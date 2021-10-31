17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand

Late last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an amendment to the list of countries that can enter Thailand without quarantine starting tomorrow, adding 17 new countries to the list of 46 countries and territories. (But even fully vaccinated travellers will have to spend one night in an SHA+ or ASQ hotel as they wait for their test result).

After rallying from country nationals and hopeful tourism industry advocates including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, India has been added to the list, along several Asian neighbours like Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The announcement was made, saying the Covid-19 situation was assessed and the decision was made to expand the Test & Go program that allows fully vaccinated travellers from approved low-risk companies to enter Thailand without quarantine, aside from 1 one night SHA+ or AQ hotel stay while awaiting the results of their RT-PCR Covid-19 test.

“With further consideration into the current global situation of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in parallel with health and socio-economic parameters, a revision of the countries and territories permitted to enter the Kingdom of Thailand for individuals under category (13) was undertaken.”

The list of additional countries are as follows:

Croatia India Indonesia Kuwait Laos Luxembourg Maldives Mongolia Myanmar Nepal Oman Philippines Romania Slovakia Sri Lanka Taiwan Vietnam

These will join the original 46 countries to make 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting tomorrow. 7,000 international arrivals have been predicted tomorrow in Bangkok, while confusion over the transition from the certificate of entry to the Thailand Pass that launches at 9 am tomorrow may slow initial reentry though. Many are still lamenting that alcohol will not be allowed in most areas, though a new Blue Zone of Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga will be allowed to sell drinks in restaurants.

The full list of countries permitted without quarantine as of tomorrow:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Bahrain

4. Belgium

5. Bhutan

6. Brunei Darussalam

7. Bulgaria

8. Cambodia

9. Canada

10. Chile

11. China

12. Croatia

13. Cyprus

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Estonia

17. Finland

18. France

19. Germany

20. Greece

21. Hong Kong

22. Hungary

23. Iceland

24. India

25. Indonesia

26. Ireland

27. Israel

28. Italy

29. Japan

30. Kuwait

31. Laos

32. Latvia 33. Lithuania

34. Luxembourg

35. Malaysia

36. Maldives

37. Malta

38. Mongolia

39. Myanmar

40. Nepal

41. Netherlands

42. New Zealand

43. Norway

44. Oman

45. Philippines

46. Poland

47. Portugal

48. Qatar

49. Romania

50. Saudi Arabia

51. Singapore

52. Slovakia

53. Slovenia

54. South Korea

55. Spain

56. Sri Lanka

57. Sweden

58. Switzerland

59. Taiwan

60. United Arab Emirates

61. United Kingdom

62. United States

63. Vietnam

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

