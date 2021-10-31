Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again
Today, the CCSA reported 8,859 new Covid-19 infections, down 365 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 41 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,883,151 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
The death rate in the month of October dropped dramatically, with nearly triple the amount of daily deaths on October 1 than on the last day of the month. September average 171 deaths per day of Covid-19, while October averaged less than half of that with 80 deaths per day.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,253 recoveries, up 52 from yesterday. There are now 100,691 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 559 from yesterday, including 2,225 in the ICU and 500 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 330 were found in correctional facilities, 269 were identified by community testing, and 8,247 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,285 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
Yesterday surpassed 75 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 30.5 million people fully vaccinated while nearly 2.4 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far. Just over 42 million have at least received one injection, meaning about 58% of Thailand’s population have had 1 injection, and 42% are fully vaccinated nationwide, with 3% getting their booster shot.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
- Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
- New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
- 17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell again to a new low of 630 infections in the last 24 hours, down 118 from yesterday.
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s raging Covid-19 outbreak caused the province to surpass Ayutthaya in total infections; likewise Pattani passed Ratchaburi. Buriram’s 16,717 cases just passed Surin by 1 infections today. And tourist hotspot Chiang Mai had 394 new infections, leapfrogging over Lopburi and Sisaket in total infections.
Nakhon Phanom was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|630
|▼
|399,412
|7
|Songkhla
|583
|▲
|47,184
|17
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|574
|▲
|29,711
|11
|Pattani
|558
|▼
|36,743
|31
|Chiang Mai
|394
|▼
|16,454
|9
|Yala
|379
|▼
|40,878
|3
|Chonburi
|344
|▲
|101,231
|5
|Prisons
|330
|▲
|73,851
|2
|Samut Prakan
|296
|▲
|122,476
|13
|Narathiwat
|289
|▼
|36,218
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|630
|▼
|399,412
|2
|Samut Prakan
|296
|▲
|122,476
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|102
|▲
|92,332
|6
|Nonthaburi
|97
|▼
|56,920
|10
|Pathum Thani
|67
|▼
|38,205
|14
|Nakhon Pathom
|86
|▲
|33,472
|16
|Saraburi
|88
|▼
|29,729
|18
|Ayutthaya
|124
|▲
|29,415
|32
|Lopburi
|78
|▲
|16,299
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|91
|•
|14,186
|38
|Suphan Buri
|57
|▲
|13,088
|43
|Ang Thong
|23
|▲
|10,616
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|26
|▲
|10,322
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|17
|▼
|10,232
|46
|Phetchabun
|42
|▲
|9,959
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|22
|▲
|7,717
|55
|Phitsanulok
|45
|▼
|5,993
|56
|Sukhothai
|9
|▼
|5,779
|59
|Phichit
|12
|▼
|4,784
|67
|Uthai Thani
|4
|▲
|3,108
|69
|Sing Buri
|15
|▲
|2,918
|73
|Chai Nat
|3
|▼
|2,424
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|344
|▲
|101,231
|8
|Rayong
|286
|▲
|41,078
|15
|Chachoengsao
|90
|•
|32,481
|20
|Prachinburi
|143
|▲
|22,244
|26
|Chanthaburi
|166
|▼
|18,522
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|70
|▼
|14,296
|54
|Trat
|67
|▼
|7,416
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|31
|Chiang Mai
|394
|▼
|16,454
|62
|Chiang Rai
|30
|▲
|4,281
|63
|Uttaradit
|8
|▼
|4,246
|70
|Lamphun
|16
|▼
|2,713
|71
|Lampang
|26
|▲
|2,651
|72
|Nan
|6
|▼
|2,434
|75
|Phayao
|34
|▲
|2,051
|77
|Phrae
|17
|▲
|1,796
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|17
|▲
|1,467
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|19
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|155
|•
|29,211
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|65
|▼
|18,989
|27
|Khon Kaen
|112
|▼
|18,463
|28
|Udon Thani
|140
|▲
|17,688
|29
|Buriram
|35
|▲
|16,717
|30
|Surin
|17
|▼
|16,716
|33
|Sisaket
|20
|▼
|16,069
|40
|Roi Et
|39
|▲
|12,509
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|41
|▼
|10,833
|47
|Chaiyaphum
|23
|▲
|9,895
|49
|Kalasin
|39
|▼
|9,001
|52
|Sakon Nakhon
|22
|▲
|7,649
|57
|Yasothon
|4
|▼
|5,310
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|0
|▼
|4,878
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|7
|▼
|4,199
|65
|Nong Khai
|23
|▼
|3,743
|66
|Loei
|72
|▲
|3,643
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|10
|▲
|2,922
|74
|Mukdahan
|19
|▲
|2,258
|76
|Bueng Kan
|4
|▼
|1,995
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|583
|▲
|47,184
|9
|Yala
|379
|▼
|40,878
|11
|Pattani
|558
|▼
|36,743
|13
|Narathiwat
|289
|▼
|36,218
|17
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|574
|▲
|29,711
|25
|Surat Thani
|195
|▲
|18,827
|35
|Phuket
|59
|▼
|14,846
|39
|Chumphon
|87
|▼
|12,567
|41
|Trang
|280
|▲
|10,998
|48
|Ranong
|28
|▲
|9,375
|50
|Phatthalung
|87
|▼
|8,394
|53
|Krabi
|93
|▼
|7,616
|60
|Phang Nga
|69
|▼
|4,674
|61
|Satun
|96
|▼
|4,593
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|114
|▼
|36,705
|21
|Phetchaburi
|104
|▲
|22,005
|22
|Tak
|121
|▼
|21,202
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|155
|▼
|20,675
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|150
|▼
|15,301
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|330
|▲
|73,851
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
