Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update
Today, the CCSA reported 9,224 new Covid-19 infections, up 256 since yesterday, and 88 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 24 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,874,292 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,305 recoveries, up 442 from yesterday. There are now 100,132 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 831 from yesterday, including 2,217 in the ICU and 496 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 126 were found in correctional facilities, 259 were identified by community testing, and 8,832 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,944 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
Yesterday surpassed 30 million fully vaccinated people in Thailand, while nearly 2.4 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far. Almost 42 million have at least received one injection, meaning about 58% of Thailand’s population have had 1 injection, and 42% are fully vaccinated nationwide.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Chiang Mai Central Prison uncovers Alpha Plus Covid-19 cases
- CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now
- Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
- DDC forecasts potential Covid-19 scenarios amid tourism restart
- ICUs in Chiang Mai nearly full amidst Covid-19 surge
- Thai government in talks to vaccinate younger children
- PM orders clampdown on black market Favipiravir trade following arrests
- Army conscript dies a day after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
- More Pfizer vaccines for children arrive in Thailand
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell below 800 with 758 infections in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday.
5 of the 10 top highest infection figures today were in the troubled Deep South, with Pattani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla over 500 infections each, and Yala with 425 and Narathiwat with 290.
Additionally, 3 of the 10 most infected provinces in the last 24 hours are scheduled to reopen as Sandbox zones that tourists can travel to with a 1 week soft quarantine: Bangkok, Chiang Mai up to 414 infections today, and Prachuap Khiri Khan up to 281 cases today.
Amnat Charoen was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|758
|▼
|398,782
|12
|Pattani
|666
|▲
|36,185
|18
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|554
|▲
|29,137
|7
|Songkhla
|548
|▼
|46,601
|9
|Yala
|425
|▲
|40,499
|33
|Chiang Mai
|414
|▲
|16,060
|3
|Chonburi
|340
|▼
|100,887
|13
|Narathiwat
|290
|▼
|35,929
|22
|Tak
|281
|▲
|21,081
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|281
|▲
|15,151
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|758
|▼
|398,782
|2
|Samut Prakan
|251
|▲
|122,180
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|69
|▼
|92,230
|6
|Nonthaburi
|100
|▼
|56,823
|10
|Pathum Thani
|90
|▼
|38,138
|14
|Nakhon Pathom
|50
|▼
|33,386
|16
|Saraburi
|93
|▼
|29,641
|17
|Ayutthaya
|65
|▼
|29,291
|31
|Lopburi
|46
|▼
|16,221
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|91
|▼
|14,095
|38
|Suphan Buri
|53
|▲
|13,031
|43
|Ang Thong
|15
|▼
|10,593
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|15
|▼
|10,296
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|31
|▲
|10,215
|46
|Phetchabun
|31
|▼
|9,917
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|13
|▼
|7,695
|55
|Phitsanulok
|50
|•
|5,948
|56
|Sukhothai
|22
|▲
|5,770
|59
|Phichit
|24
|▼
|4,772
|67
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▼
|3,104
|69
|Sing Buri
|10
|▼
|2,903
|73
|Chai Nat
|20
|▲
|2,421
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|340
|▼
|100,887
|8
|Rayong
|241
|▼
|40,792
|15
|Chachoengsao
|90
|▲
|32,391
|20
|Prachinburi
|118
|▼
|22,101
|26
|Chanthaburi
|209
|▲
|18,356
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|80
|▼
|14,226
|54
|Trat
|74
|▼
|7,349
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|33
|Chiang Mai
|414
|▲
|16,060
|62
|Chiang Rai
|25
|▲
|4,251
|63
|Uttaradit
|17
|▼
|4,238
|70
|Lamphun
|25
|▲
|2,697
|71
|Lampang
|18
|▲
|2,625
|72
|Nan
|9
|▼
|2,428
|75
|Phayao
|9
|▲
|2,017
|77
|Phrae
|12
|▲
|1,779
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|11
|▼
|1,450
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|19
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|155
|▲
|29,056
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|89
|▲
|18,924
|27
|Khon Kaen
|170
|▼
|18,351
|28
|Udon Thani
|115
|▼
|17,548
|29
|Surin
|46
|▲
|16,699
|30
|Buriram
|31
|▼
|16,682
|32
|Sisaket
|21
|▼
|16,049
|40
|Roi Et
|26
|▲
|12,470
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|46
|▲
|10,792
|47
|Chaiyaphum
|16
|▼
|9,872
|49
|Kalasin
|57
|▼
|8,962
|52
|Sakon Nakhon
|10
|▼
|7,627
|57
|Yasothon
|9
|▼
|5,306
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|1
|▼
|4,878
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|11
|▲
|4,192
|65
|Nong Khai
|40
|▲
|3,720
|66
|Loei
|6
|▼
|3,571
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|0
|•
|2,912
|74
|Mukdahan
|2
|▼
|2,239
|76
|Bueng Kan
|7
|▲
|1,991
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|548
|▼
|46,601
|9
|Yala
|425
|▲
|40,499
|12
|Pattani
|666
|▲
|36,185
|13
|Narathiwat
|290
|▼
|35,929
|18
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|554
|▲
|29,137
|25
|Surat Thani
|155
|▼
|18,632
|35
|Phuket
|61
|▼
|14,787
|39
|Chumphon
|89
|▼
|12,480
|42
|Trang
|271
|▲
|10,718
|48
|Ranong
|18
|▲
|9,347
|50
|Phatthalung
|250
|▲
|8,307
|53
|Krabi
|95
|▲
|7,523
|60
|Phang Nga
|81
|▲
|4,605
|61
|Satun
|97
|▼
|4,497
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|11
|Ratchaburi
|239
|▲
|36,591
|21
|Phetchaburi
|81
|▼
|21,901
|22
|Tak
|281
|▲
|21,081
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|161
|▲
|20,520
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|281
|▲
|15,151
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|126
|▼
|73,521
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
