17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Countries that can travel to Thailand without quarantine tomorrow. (via The Thaiger)

Late last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an amendment to the list of countries that can enter Thailand without quarantine starting tomorrow, adding 17 new countries to the list of 46 countries and territories. (But even fully vaccinated travellers will have to spend one night in an SHA+ or ASQ hotel as they wait for their test result).

After rallying from country nationals and hopeful tourism industry advocates including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, India has been added to the list, along several Asian neighbours like Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The announcement was made, saying the Covid-19 situation was assessed and the decision was made to expand the Test & Go program that allows fully vaccinated travellers from approved low-risk companies to enter Thailand without quarantine, aside from 1 one night SHA+ or AQ hotel stay while awaiting the results of their RT-PCR Covid-19 test.

“With further consideration into the current global situation of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in parallel with health and socio-economic parameters, a revision of the countries and territories permitted to enter the Kingdom of Thailand for individuals under category (13) was undertaken.”

The list of additional countries are as follows:

  1. Croatia
  2. India
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kuwait
  5. Laos
  6. Luxembourg
  7. Maldives
  8. Mongolia
  9. Myanmar
  10. Nepal
  11. Oman
  12. Philippines
  13. Romania
  14. Slovakia
  15. Sri Lanka
  16. Taiwan
  17. Vietnam

These will join the original 46 countries to make 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting tomorrow. 7,000 international arrivals have been predicted tomorrow in Bangkok, while confusion over the transition from the certificate of entry to the Thailand Pass that launches at 9 am tomorrow may slow initial reentry though. Many are still lamenting that alcohol will not be allowed in most areas, though a new Blue Zone of Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga will be allowed to sell drinks in restaurants.

The full list of countries permitted without quarantine as of tomorrow:

1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belgium
5. Bhutan
6. Brunei Darussalam
7. Bulgaria
8. Cambodia
9. Canada
10. Chile
11. China
12. Croatia
13. Cyprus
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Estonia
17. Finland
18. France
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Hong Kong
22. Hungary
23. Iceland
24. India
25. Indonesia
26. Ireland
27. Israel
28. Italy
29. Japan
30. Kuwait
31. Laos
32. Latvia		 33. Lithuania
34. Luxembourg
35. Malaysia
36. Maldives
37. Malta
38. Mongolia
39. Myanmar
40. Nepal
41. Netherlands
42. New Zealand
43. Norway
44. Oman
45. Philippines
46. Poland
47. Portugal
48. Qatar
49. Romania
50. Saudi Arabia
51. Singapore
52. Slovakia
53. Slovenia
54. South Korea
55. Spain
56. Sri Lanka
57. Sweden
58. Switzerland
59. Taiwan
60. United Arab Emirates
61. United Kingdom
62. United States
63. Vietnam

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Shade_Wilder
2021-10-31 11:50
" ...India has been added to the list..." I can just imagine the conversation; 'Hmm... our economy is almost in collapse; I wonder if we should include a giant Asian neighbour whose citizens are actually allowed to travel?' Get ready for…
gummy
2021-10-31 12:03
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Late last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an amendment to the list of countries that can enter Thailand without quarantine starting tomorrow, adding 17 new countries to the list of 46. After rallying…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending