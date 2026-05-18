Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 2:45 PM
367 1 minute read
Search underway for Dutch man missing off Railay Beach in Krabi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ปูดำนิวส์

A Dutch tourist remains missing after a kayak overturned in rough seas off Railay Beach in Krabi on Saturday, May 16, while his daughter was rescued safely.

Rangers from Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park were alerted to the incident in Railay Bay involving a Dutch man, believed to be about 60 years old, and his daughter.

According to officials, strong waves and winds swept the pair away from the shore, causing their kayak to capsize about 0.5 nautical miles offshore.

A local boat operator rescued the daughter from the sea, while the Dutchman reportedly went missing in the rough conditions.

Dutch man missing in Krabi sea
Photo via Facebook/ ปูดำนิวส์

National park rangers and officials from nearby areas launched a search operation for the missing tourist. Search teams reportedly found only a kayak paddle at the scene.

Local media later reported that the search operation was continuing, although officials had strengthened safety precautions because of adverse weather conditions in the area.

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park urged local boat operators and anyone with information about the missing tourist to contact officials through the park’s official Facebook page or call 075-656150.

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Officials also warned tourists and boat operators to exercise caution at sea because thunderstorms and heavy rain could affect some areas during this period.

Dutch tourist missing after kayak trip
Photo via Facebook/ ปูดำนิวส์

A similar incident was reported off Railay Beach in February when a South Korean tourist drowned while swimming with his child. Rangers and medical personnel performed CPR before taking him to the hospital, where he later passed away.

In another recent case reported in the same month, a lifeguard rescued a Vietnamese and an Australian tourist from drowning off Pattaya Beach. CPR was performed before she was taken to the hospital, where she later regained a pulse.

In August, an eight year old Chinese boy drowned while on a trip to Phi Phi Island with his father. He reportedly went swimming alone without a life jacket while his father sat on the shore.

Dutch man missing after kayak trip with daughter
Photo via Facebook/ ปูดำนิวส์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 2:45 PM
367 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.