COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again

Today, the CCSA reported 8,859 new Covid-19 infections, down 365 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 41 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,883,151 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

The death rate in the month of October dropped dramatically, with nearly triple the amount of daily deaths on October 1 than on the last day of the month. September average 171 deaths per day of Covid-19, while October averaged less than half of that with 80 deaths per day.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,253 recoveries, up 52 from yesterday. There are now 100,691 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 559 from yesterday, including 2,225 in the ICU and 500 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 330 were found in correctional facilities, 269 were identified by community testing, and 8,247 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,285 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

Yesterday surpassed 75 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 30.5 million people fully vaccinated while nearly 2.4 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far. Just over 42 million have at least received one injection, meaning about 58% of Thailand’s population have had 1 injection, and 42% are fully vaccinated nationwide, with 3% getting their booster shot.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell again to a new low of 630 infections in the last 24 hours, down 118 from yesterday.

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s raging Covid-19 outbreak caused the province to surpass Ayutthaya in total infections; likewise Pattani passed Ratchaburi. Buriram’s 16,717 cases just passed Surin by 1 infections today. And tourist hotspot Chiang Mai had 394 new infections, leapfrogging over Lopburi and Sisaket in total infections.

Nakhon Phanom was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 630 ▼ 399,412 7 Songkhla 583 ▲ 47,184 17 Nakhon Si Thammarat 574 ▲ 29,711 11 Pattani 558 ▼ 36,743 31 Chiang Mai 394 ▼ 16,454 9 Yala 379 ▼ 40,878 3 Chonburi 344 ▲ 101,231 5 Prisons 330 ▲ 73,851 2 Samut Prakan 296 ▲ 122,476 13 Narathiwat 289 ▼ 36,218

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 630 ▼ 399,412 2 Samut Prakan 296 ▲ 122,476 4 Samut Sakhon 102 ▲ 92,332 6 Nonthaburi 97 ▼ 56,920 10 Pathum Thani 67 ▼ 38,205 14 Nakhon Pathom 86 ▲ 33,472 16 Saraburi 88 ▼ 29,729 18 Ayutthaya 124 ▲ 29,415 32 Lopburi 78 ▲ 16,299 37 Nakhon Sawan 91 • 14,186 38 Suphan Buri 57 ▲ 13,088 43 Ang Thong 23 ▲ 10,616 44 Samut Songkhram 26 ▲ 10,322 45 Nakhon Nayok 17 ▼ 10,232 46 Phetchabun 42 ▲ 9,959 51 Kamphaeng Phet 22 ▲ 7,717 55 Phitsanulok 45 ▼ 5,993 56 Sukhothai 9 ▼ 5,779 59 Phichit 12 ▼ 4,784 67 Uthai Thani 4 ▲ 3,108 69 Sing Buri 15 ▲ 2,918 73 Chai Nat 3 ▼ 2,424 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 344 ▲ 101,231 8 Rayong 286 ▲ 41,078 15 Chachoengsao 90 • 32,481 20 Prachinburi 143 ▲ 22,244 26 Chanthaburi 166 ▼ 18,522 36 Sa Kaeo 70 ▼ 14,296 54 Trat 67 ▼ 7,416 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 31 Chiang Mai 394 ▼ 16,454 62 Chiang Rai 30 ▲ 4,281 63 Uttaradit 8 ▼ 4,246 70 Lamphun 16 ▼ 2,713 71 Lampang 26 ▲ 2,651 72 Nan 6 ▼ 2,434 75 Phayao 34 ▲ 2,051 77 Phrae 17 ▲ 1,796 78 Mae Hong Son 17 ▲ 1,467 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 19 Nakhon Ratchasima 155 • 29,211 24 Ubon Ratchathani 65 ▼ 18,989 27 Khon Kaen 112 ▼ 18,463 28 Udon Thani 140 ▲ 17,688 29 Buriram 35 ▲ 16,717 30 Surin 17 ▼ 16,716 33 Sisaket 20 ▼ 16,069 40 Roi Et 39 ▲ 12,509 42 Maha Sarakham 41 ▼ 10,833 47 Chaiyaphum 23 ▲ 9,895 49 Kalasin 39 ▼ 9,001 52 Sakon Nakhon 22 ▲ 7,649 57 Yasothon 4 ▼ 5,310 58 Nakhon Phanom 0 ▼ 4,878 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 7 ▼ 4,199 65 Nong Khai 23 ▼ 3,743 66 Loei 72 ▲ 3,643 68 Amnat Charoen 10 ▲ 2,922 74 Mukdahan 19 ▲ 2,258 76 Bueng Kan 4 ▼ 1,995 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 583 ▲ 47,184 9 Yala 379 ▼ 40,878 11 Pattani 558 ▼ 36,743 13 Narathiwat 289 ▼ 36,218 17 Nakhon Si Thammarat 574 ▲ 29,711 25 Surat Thani 195 ▲ 18,827 35 Phuket 59 ▼ 14,846 39 Chumphon 87 ▼ 12,567 41 Trang 280 ▲ 10,998 48 Ranong 28 ▲ 9,375 50 Phatthalung 87 ▼ 8,394 53 Krabi 93 ▼ 7,616 60 Phang Nga 69 ▼ 4,674 61 Satun 96 ▼ 4,593 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 114 ▼ 36,705 21 Phetchaburi 104 ▲ 22,005 22 Tak 121 ▼ 21,202 23 Kanchanaburi 155 ▼ 20,675 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 150 ▼ 15,301 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 330 ▲ 73,851

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

