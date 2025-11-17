Second Russian man arrested over drug sale QR code stickers in Phuket

Police arrested another Russian drug dealer on Friday, November 14, following an extended investigation into drug sale QR code stickers placed on utility poles across Phuket.

The investigation was expanded after a Russian man was arrested on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province earlier in November for promoting drug sales via QR codes.

The suspect was found placing QR code stickers on electric poles across Phuket. Scanning the code led to a website, THAIHUB.TOP, which displayed a photo of a woman holding a bag of alleged cocaine and advertisements for various narcotics available for purchase.

Following the extended investigation, Chalermpong Saengdee, a Member of Parliament from the People’s Party, reported on November 16 that another Russian suspect, 31 year old Anton Tiutiaev, was arrested in connection with the drug sale QR codes.

Undercover officers had entered a Telegram group chat via a suspicious QR code and discovered that the group was used for drug sales.

Disguised officers placed an order through the group and arranged a meeting with the foreign dealer to collect the drugs. Tiutiaev appeared at the scheduled meeting and was arrested.

Six packs of cocaine were found in his possession. He has been charged under Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act for producing, importing, exporting, distributing, or possessing Category 2 narcotics. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 200,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Police found that Tiutiaev was in Thailand on a student visa, claiming to study at a private university in Phuket province.

The Russian suspect was also found carrying a document stating that he served as an adviser to an official of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) prevention and suppression committee. The identity of the official has not been disclosed.

Tiutiaev was taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.