Coronavirus (Covid-19)

54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures

Published 

1 hour ago

54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures | The Thaiger
Thailand is proposing an easing of disease control measures in 19 more provinces in an effort to resume business operations. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider the proposal on Monday, which would increase the number of provinces to see relaxed measures from 35 to 54.

Those provinces would be listed as green zones and include:

Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Uthai Thani, Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Sing Buri, Trat, Prachin Buri and Lop Buri.

The number of yellow zones or zones under close surveillance would decline from 17 to 14 provinces and include:

Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

Controlled provinces or orange zones would also decline from 20 to 8 and include:

Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak and Ratchaburi.

Samut Sakhon would remain the only province under the strictest control, or dark red zone. That zone will be allowed to reopen certain venues that include:

Markets, with customer numbers limited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm; daycare and elderly care centres for residents; and business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.

Businesses to remain closed include entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing and sex massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.

Those provinces that are listed as orange zones will see entertainment venues being allowed to reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will be required to stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited. Schools can reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.

Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.

Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities. Bathing with massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen, while limiting customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and spectators allowed, with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.

In the close surveillance zone or yellow zone, entertainment venues can openuntil midnight. Restaurants must observe social distancing and close at midnight. Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.

Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.

In the surveillance zone or green zone, entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing. Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

1 Comment

1 Comment

  Jason

    Jason

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Cases are on the decline which is a great thing. I am sure the discipline of Thai people will get the outbreaks under control again. Great caution needs to be exercised, because my experience shows that getting complacent is how this virus seems to just keep hanging on and seems impossible to eliminate. China is still getting daily cases…and that’s saying something! Until vaccines are widely available, caution is wise. So i hope “ring fencing” will do the job. Right now that’s the best thing available.

    Reply

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Thailand is reporting its first physician to die of the Covid-19 virus. The doctor, Panya Hanphanitphan, in the central Maha Sarakham province, passed away this morning as confirmed by his family and a healthcare foundation in which he served as a senior advisor.

Panya supposedly caught the disease from a patient who tested positive for the virus and sought treatment at his clinic in January. Local health authorities say 3 patients with coronavirus visited his clinic in January when the virus broke out in the province.

Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

Upon learning of the infected patients’, Panya shut down his clinic, and underwent a Covid test, with the result coming back negative. The doctor then retested on February 1, with the results coming back as positive. He was admitted to the hospital, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to the virus early this morning.

Panya’s death is the 83rd to be reported in the country since the outbreak began in early 2020. Both Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients in recent days. As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 25,111 since the pandemic began.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

