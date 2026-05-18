Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 1:52 PM
427 1 minute read
Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police arrested four foreign teenagers yesterday, May 17, after they stole and damaged a lamp shade outside a resident’s home in Phuket.

The incident was reported by the Phuket Times Facebook page, which also shared CCTV footage of the theft. The incident took place on Phang Nga Road in the Phuket Old Town area.

In the video, one of the foreign teenagers was seen removing a lamp shade hanging outside the house before walking away with friends. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and trainers. The damaged lamp shade was later found broken near the scene.

Mueang Phuket Police Station officers later confirmed the arrests of the suspects. Police said the four teenagers were detained at accommodation in Thalang district before being taken to the police station for questioning.

Foreign teenager caught stealing lamp shade in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

According to officers, the group consisted of four foreign nationals aged between 15 and 18 years old. Police said the teenagers admitted to the act and claimed they acted recklessly.

Police did not disclose the legal charges or penalties issued against the group, prompting criticism from some locals in the comment section of the Phuket Times report.

Several Phuket residents called on police to take stricter action to discourage criminal actions by foreign visitors and encourage greater respect for locals and public property.

Related Articles

One social media user claimed the offence could fall under Thailand’s Criminal Law relating to night-time theft, which carries penalties of one to five years in prison, a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both. Other online users speculated that the teenagers may only face minor fines before being released.

Foreign teens steals and damages lamp in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a similar case reported last year, a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing a Thai national flag from outside an office in Phuket. The company involved requested legal action, although no further update on the case was publicly released.

Another recent incident involving damage to public property occurred at Suvarnabhumi International Airport last week, when a Chinese man damaged automated immigration gates. He was ordered to pay 450,000 baht in compensation and faces a lifetime ban from entering Thailand.

Four foreign teenagers arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman suffers broken leg after bang fai rocket crashes into her home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers broken leg after bang fai rocket crashes into her home

16 minutes ago
Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi

1 hour ago
Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property

2 hours ago
Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Families search for missing members after train-bus collision in Bangkok

3 hours ago
PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin considers tunnel after fatal collision on railway track

5 hours ago
Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Train driver found positive for drug and driving without licence

6 hours ago
Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon | Thaiger South Thailand News

Three arrested after 10-kilometre drug chase in Chumphon

23 hours ago
AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

AI cameras help arrest human trafficking suspect in Pattaya

24 hours ago
13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | Thaiger Thailand News

13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border

1 day ago
Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach

1 day ago
Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
EC files complaints over ballot barcode photos | Thaiger Thailand News

EC files complaints over ballot barcode photos

1 day ago
Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself | Thaiger Thailand News

Satun man shoots ex-wife dead, then turns gun on himself

1 day ago
Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Kanchanaburi woman found dead in staged suicide case

1 day ago
SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok

1 day ago
PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash | Thaiger Thailand News

PM orders care, compensation after Makkasan rail crossing crash

1 day ago
Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman on Pattaya road taken to safety

1 day ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 40 Thai provinces on May 17 | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain warning issued for 40 Thai provinces on May 17

1 day ago
Train-bus collision Bangkok&#8217;s Makkasan was not an accident. It was a system designed to fail | Thaiger Bangkok News

Train-bus collision Bangkok’s Makkasan was not an accident. It was a system designed to fail

2 days ago
At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision | Thaiger Bangkok News

At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision

2 days ago
Thailand introduces tourism fees amid global challenges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand introduces tourism fees amid global challenges

2 days ago
Thailand water reserves drop to 39% as floods loom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand water reserves drop to 39% as floods loom

2 days ago
Missing Thai man safely returns after illegal Cambodia crossing | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Thai man safely returns after illegal Cambodia crossing

2 days ago
6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Miyagi coast | Thaiger Thailand News

6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Miyagi coast

2 days ago
Thai Met warns 35 provinces of heavy rain, flash floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Met warns 35 provinces of heavy rain, flash floods

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 1:52 PM
427 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.