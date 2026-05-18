Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 3:44 PM
435 1 minute read
Thai woman suffers broken leg after rocket crashes into home | Thaiger
Photo via Getty Images and Facebook/ Korat Watch

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima is seeking compensation after a bang fai rocket, part of a rocket festival in Northeastern Thailand, crashed through her home and injured her daughter-in-law, resulting in a broken leg.

The incident occurred on May 6 in Bua Lai district when a rocket reportedly fell through the roof of a shared family home. The 34 year old victim, Chanapa, suffered a broken left leg after being struck while sitting in her bedroom.

Chanapa’s mother-in-law, 52 year old Somsuan, told the media that a child was also inside the room at the time but was unharmed. She said the incident could have been fatal if the rocket had hit the child.

Officials from the Bua Lai Subdistrict Administrative Office later visited the property and offered repairs to the damaged roof.

However, Somsuan said the event organiser had not contacted the family regarding compensation for Chanapa’s injury. She added that the family had paid all medical expenses themselves.

Bang fai rocket hits home breaks woman's leg
Photo via Facebook/ Korat Watch

According to Somsuan, the family requested 350,000 baht in compensation from the organiser, but the demand was rejected.

She said the family decided to take the matter public after receiving a response from the organiser stating, “If you want the money, go sue for it.”

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The bang fai rocket accident drew criticism online and renewed concerns over safety standards at annual rocket festivals across the Isaan region. Several social media users noted that similar incidents occur almost every year without long-term preventive measures being introduced.

Following public attention on the case, Bua Lai Subdistrict Administrative Office Mayor Mongkhon Nontanam told Workpoint News that officials had continued assisting the family.

Bang fai accident in Nakhon Ratchasima
Photo via Facebook/ Korat Watch

Mongkhon said local officials repaired the damaged roof and provided a new bed and bedding after household items were damaged in the incident.

He also stated that officials had already offered 20,000 baht in compensation and planned to cover Chanapa’s medical expenses based on hospital receipts.

The incident was not the only reported rocket-related case during the festival period. In Kalasin, another woman used social media to seek accountability after a rocket reportedly landed at her home. No injuries or property damage were reported in that incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 18, 2026, 3:44 PM
435 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.