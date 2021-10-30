Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 30OCT Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 9,224 new Covid-19 infections, up 256 since yesterday, and 88 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 24 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,874,292 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,305 recoveries, up 442 from yesterday. There are now 100,132 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 831 from yesterday, including 2,217 in the ICU and 496 on ventilators.

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 126 were found in correctional facilities, 259 were identified by community testing, and 8,832 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,944 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update | News by Thaiger

 

Yesterday surpassed 30 million fully vaccinated people in Thailand, while nearly 2.4 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far. Almost 42 million have at least received one injection, meaning about 58% of Thailand’s population have had 1 injection, and 42% are fully vaccinated nationwide.

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update | News by Thaiger

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell below 800 with 758 infections in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday.

5 of the 10 top highest infection figures today were in the troubled Deep South, with Pattani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla over 500 infections each, and Yala with 425 and Narathiwat with 290.

Additionally, 3 of the 10 most infected provinces in the last 24 hours are scheduled to reopen as Sandbox zones that tourists can travel to with a 1 week soft quarantine: Bangkok, Chiang Mai up to 414 infections today, and Prachuap Khiri Khan up to 281 cases today.

Amnat Charoen was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 758 398,782
12 Pattani 666 36,185
18 Nakhon Si Thammarat 554 29,137
7 Songkhla 548 46,601
9 Yala 425 40,499
33 Chiang Mai 414 16,060
3 Chonburi 340 100,887
13 Narathiwat 290 35,929
22 Tak 281 21,081
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 281 15,151

 

30OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 758 398,782
2 Samut Prakan 251 122,180
4 Samut Sakhon 69 92,230
6 Nonthaburi 100 56,823
10 Pathum Thani 90 38,138
14 Nakhon Pathom 50 33,386
16 Saraburi 93 29,641
17 Ayutthaya 65 29,291
31 Lopburi 46 16,221
37 Nakhon Sawan 91 14,095
38 Suphan Buri 53 13,031
43 Ang Thong 15 10,593
44 Samut Songkhram 15 10,296
45 Nakhon Nayok 31 10,215
46 Phetchabun 31 9,917
51 Kamphaeng Phet 13 7,695
55 Phitsanulok 50 5,948
56 Sukhothai 22 5,770
59 Phichit 24 4,772
67 Uthai Thani 1 3,104
69 Sing Buri 10 2,903
73 Chai Nat 20 2,421
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 340 100,887
8 Rayong 241 40,792
15 Chachoengsao 90 32,391
20 Prachinburi 118 22,101
26 Chanthaburi 209 18,356
36 Sa Kaeo 80 14,226
54 Trat 74 7,349
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
33 Chiang Mai 414 16,060
62 Chiang Rai 25 4,251
63 Uttaradit 17 4,238
70 Lamphun 25 2,697
71 Lampang 18 2,625
72 Nan 9 2,428
75 Phayao 9 2,017
77 Phrae 12 1,779
78 Mae Hong Son 11 1,450
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
19 Nakhon Ratchasima 155 29,056
24 Ubon Ratchathani 89 18,924
27 Khon Kaen 170 18,351
28 Udon Thani 115 17,548
29 Surin 46 16,699
30 Buriram 31 16,682
32 Sisaket 21 16,049
40 Roi Et 26 12,470
41 Maha Sarakham 46 10,792
47 Chaiyaphum 16 9,872
49 Kalasin 57 8,962
52 Sakon Nakhon 10 7,627
57 Yasothon 9 5,306
58 Nakhon Phanom 1 4,878
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 11 4,192
65 Nong Khai 40 3,720
66 Loei 6 3,571
68 Amnat Charoen 0 2,912
74 Mukdahan 2 2,239
76 Bueng Kan 7 1,991
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 548 46,601
9 Yala 425 40,499
12 Pattani 666 36,185
13 Narathiwat 290 35,929
18 Nakhon Si Thammarat 554 29,137
25 Surat Thani 155 18,632
35 Phuket 61 14,787
39 Chumphon 89 12,480
42 Trang 271 10,718
48 Ranong 18 9,347
50 Phatthalung 250 8,307
53 Krabi 95 7,523
60 Phang Nga 81 4,605
61 Satun 97 4,497
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
11 Ratchaburi 239 36,591
21 Phetchaburi 81 21,901
22 Tak 281 21,081
23 Kanchanaburi 161 20,520
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 281 15,151
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 126 73,521

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

