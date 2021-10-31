Phuket
Flights to Phuket from Kazakhstan hub Almaty resume today
Today marked the return of Air Astana flights to Phuket from Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, as 165 travellers arrived on a plane this morning. The flight marks a resumption of travel from the former Soviet Union republic and the current 9th largest country in the world by area.
Air Astana plans to continue and ramp up the route with up to 4 flights per week to and from Phuket in November. The inaugural flight was met by the director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office, greeting and welcoming the 165 passengers as they exited the aircraft.
Almaty was the capital of Kazakhstan until 1997 when it was moved to Astana, which was then renamed in 2019 to Nur-Sultan. Almaty remains the commercial and cultural capital of the country though, with 2 million people residing there.
Thailand regards the Central Asian country as an expanding new market to promote Phuket and Thai tourism and the TAT Phuket directory called the flight “a great opportunity for Phuket to welcome this group of tourists.” The governor of Almaty had visited Phuket just before the Covid-19 pandemic and declared that 60,000 to 70,000 Kazakhs visit Phuket annually.
The flight left Almaty at 25 minutes past midnight and arrived at Phuket International Airport at 8:12 am. One VIP passenger on the relaunching flight was the Vice-President of Corporate Communications of Air Astana who travelled to Phuket to discuss tourism with Thai officials in hopes of bringing more flights and tours to the island.
The TAT says that there are still 6 other airlines waiting to resume international flights to Phuket in November, but specific airlines and countries were not mentioned.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New Covid-19 easings for Chon Buri, alcohol still not allowed
New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars
Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Flights to Phuket from Kazakhstan hub Almaty resume today
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again
5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass required in lieu of COE | October 25
Bangkok and surrounding provinces warned to prepare for dust pollution
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
- Phuket3 days ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
- Crime3 days ago
Bangkok kidnap for ransom case tied into used glove export investigation
Recent comments: