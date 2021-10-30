COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update

Today, the CCSA reported 9,224 new Covid-19 infections, up 256 since yesterday, and 88 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 24 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,874,292 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,305 recoveries, up 442 from yesterday. There are now 100,132 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 831 from yesterday, including 2,217 in the ICU and 496 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 126 were found in correctional facilities, 259 were identified by community testing, and 8,832 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,944 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

Yesterday surpassed 30 million fully vaccinated people in Thailand, while nearly 2.4 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far. Almost 42 million have at least received one injection, meaning about 58% of Thailand’s population have had 1 injection, and 42% are fully vaccinated nationwide.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell below 800 with 758 infections in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday.

5 of the 10 top highest infection figures today were in the troubled Deep South, with Pattani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla over 500 infections each, and Yala with 425 and Narathiwat with 290.

Additionally, 3 of the 10 most infected provinces in the last 24 hours are scheduled to reopen as Sandbox zones that tourists can travel to with a 1 week soft quarantine: Bangkok, Chiang Mai up to 414 infections today, and Prachuap Khiri Khan up to 281 cases today.

Amnat Charoen was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 758 ▼ 398,782 12 Pattani 666 ▲ 36,185 18 Nakhon Si Thammarat 554 ▲ 29,137 7 Songkhla 548 ▼ 46,601 9 Yala 425 ▲ 40,499 33 Chiang Mai 414 ▲ 16,060 3 Chonburi 340 ▼ 100,887 13 Narathiwat 290 ▼ 35,929 22 Tak 281 ▲ 21,081 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 281 ▲ 15,151

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 758 ▼ 398,782 2 Samut Prakan 251 ▲ 122,180 4 Samut Sakhon 69 ▼ 92,230 6 Nonthaburi 100 ▼ 56,823 10 Pathum Thani 90 ▼ 38,138 14 Nakhon Pathom 50 ▼ 33,386 16 Saraburi 93 ▼ 29,641 17 Ayutthaya 65 ▼ 29,291 31 Lopburi 46 ▼ 16,221 37 Nakhon Sawan 91 ▼ 14,095 38 Suphan Buri 53 ▲ 13,031 43 Ang Thong 15 ▼ 10,593 44 Samut Songkhram 15 ▼ 10,296 45 Nakhon Nayok 31 ▲ 10,215 46 Phetchabun 31 ▼ 9,917 51 Kamphaeng Phet 13 ▼ 7,695 55 Phitsanulok 50 • 5,948 56 Sukhothai 22 ▲ 5,770 59 Phichit 24 ▼ 4,772 67 Uthai Thani 1 ▼ 3,104 69 Sing Buri 10 ▼ 2,903 73 Chai Nat 20 ▲ 2,421 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 340 ▼ 100,887 8 Rayong 241 ▼ 40,792 15 Chachoengsao 90 ▲ 32,391 20 Prachinburi 118 ▼ 22,101 26 Chanthaburi 209 ▲ 18,356 36 Sa Kaeo 80 ▼ 14,226 54 Trat 74 ▼ 7,349 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 33 Chiang Mai 414 ▲ 16,060 62 Chiang Rai 25 ▲ 4,251 63 Uttaradit 17 ▼ 4,238 70 Lamphun 25 ▲ 2,697 71 Lampang 18 ▲ 2,625 72 Nan 9 ▼ 2,428 75 Phayao 9 ▲ 2,017 77 Phrae 12 ▲ 1,779 78 Mae Hong Son 11 ▼ 1,450 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 19 Nakhon Ratchasima 155 ▲ 29,056 24 Ubon Ratchathani 89 ▲ 18,924 27 Khon Kaen 170 ▼ 18,351 28 Udon Thani 115 ▼ 17,548 29 Surin 46 ▲ 16,699 30 Buriram 31 ▼ 16,682 32 Sisaket 21 ▼ 16,049 40 Roi Et 26 ▲ 12,470 41 Maha Sarakham 46 ▲ 10,792 47 Chaiyaphum 16 ▼ 9,872 49 Kalasin 57 ▼ 8,962 52 Sakon Nakhon 10 ▼ 7,627 57 Yasothon 9 ▼ 5,306 58 Nakhon Phanom 1 ▼ 4,878 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 11 ▲ 4,192 65 Nong Khai 40 ▲ 3,720 66 Loei 6 ▼ 3,571 68 Amnat Charoen 0 • 2,912 74 Mukdahan 2 ▼ 2,239 76 Bueng Kan 7 ▲ 1,991 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 548 ▼ 46,601 9 Yala 425 ▲ 40,499 12 Pattani 666 ▲ 36,185 13 Narathiwat 290 ▼ 35,929 18 Nakhon Si Thammarat 554 ▲ 29,137 25 Surat Thani 155 ▼ 18,632 35 Phuket 61 ▼ 14,787 39 Chumphon 89 ▼ 12,480 42 Trang 271 ▲ 10,718 48 Ranong 18 ▲ 9,347 50 Phatthalung 250 ▲ 8,307 53 Krabi 95 ▲ 7,523 60 Phang Nga 81 ▲ 4,605 61 Satun 97 ▼ 4,497 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 11 Ratchaburi 239 ▲ 36,591 21 Phetchaburi 81 ▼ 21,901 22 Tak 281 ▲ 21,081 23 Kanchanaburi 161 ▲ 20,520 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 281 ▲ 15,151 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 126 ▼ 73,521

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

