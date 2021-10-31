Tourism
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Late last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an amendment to the list of countries that can enter Thailand without quarantine starting tomorrow, adding 17 new countries to the list of 46 countries and territories. (But even fully vaccinated travellers will have to spend one night in an SHA+ or ASQ hotel as they wait for their test result).
After rallying from country nationals and hopeful tourism industry advocates including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, India has been added to the list, along several Asian neighbours like Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
The announcement was made, saying the Covid-19 situation was assessed and the decision was made to expand the Test & Go program that allows fully vaccinated travellers from approved low-risk companies to enter Thailand without quarantine, aside from 1 one night SHA+ or AQ hotel stay while awaiting the results of their RT-PCR Covid-19 test.
“With further consideration into the current global situation of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in parallel with health and socio-economic parameters, a revision of the countries and territories permitted to enter the Kingdom of Thailand for individuals under category (13) was undertaken.”
The list of additional countries are as follows:
- Croatia
- India
- Indonesia
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Oman
- Philippines
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
These will join the original 46 countries to make 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting tomorrow. 7,000 international arrivals have been predicted tomorrow in Bangkok, while confusion over the transition from the certificate of entry to the Thailand Pass that launches at 9 am tomorrow may slow initial reentry though. Many are still lamenting that alcohol will not be allowed in most areas, though a new Blue Zone of Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga will be allowed to sell drinks in restaurants.
The full list of countries permitted without quarantine as of tomorrow:
|1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belgium
5. Bhutan
6. Brunei Darussalam
7. Bulgaria
8. Cambodia
9. Canada
10. Chile
11. China
12. Croatia
13. Cyprus
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Estonia
17. Finland
18. France
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Hong Kong
22. Hungary
23. Iceland
24. India
25. Indonesia
26. Ireland
27. Israel
28. Italy
29. Japan
30. Kuwait
31. Laos
32. Latvia
|33. Lithuania
34. Luxembourg
35. Malaysia
36. Maldives
37. Malta
38. Mongolia
39. Myanmar
40. Nepal
41. Netherlands
42. New Zealand
43. Norway
44. Oman
45. Philippines
46. Poland
47. Portugal
48. Qatar
49. Romania
50. Saudi Arabia
51. Singapore
52. Slovakia
53. Slovenia
54. South Korea
55. Spain
56. Sri Lanka
57. Sweden
58. Switzerland
59. Taiwan
60. United Arab Emirates
61. United Kingdom
62. United States
63. Vietnam
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
PM Prayut says Loy Krathong Festivals will be allowed
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update
New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities
Chiang Mai Central Prison uncovers Alpha Plus Covid-19 cases
Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Drugs4 days ago
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
- Bangkok4 days ago
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
- Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Phuket3 days ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Recent comments: