US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies | The Thaiger

Crime
US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies
The US Justice Department is accusing North Korea of stealing crypto and traditional currencies and is charging 3 military intelligence officials with the alleged crime. President Joe Biden is calling the incident a “global campaign of criminality.”
The accusations include hacking and malware operation cyberattacks to steal $1.3 billion US dollars from banks and other institutions. The actions were allegedly under the radar to avoid UN sanctions that have cut off sources of the government’s income.
The US government says the stealing occurred over the last 7 years as the 3 officials allegedly created malicious cryptocurrency applications, hacking into the marketing and trading companies that include bitcoin. The case has been filed in the Los Angeles’ federal court and is built on the 2018 charges against 1 of the 3 officials, named Park Jin Hyok.
Hyok was accused in 2018, before the other defendants were identified, for allegedly stealing $6.1 million from Pakistan’s Bank Islami ATM machines after gaining access to its computer systems. Now the US government says all 3 worked together in that instance.
Hyok was also charged in 2014 with hacking Sony pictures, creating the WannaCry ransomware as well as the theft of $81 million US dollars from Bangladesh’s central bank.
Jon Chang Hyok and Kim Il join Park Jin Hyok in being accused of working together in the Reconnaissance General Bureau, which is known within the cybersecurity community as the Lazarus Group, or APT 38.
The 3 allegedly operated out of North Korea, Russia and China to hack computers that allowed them to empty victims’ crypto wallets. They also allegedly robbed digital currency exchanges in Slovenia and Indonesia and extorted a New York exchange of $11.8 million US dollars.
Kim Il has also been accused of developing the blockchain-based digital currency-like “Marine Chain Token” which was used as a fake instrument for investors to buy shares of shipping vessels. He is accused of not telling potential investors that it was designed to hide ship ownership identities to help North Korea avoid sanctions.
Assistant Attorney General John Demers says North Korea used keyboards rather than guns to steal cryptocurrency over bags of cash.
“Nation-state indictments like this are an important step in identifying the problem, calling it out in a legally rigorous format, and building international consensus.”
The case is the first open action taken against North Korea by the Biden administration, amid ongoing tensions over Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that could be dangerous to the United States and allies.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration is “reviewing policy toward the country.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Education
Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student
Another teacher is under harsh criticism after a student’s mother accused the educator of slapping her 5 year old child so hard that his lips cracked open causing him to be unable to each lunch. The alleged incident happened when the 5 year old kindergartner swore at his friend, admittedly saying the words, “You ass!” for stealing his pencil box, in which the teacher allegedly responded by slapping the child.
The mom, 35 year old Waraporn Prathetsena, reported the incident to Bansattahip School, but says the school director responded with veiled threats.
“The director said they don’t want me to go to the police because it would damage the school. Then they mentioned that I have another daughter in Matthayom 2who goes here, like they were threatening me.”
After the school director allegedly did not allow Waraporn to meet with the teacher, she went to the Sattahip Police Station yesterday to file a police report. Policeman Tanat Sripraman said that he would see if the teacher, known as Kru Tuk, could be summoned for questioning. But Waraporn maintains that the teacher went too far.
“…. even slapping on the hand or legs is fine, but not the lips like this.”
Violence in Thailand’s government schools is not a new occurrence as incidents like this are reported in the news occasionally. In November of 2020, a kindergarten teacher in northern Bangkok was sentenced to 7 months in jail after CCTV footage showed her slapping and abusing students. The incident then led to an uncovering of multiple abuse allegations at other schools that were listed under the same management.
After the abuse allegations went viral, some of the schools were found to have employed uncertified teachers, prompting calls for them to be fired. Bansattahip School is a public school for kindergarteners through Matthayom 3. According to the school’s website, it lists Kanchana Tewasaranyadit as its director.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thailand
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
In yet another case of alleged corruption linked to Thai Airways, some employees are accused of using fake death certificates to receive funeral allowances provided through the company’s savings cooperative, causing an estimated 14 million baht in damages.
A complaint was filed today with the Crime Suppression Division by 20 members of the Savings Cooperative for Employees of Thai Airways International. Weerayut Thuankong, a representative from the cooperative, says the 26 cases of fraud back to 2013. He says they believe there could be more cases of fraud before 2013 and are asking police to step in.
“The cooperative has found that the number of members filing for funeral allowance has increased suspiciously over several years… We checked the evidence they submitted and found that the death certificates appeared to be fake, as the persons declared dead are still working for the company.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency
More information has been released about the major seizure of child pornography at a Pathum Thani modelling agency. The Department of Special Investigation, or DSI, held a press conference today and said they arrested 28 year old Danudet “Nene” Saengkaew, who ran “Nene Modeling.”
Last week, police raided the modelling agency, which was based in a neighbourhood in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, and arrested Danudet. DSI police chief says hundreds of thousands of child pornographic photos and videos were found in the raid.
“Officials found more than 500,000 pornographic images of children on computers and hard-disk drives at the agency, as well as video cameras, mobile phones, sex toys, lubricant jellies and condoms.”
Danudet faces charges violating the Computer Crime Act by uploading pornographic material into a computer system. The charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a 100,000 fine.
DSI officers have been investigating the case since 2018 after a tip from Interpol reporting that a lot of child pornography on the internet traces back to Thailand, Korawat says. The investigation first led to the arrest of 30 year old Thakorn Atthapathomchai in Bangkok last year. Thakorn allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting minors and told police he stored the photos and videos at the modelling agency in Pathum Thani.
“Investigators learned that Thakorn would contact parents via Facebook saying he was a modelling agent and would get them to bring their children in for an audition. He would then sexually assault the youngsters in a closed room.”
Nation Thailand says Thakorn has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for raping minors and violating the Computer Crime Act. Police are still investigating to determine if Nene Modeling was involved.
Nene Modeling advertises on Facebook and Instagram. Its Facebook account was created in 2013 and has more than 29,000 “likes.” Many casting calls advertised on the social media accounts say they seek boys and girls ages 4 to 12.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
