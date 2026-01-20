Scottish man missing after arriving in Bangkok for holiday and volunteer work

A 58 year old Scottish man lost contact with his family after arriving in Bangkok earlier this month, prompting friends and expat communities to help search for him across Thailand.

A missing person poster for 58 year old Scottish national Kenny Robertson is circulating widely on social media. According to information shared by his family and friends, Robertson arrived at an airport in Bangkok at around 2.30am on January 5 for a planned holiday and volunteer trip.

Family members said Robertson contacted them shortly after landing to confirm his arrival. However, they have not heard from him since, which they described as highly unusual.

Robertson reportedly sent a brief email to a friend on January 8, but his family chose not to reveal the contents of the message to the public. After that point, all communication reportedly stopped.

According to relatives, Robertson had planned to spend a few weeks travelling in Thailand and had also signed up to volunteer at a dog sanctuary during his stay. However, he never contacted the sanctuary after arriving in the country.

Concerned about his disappearance, Robertson’s friend Jordan McLeod reached out to expat communities and Thai netizens for help. He shared the missing poster in the Phuket Thailand Facebook group, writing…

“My friend has been reported missing after arriving in Thailand. He has made no further contact with friends or family which is very out of character for him. If you can do anything please share.”

In the comment section of the post, McLeod added that Robertson is retired and an experienced traveller, often spending several months at a time abroad.

Robertson was described as being approximately five feet six inches tall and was last seen wearing sunglasses. Friends and family urged anyone with useful information to contact the British Embassy in Bangkok or local police officers.

Some expats in the group suggested that Robertson’s family should also contact the Thai Immigration Bureau, noting that accommodation providers are required to report foreign guests, which could help trace his movements.

Online users offered various theories and support. Some speculated that Robertson may have lost his mobile phone, preventing him from contacting anyone. Others encouraged the family to share more details about his planned destinations within Thailand to help narrow the search.

Many netizens also expressed concern and encouragement, sharing the poster further and hoping that Robertson will be found safe.