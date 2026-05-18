Phuket locals demand action after foreign teens damage property

Police arrested four foreign teenagers yesterday, May 17, after they stole and damaged a lamp shade outside a resident’s home in Phuket.

The incident was reported by the Phuket Times Facebook page, which also shared CCTV footage of the theft. The incident took place on Phang Nga Road in the Phuket Old Town area.

In the video, one of the foreign teenagers was seen removing a lamp shade hanging outside the house before walking away with friends. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and trainers. The damaged lamp shade was later found broken near the scene.

Mueang Phuket Police Station officers later confirmed the arrests of the suspects. Police said the four teenagers were detained at accommodation in Thalang district before being taken to the police station for questioning.

According to officers, the group consisted of four foreign nationals aged between 15 and 18 years old. Police said the teenagers admitted to the act and claimed they acted recklessly.

Police did not disclose the legal charges or penalties issued against the group, prompting criticism from some locals in the comment section of the Phuket Times report.

Several Phuket residents called on police to take stricter action to discourage criminal actions by foreign visitors and encourage greater respect for locals and public property.

One social media user claimed the offence could fall under Thailand’s Criminal Law relating to night-time theft, which carries penalties of one to five years in prison, a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both. Other online users speculated that the teenagers may only face minor fines before being released.

In a similar case reported last year, a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing a Thai national flag from outside an office in Phuket. The company involved requested legal action, although no further update on the case was publicly released.

Another recent incident involving damage to public property occurred at Suvarnabhumi International Airport last week, when a Chinese man damaged automated immigration gates. He was ordered to pay 450,000 baht in compensation and faces a lifetime ban from entering Thailand.