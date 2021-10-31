Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wuhan Institute of Virology in China - the origins of Covid-19 may never be known. (via Wikimedia)

Without cooperation from China, the origins of the Covid-19 virus may never be known, according to a more detailed version of a report released by US intelligence agencies. A report declassified on Friday said no definitive assessment can be made and some scientists disagree on whether the virus is of natural origin or came from some sort of lab leak.

“China’s cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of Covid-19. Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information, and blame other countries, including the United States.”

The report did condemn the idea of Covid-19 being created as a biological weapon saying those who proliferate that idea are ill-informed and spreading disinformation.

China has criticized the report that was originally compiled in August with less detail as political factions debated placing blame on China or responsibility on slow government responses to the pandemic for its global proliferation. (Former president Trump and his supporters famously deflected regarding Covid-19 by calling it the “China virus”.) The Chinese Embassy says that the report undermines science-based origin studies, relying on intelligence agencies instead of scientists.

Some intelligence agencies say there is lacking evidence that the Covid-19 virus originated in animals and moved naturally to humans and believe that it is likely that a human handling an infected animal in the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the source of the initial jump to human infections.

But they were clear that these are only theories and a definitive answer may never be known, especially with China failing to offer full cooperation in the investigations. Key questions remain about what animals were present in Wuhan markets, details of the earliest Covid-19 cases, and hospital occupancy rates in China.

China claims they have supported scientific investigations, but not political-based inquiries. They feel a more globally involved investigation should be done and expressed fears that current investigations are seeking to put political pressure on China.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
palooka
2021-10-31 12:24
If the Chinese really wanted to clear their name regarding Covid origins then they should have come clean and really tried to assist any investigation of source. All the Chinese have done is hinder every attempt to get to the…
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-31 12:25
"China claims they have supported scientific investigations, but not political-based inquiries. They feel a more globally involved investigation should be done and expressed fears that current investigations are seeking to put political pressure on China." I genuinely do not wish…
image
kmc
2021-10-31 12:28
USA gov (my gov) has become so corrupt. Tony fauci (aka the Covid Savior) actually funded the development of the virus - in order to prevent future outbreaks (what an idiot). It didn't come from a wet market pangolin, it…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 mins ago

5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 mins ago

US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
Bangkok54 mins ago

BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism2 hours ago

17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics17 hours ago

New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket18 hours ago

Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Events19 hours ago

PM Prayut says Loy Krathong Festivals will be allowed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update
Phuket21 hours ago

New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities
Thailand22 hours ago

Chiang Mai Central Prison uncovers Alpha Plus Covid-19 cases
Tourism23 hours ago

Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Tourism23 hours ago

Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending