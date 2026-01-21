Thailand video news | IHG to add nearly 40 hotels to Thai portfolio in 3–5 years, Thailand to host inaugural women’s FIFA series 2026

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: January 21, 2026, 11:40 AM
93 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | IHG to add nearly 40 hotels to Thai portfolio in 3–5 years, Thailand to host inaugural women’s FIFA series 2026 | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Jay reports on stories from across the country. Highlights include a tourism boom with dozens of new hotels planned, a missing Scottish visitor in Bangkok, an arrest in a Hua Hin hotel murder, sexual assault allegations in the nightlife scene, a major women’s FIFA event coming to Thailand, and a crocodile captured near residential homes.

IHG to Add Nearly 40 Hotels to Thai Portfolio in 3–5 Years

International hotel group IHG plans to expand rapidly in Thailand. The company will add nearly 40 new hotels over the next three to five years. The rollout targets major cities and resort destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai. IHG will introduce properties across its full brand range. These include luxury, mid-range and lifestyle hotels. The strategy aims to attract different types of travellers. The expansion reflects strong confidence in Thailand’s tourism recovery. International arrivals continue to rise, particularly from long-haul markets. Officials say the new hotels will increase room capacity and create hospitality jobs. They will also support local economies and strengthen Thailand’s global appeal. IHG plans to work closely with airlines and tour operators. The group believes the expansion will position Thailand as a key destination for leisure and business travel.

Scottish Man Missing After Arriving in Bangkok for Holiday & Volunteer Work

Thai authorities are searching for a Scottish man reported missing in Bangkok. He disappeared shortly after arriving for a holiday and volunteer placement. The man was last seen at his hotel in central Bangkok. Relatives raised the alarm after he missed his volunteer commitment and stopped responding to messages. Friends contacted the police when they could not reach him. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and transport records. They are also checking bank activity to track his movements. Thai police are coordinating with the British Embassy to assist the family. Online appeals have spread across social media. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as the search continues.

Thai Man Arrested in Murder & Robbery of Hua Hin Hotel Receptionist

Police in Hua Hin have arrested a Thai man over the murder of a hotel receptionist. Officers found the victim dead inside the hotel reception area. Investigators say the attack was violent. CCTV footage helped police identify the suspect quickly. Officers believe robbery motivated the crime, as cash and valuables went missing from the front desk. Police arrested the suspect nearby and took him in for questioning. He now faces charges including murder and aggravated robbery. Authorities say the arrest highlights their commitment to safety in tourist areas.

DJ & Photographer Held Over Sexual Assault Claims from Models and DJs

Thai police have detained a DJ and event photographer following multiple sexual assault complaints. Models and fellow DJs filed the allegations in recent weeks. The incidents reportedly occurred at nightclubs, events and photo shoots. Several complainants say the suspect abused his professional position. Police are collecting witness statements, CCTV footage and supporting evidence. Support groups are assisting those who came forward. The case has triggered wider discussion about safety and consent in the nightlife industry. Police stress they take all allegations seriously and will conduct a full investigation.

Thailand to Host Inaugural Women’s FIFA Series 2026

Thailand will host the first-ever FIFA Women’s Series in 2026. The new international competition aims to raise the global profile of women’s football. Top national teams will compete in multiple Thai cities. Officials say the event confirms Thailand’s ability to host major sporting tournaments. FIFA designed the series to support women athletes ahead of future World Cups and Olympic qualifiers. Organisers are preparing stadiums, accommodation and fan zones. The event is expected to inspire young players and boost Thailand’s international sporting reputation.

Related Articles

Crocodile Caught in Nakhon Pathom Canal

Wildlife officials have captured a large crocodile in Nakhon Pathom. Residents spotted the animal in a canal near homes and alerted authorities. The sighting raised safety concerns. Rescue teams used bait and specialised equipment to trap the crocodile safely. Officials then transported it to a wildlife sanctuary for assessment and relocation. Authorities urge residents near canals to stay alert. They warn that encounters may increase as urban areas expand into wildlife habitats.

Latest Thailand News
Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off

28 minutes ago
Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi

41 minutes ago
Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building

1 hour ago
CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Hua Hin hotel receptionist&#8217;s boyfriend witnesses murder via video call | Thaiger Crime News

Hua Hin hotel receptionist’s boyfriend witnesses murder via video call

2 hours ago
Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted

2 hours ago
Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work | Thaiger Bangkok News

Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work

18 hours ago
Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist

19 hours ago
Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation

19 hours ago
Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket

19 hours ago
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

20 hours ago
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger Thailand News

DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

20 hours ago
Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

21 hours ago
Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint

21 hours ago
Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

22 hours ago
Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust

22 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K

22 hours ago
Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling

22 hours ago
5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse

23 hours ago
Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation

1 day ago
South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman

1 day ago
Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

1 day ago
Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm

1 day ago
Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: January 21, 2026, 11:40 AM
93 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video