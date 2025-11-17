Thailand video news | Thailand updates alcohol rules, Thailand introduces new tax on low-cost imports

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia, including changes to the alcohol laws, a new tax on low-cost imports aimed at protecting local SMEs, several incidents involving misbehaving foreigners, and a few feel-good updates to end on a positive note.

Thailand has extended alcohol service hours in licensed venues from midnight to 1 a.m., and it will launch a six-month trial allowing restaurants to sell alcohol between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., a period that was previously restricted. The government says these changes modernise outdated rules and support tourism-driven businesses. However, authorities will continue to enforce penalties for anyone drinking outside legal hours. Many business owners welcome the move, yet they remain concerned about unclear advertising and enforcement guidelines. Officials will now monitor economic and social impacts before deciding whether to make the policy permanent.

The government will impose a new 10% customs duty on imported goods valued under 1,500 baht starting next year, ending duty-free treatment for low-cost items. Officials argue the measure levels the playing field for Thai SMEs that struggle to compete with cheap imports sold on online marketplaces. Domestic manufacturers say the influx of such products has fueled factory closures and job losses. As a result, e-commerce and logistics companies must now handle duty assessments on parcels. Prices for consumers may rise slightly, but the government insists the change encourages fairer competition for the local industry.

An American woman who blocked traffic on a major Bangkok road during heavy rain is now safe and reunited with her family. Footage of her standing barefoot in the street spread rapidly online and sparked public concern. Police stepped in to calm the situation and confirmed there were no further issues. The incident has since prompted broader discussion about mental health awareness and the safety of foreigners in public spaces. Authorities filed no charges, and the woman is now receiving the support she needs.

Tourists in Phuket expressed outrage after a foreign man walked into a restaurant and suddenly spat on a couple dining inside. CCTV footage circulated widely and fueled anger among locals and visitors. The restaurant owner called for swift legal action to protect Phuket’s reputation as a top tourist destination. Police are reviewing evidence and considering charges. Consequently, the incident has renewed calls for stricter behaviour standards for visitors in major tourism hubs.

Thousands of Filipinos marched in Manila to condemn what they describe as widespread corruption involving incomplete or overpriced infrastructure projects. Many demonstrators wore white and accused officials of enabling what they called “enormous evil” that harms public services. Religious groups joined the movement, adding pressure on the government. As investigations and hearings move forward, analysts believe the public outrage could reshape the country’s political landscape.

Thai and US authorities carried out a joint operation to arrest a Russian man accused of cyber-espionage. Investigators tracked him to a luxury villa in Phuket, where he had allegedly been hiding. Officials accuse him of hacking, data breaches and assisting international cybercrime networks. The case highlights Thailand’s growing role in global security cooperation as well as the region’s appeal to international fugitives. Extradition proceedings and further investigations are now underway.

Thai wildlife officials intercepted smugglers near the Cambodian border and rescued 143 macaques that traffickers transported in cramped cages. Investigators believe the animals were destined for foreign buyers. Authorities detained several suspects and will pursue charges under wildlife-protection laws. Moreover, conservation groups say the case shows the large scale of illegal wildlife trafficking in the region. Officials now plan to track down the broader network behind the smuggling operation.

Pattaya has opened a new City Command & Response Centre to improve crowd management, emergency coordination and digital public services ahead of the tourism high season. The system connects multiple agencies, including tourist police and transport officials, to handle rising visitor numbers more efficiently. City leaders say the centre will help reduce traffic problems, speed up incident response and support real-time data analysis. With major events approaching, Pattaya aims to position itself as a modern, safe and well-managed global destination.