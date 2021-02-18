54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures | The Thaiger

Thailand is proposing an easing of disease control measures in 19 more provinces in an effort to resume business operations. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider the proposal on Monday, which would increase the number of provinces to see relaxed measures from 35 to 54.

Those provinces would be listed as green zones and include:

Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Uthai Thani, Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Sing Buri, Trat, Prachin Buri and Lop Buri.

The number of yellow zones or zones under close surveillance would decline from 17 to 14 provinces and include:

Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

Controlled provinces or orange zones would also decline from 20 to 8 and include:

Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak and Ratchaburi.

Samut Sakhon would remain the only province under the strictest control, or dark red zone. That zone will be allowed to reopen certain venues that include:

Markets, with customer numbers limited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm; daycare and elderly care centres for residents; and business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.

Businesses to remain closed include entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing and sex massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.

Those provinces that are listed as orange zones will see entertainment venues being allowed to reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will be required to stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited. Schools can reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.

Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.

Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities. Bathing with massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen, while limiting customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and spectators allowed, with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.

In the close surveillance zone or yellow zone, entertainment venues can openuntil midnight. Restaurants must observe social distancing and close at midnight. Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.

Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.

In the surveillance zone or green zone, entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing. Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

