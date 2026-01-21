Thailand video news | IHG to add nearly 40 hotels to Thai portfolio in 3–5 years, Thailand to host inaugural women’s FIFA series 2026

In Thailand video news, Jay reports on stories from across the country. Highlights include a tourism boom with dozens of new hotels planned, a missing Scottish visitor in Bangkok, an arrest in a Hua Hin hotel murder, sexual assault allegations in the nightlife scene, a major women’s FIFA event coming to Thailand, and a crocodile captured near residential homes.

International hotel group IHG plans to expand rapidly in Thailand. The company will add nearly 40 new hotels over the next three to five years. The rollout targets major cities and resort destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai. IHG will introduce properties across its full brand range. These include luxury, mid-range and lifestyle hotels. The strategy aims to attract different types of travellers. The expansion reflects strong confidence in Thailand’s tourism recovery. International arrivals continue to rise, particularly from long-haul markets. Officials say the new hotels will increase room capacity and create hospitality jobs. They will also support local economies and strengthen Thailand’s global appeal. IHG plans to work closely with airlines and tour operators. The group believes the expansion will position Thailand as a key destination for leisure and business travel.

Thai authorities are searching for a Scottish man reported missing in Bangkok. He disappeared shortly after arriving for a holiday and volunteer placement. The man was last seen at his hotel in central Bangkok. Relatives raised the alarm after he missed his volunteer commitment and stopped responding to messages. Friends contacted the police when they could not reach him. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and transport records. They are also checking bank activity to track his movements. Thai police are coordinating with the British Embassy to assist the family. Online appeals have spread across social media. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as the search continues.

Police in Hua Hin have arrested a Thai man over the murder of a hotel receptionist. Officers found the victim dead inside the hotel reception area. Investigators say the attack was violent. CCTV footage helped police identify the suspect quickly. Officers believe robbery motivated the crime, as cash and valuables went missing from the front desk. Police arrested the suspect nearby and took him in for questioning. He now faces charges including murder and aggravated robbery. Authorities say the arrest highlights their commitment to safety in tourist areas.

Thai police have detained a DJ and event photographer following multiple sexual assault complaints. Models and fellow DJs filed the allegations in recent weeks. The incidents reportedly occurred at nightclubs, events and photo shoots. Several complainants say the suspect abused his professional position. Police are collecting witness statements, CCTV footage and supporting evidence. Support groups are assisting those who came forward. The case has triggered wider discussion about safety and consent in the nightlife industry. Police stress they take all allegations seriously and will conduct a full investigation.

Thailand will host the first-ever FIFA Women’s Series in 2026. The new international competition aims to raise the global profile of women’s football. Top national teams will compete in multiple Thai cities. Officials say the event confirms Thailand’s ability to host major sporting tournaments. FIFA designed the series to support women athletes ahead of future World Cups and Olympic qualifiers. Organisers are preparing stadiums, accommodation and fan zones. The event is expected to inspire young players and boost Thailand’s international sporting reputation.

Wildlife officials have captured a large crocodile in Nakhon Pathom. Residents spotted the animal in a canal near homes and alerted authorities. The sighting raised safety concerns. Rescue teams used bait and specialised equipment to trap the crocodile safely. Officials then transported it to a wildlife sanctuary for assessment and relocation. Authorities urge residents near canals to stay alert. They warn that encounters may increase as urban areas expand into wildlife habitats.