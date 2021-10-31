Connect with us

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 31 October Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 8,859 new Covid-19 infections, down 365 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 41 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,883,151 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

The death rate in the month of October dropped dramatically, with nearly triple the amount of daily deaths on October 1 than on the last day of the month. September average 171 deaths per day of Covid-19, while October averaged less than half of that with 80 deaths per day.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,253 recoveries, up 52 from yesterday. There are now 100,691 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 559 from yesterday, including 2,225 in the ICU and 500 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 330 were found in correctional facilities, 269 were identified by community testing, and 8,247 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,285 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

Yesterday surpassed 75 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 30.5 million people fully vaccinated while nearly 2.4 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far. Just over 42 million have at least received one injection, meaning about 58% of Thailand’s population have had 1 injection, and 42% are fully vaccinated nationwide, with 3% getting their booster shot.

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell again to a new low of 630 infections in the last 24 hours, down 118 from yesterday.

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s raging Covid-19 outbreak caused the province to surpass Ayutthaya in total infections; likewise Pattani passed Ratchaburi. Buriram’s 16,717 cases just passed Surin by 1 infections today. And tourist hotspot Chiang Mai had 394 new infections, leapfrogging over Lopburi and Sisaket in total infections.

Nakhon Phanom was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 630 399,412
7 Songkhla 583 47,184
17 Nakhon Si Thammarat 574 29,711
11 Pattani 558 36,743
31 Chiang Mai 394 16,454
9 Yala 379 40,878
3 Chonburi 344 101,231
5 Prisons 330 73,851
2 Samut Prakan 296 122,476
13 Narathiwat 289 36,218

 

31OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 630 399,412
2 Samut Prakan 296 122,476
4 Samut Sakhon 102 92,332
6 Nonthaburi 97 56,920
10 Pathum Thani 67 38,205
14 Nakhon Pathom 86 33,472
16 Saraburi 88 29,729
18 Ayutthaya 124 29,415
32 Lopburi 78 16,299
37 Nakhon Sawan 91 14,186
38 Suphan Buri 57 13,088
43 Ang Thong 23 10,616
44 Samut Songkhram 26 10,322
45 Nakhon Nayok 17 10,232
46 Phetchabun 42 9,959
51 Kamphaeng Phet 22 7,717
55 Phitsanulok 45 5,993
56 Sukhothai 9 5,779
59 Phichit 12 4,784
67 Uthai Thani 4 3,108
69 Sing Buri 15 2,918
73 Chai Nat 3 2,424
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 344 101,231
8 Rayong 286 41,078
15 Chachoengsao 90 32,481
20 Prachinburi 143 22,244
26 Chanthaburi 166 18,522
36 Sa Kaeo 70 14,296
54 Trat 67 7,416
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
31 Chiang Mai 394 16,454
62 Chiang Rai 30 4,281
63 Uttaradit 8 4,246
70 Lamphun 16 2,713
71 Lampang 26 2,651
72 Nan 6 2,434
75 Phayao 34 2,051
77 Phrae 17 1,796
78 Mae Hong Son 17 1,467
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
19 Nakhon Ratchasima 155 29,211
24 Ubon Ratchathani 65 18,989
27 Khon Kaen 112 18,463
28 Udon Thani 140 17,688
29 Buriram 35 16,717
30 Surin 17 16,716
33 Sisaket 20 16,069
40 Roi Et 39 12,509
42 Maha Sarakham 41 10,833
47 Chaiyaphum 23 9,895
49 Kalasin 39 9,001
52 Sakon Nakhon 22 7,649
57 Yasothon 4 5,310
58 Nakhon Phanom 0 4,878
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 7 4,199
65 Nong Khai 23 3,743
66 Loei 72 3,643
68 Amnat Charoen 10 2,922
74 Mukdahan 19 2,258
76 Bueng Kan 4 1,995
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 583 47,184
9 Yala 379 40,878
11 Pattani 558 36,743
13 Narathiwat 289 36,218
17 Nakhon Si Thammarat 574 29,711
25 Surat Thani 195 18,827
35 Phuket 59 14,846
39 Chumphon 87 12,567
41 Trang 280 10,998
48 Ranong 28 9,375
50 Phatthalung 87 8,394
53 Krabi 93 7,616
60 Phang Nga 69 4,674
61 Satun 96 4,593
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 114 36,705
21 Phetchaburi 104 22,005
22 Tak 121 21,202
23 Kanchanaburi 155 20,675
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 150 15,301
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 330 73,851

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-10-31 14:13
The stats are no longer credible, even if they were before. Rapid flow tests are now widely replacing PCR tests, but those who have a positive rapid flow test are not then being given a PCR test as was previously…
image
Griff1315
2021-10-31 14:16
CCSA Thai Covid propaganda machine Unbelievable.
image
Jason
2021-10-31 14:29
There's one thing you can't fudge. People turning up to the ED with late stage symptoms..... Just report the real figures...not the figures you want...or the figures you think other countries will believe... The only ones you're fooling by not…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending