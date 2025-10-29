Thailand video news | Facebook search glitch surfaces adult videos in Thai results, Loy Krathong celebrations proceed in Thailand

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay break down key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Topics include explicit search results appearing on Thai Facebook, flight disruptions across the region with 27 services cancelled, and a heartwarming case of police helping a scam victim recover her money.

A technical glitch on Facebook caused pornographic videos to appear in search results for Thai users. People saw explicit clips after typing harmless terms, including month names. Early checks point to a failure in Facebook’s search engine or AI filters. Facebook has not yet offered a detailed explanation. The incident has sparked concern about Meta’s moderation system and Thailand’s online safety. Analysts warn that algorithm mistakes can create serious and embarrassing user experiences.

Thailand’s tourist arrivals have dropped about 7% year-on-year, putting pressure on hopes for a tourism-driven recovery. Officials blame high household debt and weak economic growth. To help, the government plans a 10-billion-baht debt-buyback programme this month. Tourism remains key to boosting the economy, but falling arrivals show how fragile the recovery is. Analysts warn that without stronger demand and debt relief, Thailand may struggle to return to steady growth.

A man claiming to be a police officer threatened a salon owner on Rat Burana Road in Bangkok. He arrived on a motorcycle, wore a shirt with a badge logo, and showed a gun while shouting profanities. He circled the shop, took photos, and sped off, frightening staff and customers. The 39-year-old owner filed a police report. Officers are checking CCTV and increasing patrols in the area. Police are investigating whether the man was an impersonator or a real officer misusing his authority.

Police arrested a former Muay Thai champion known as “Puen Gon Tor Surat,” along with seven accomplices, for running a major online gambling network. Authorities say the ring handled more than 100 million baht a year and operated for over three years. Officers seized bank books, ATM cards, phones, and computers during raids in Chon Buri and Lamphun. The suspects face charges for illegal gambling and money laundering. The arrest shows how some ex-athletes turn to risky ventures after leaving the sport.

Major airports across Asia and the Gulf faced widespread disruption, including Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Airlines such as KLM, Hainan Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia cancelled 27 flights and delayed more than 100. Staffing issues, maintenance problems, and scheduling conflicts triggered the chaos. One carrier saw a 66% cancellation rate on a route out of Bangkok. Travellers are urged to monitor flight status and follow upcoming Thai rules on compensation. The incident shows how small operational issues can ripple across global hubs.

Thailand’s FDA ordered a recall of “Herbal Mixed Balm, Hong Thai Brand, Formula 2” after tests found unsafe microbial levels and traces of Clostridium bacteria. The product failed standards under the Herbal Product Control Act 2019. Officials urge consumers to stop using it immediately. Authorities may take legal action against the manufacturer and distributors. The case highlights stricter oversight of traditional remedies and the importance of buying herbal products from approved sources.

Thailand will hold Loy Krathong celebrations this year, but with quieter activities to honour the Queen Mother during the mourning period. Communities and event organisers plan simpler ceremonies and fewer loud festivities. Lantern-floating and river rituals will continue on a smaller scale. Officials emphasise that the festival remains culturally important but must reflect the nation’s respectful tone. Locals and tourists are encouraged to join in with awareness and sensitivity.

Bangkok police recovered and returned 1.3 million baht to an old woman who fell victim to a Hong Kong-based call-centre scam. One suspect, arrested on 18 October, tricked her into hiding valuables in a milk powder container and delivering them to a hospital. The gang also scammed another victim out of more than 3 million baht. Police reached that second victim while she was still on the phone with the scammers and refusing help. Authorities warn that fraudsters are increasingly targeting older people and urge quick reporting to recover losses.