and theatres.
There will be local variances and the application of the easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, including Pattaya, may be different from other provinces around the country under the same classification.
But, despite the easing of many restrictions, THIS from yesterday…
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Are you in a red zone? A green zone? What’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29.
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Without much other good news on the horizon, Pattaya officials have celebrated almost two weeks of no new Covid-19 infections with a celebratory ‘wash down’ of Walking Street. The ritual ‘wetting’, in the Songkran tradition, was seen as a new beginning, washing away the bad spirits and the bad times that had fallen on the once-busy red light district.
Sonthaya Khunplume, Pattaya’s Mayor, along with a platoon of city officials, local business owners and city workers, scrubbed the grotty pavements with plenty of suds for the camera as part of a wider make-over for the street that was proposed a year ago.
The ‘new beginning’ coincided with some good news for the battered tourist city.
Massage shops and spas as well as other ‘similar venues’ in Chon Buri were told yesterday that they will be allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly a month. The lifting of some of the provincial restrictions follows an intense few weeks of lobbying and letters to the Thai PM, begging for some relief of the not-quite-a-lockdown restrictions.
Tattoo studios and beauty clinics are now also allowed to reopen… “but must abide by Covid-19 prevention measures like checking customers’ temperatures, supplying hand sanitiser and enforcing social distancing”. Gyms, pools, fitness centres, saunas and massage shops offering “soapies” were not included in the order.
Yesterday’s Walking Street event symbolised a new beginning for the seaside party town’s businesses, well some of them anyway, and easing of restrictions since December 30 when any hopes of some ‘high season’ tourist traffic were dashed as the government designated Chon Buri, including Pattaya, as a high risk red zone, along with four other coastal provinces – Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Samut Sakhon.
It’s also expected that a lack of new cases for nearly 2 weeks will provide enough impetus for the CCSA to lift remaining restrictions put in place on December 30, including the re-opening of bars and serving of alcohol.
Mayor Sonthaya says that the event symbolised a “fresh start as construction work to remove long standing eyesores of various electric and telecommunications cables on the street and move them underground is set to begin early next week”, according to The Pattaya News.
Whilst the celebratory mop up was held yesterday, it’s estimated that the infrastructure make-over will take up to 6 months and was delayed for almost a year at the request of business owners when proposed in better times before the Great Disruption set in when the Thai borders were closed in April 2020.
At a meeting of the CCSA today it is anticipated that Chon Buri’s red zone status may be reduced to an orange zone.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
7 million Thais already signed up to latest stimulus package
Road sweeper finds an unexploded shell on Chon Buri highway
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Thailand News Today – Week in review | January 30
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Re-openings and easing of restrictions in Chon Buri, effective Monday, February 1
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
3 arrested over January 16 ping pong bomb attack in Bangkok
Myanmar Election Commission pours cold water on the Army’s claims of election fraud
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
Thailand News Today | Monk busted over ‘ice’ alms | January 29
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
600 factories ordered to monitor emissions to help reduce air pollution
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business3 days ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Business2 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Economy2 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Koh Samui2 days ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Crime2 days ago
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
- Thailand3 days ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports