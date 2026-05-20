Chinese Embassy calls for transparency in Sa Kaeo extortion case

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has responded to reporters over the alleged detention and extortion of Chinese nationals in Sa Kaeo, urging Thai police to investigate the case lawfully, fairly and transparently.

The response follows the arrest of five police officers and one civilian in Sa Kaeo on May 16. They were accused of detaining five Chinese nationals and demanding US$10,000, or about 300,000 baht, from each person.

According to a post by the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok yesterday, May 19, a reporter asked the embassy for its comment on the case.

A spokesperson said the embassy attached great importance to the case and immediately contacted relevant Thai agencies to request details. The embassy also urged Thai police to quickly verify the facts and bring all offenders involved into the justice process.

China said it hoped Thailand would strengthen supervision of law enforcement and public order to better protect the lives, property, rights and lawful interests of Chinese citizens in Thailand.

This would help maintain a safe environment for travel and people-to-people exchanges between China and Thailand, as well as friendly cooperation between the two countries.

The embassy also issued another warning to Chinese citizens living in Thailand or planning to visit. It urged them to strictly follow Thai laws and regulations, increase safety awareness, and pay attention to the safety of their lives and property.

Chinese citizens facing an emergency were advised to report the matter to Thai police immediately and contact the Chinese Embassy or Chinese consulates in Thailand for assistance as soon as possible.

In a separate development, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand issued a statement addressing media concerns regarding the involvement of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group in the construction of the Office of the Auditor-General or the SAO building, which tragically collapsed during the March 28 earthquake in 2025.