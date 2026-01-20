Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 20, 2026, 4:00 PM
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A two-metre-long freshwater crocodile weighing over 100 kilograms was caught in a canal in Nakhon Pathom yesterday morning, January 19, after locals initially mistook it for a floating log.

The sighting occurred in Moo 8, Thung Bua subdistrict, Kamphaeng Saen district, as residents were out fishing near the irrigation canal that runs past their homes.

While riding his motorcycle along the canal in search of a good fishing spot, a local man named Tai noticed a dark, log-like shape floating silently in the water. Curious, he moved closer and was shocked to discover it was a large crocodile.

Tai quickly called others over, and after confirming what he saw, the group decided to act before the animal could pose a danger to the community. Using ropes and working together, several residents managed to subdue the animal and haul it safely onto the bank.

The situation caused quite a stir in the neighbourhood but ended without injury, reported Khaosod.

Preliminary checks identified the animal as a freshwater crocodile, roughly two metres in length and weighing more than 100 kilograms. It is believed to have escaped from a crocodile farm in a nearby area.

The irrigation canal where it was found is part of a waterway that connects Phanom Thuan district in Kanchanaburi to Kamphaeng Saen in Nakhon Pathom.

Related Articles

Residents have since warned others, particularly those fishing or allowing children to play in the water, to remain cautious, fearing there could be more crocodiles in the area. Relevant officers have been notified and are inspecting the canal to determine whether other crocodiles remain and to ensure public safety.

Similarly, back in September, residents in Nikhom Phatthana district in the eastern province of Rayong were living in fear after a two-metre crocodile was spotted on a road. In a recorded video, the crocodile was seen lying on the road at night before quickly retreating into the spillway as the motorist passed.

