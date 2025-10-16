Thailand video news | Blackpink’s Lisa named Thailand’s tourism ambassador, Thai-Aussie couple allege police extortion in Pattaya

In Thailand Video News, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from allegations of police extortion in Pattaya to incidents involving foreigners behaving violently after encounters with trans women, and Blackpink’s Lisa taking on a new role as Thailand’s tourism ambassador.

A Thai woman and her Australian husband claim they were pressured to pay 20,000 baht in a police extortion attempt in Pattaya, which she negotiated down to 15,000 baht before handing over cash from an ATM. The couple say a man wearing police-style clothing handled the transaction and released her husband without any formal documents or charges. This is purportedly the second time in two weeks such an incident has occurred, according to the woman. The couple now suspect the involvement of fake officers posing as law enforcement. As of the report, the Mueang Pattaya Police have not responded to the allegations.

A teenager in Chiang Mai had her severed hand surgically reattached following a brutal gang attack. The assault, which left her limb detached, was severe enough to require immediate medical intervention. Surgeons succeeded in reconnecting the hand, restoring some blood flow and function. The victim is now in recovery under close observation. Authorities are investigating the motive and are seeking suspects involved in the assault.

In Phuket, a trans woman says she was attacked and robbed by a Polish client after providing sexual services. She alleges the man physically assaulted her and stole valuables and cash from her premises following the interaction. The victim reported the incident to local police and sought medical care. Investigators are now coordinating to identify and apprehend the suspect. The case raises concerns about safety for sex workers in tourist areas.

An Indian man is being sought by Phuket police after assaulting a ladyboy and stealing 10,000 baht from her. The incident reportedly occurred in her rented room after they had used a dating app to arrange a meeting. He allegedly demanded a refund, and when she refused, he forcefully searched her belongings and fled. She tried to pursue but was deterred by fear of further violence and later reported the crime to authorities. Police are now treating it as a serious assault and theft case, urging the public to assist in identifying the suspect.

Two Thai social media influencers have publicly apologised after staging a bogus gold-theft prank on a Pattaya beach. Their video, which gained viral attention, showed them falsely claiming that gold jewellery was stolen to garner drama and reactions. Critics accused them of trivialising crime to boost views and engagement. The influencers admitted their stunt was ill-conceived and expressed regret. Local officials suggested such acts reflect poorly on both social media ethics and community standards.

Visitors staying at a Pattaya hotel were filmed engaging in a sexually explicit act on their balcony, sparking public outrage. The footage circulated across social media, prompting concern from local authorities about decency laws. The hotel, local police, and tourism officials are now assessing legal and reputational responses. Authorities may press charges if violations of public decency regulations are confirmed. The incident raises questions about privacy, voyeurism, and enforcement in tourist zones.

During a presidential visit to Egypt, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto was caught on a live microphone asking whether he could meet Eric Trump at a Gaza peace summit. The moment raised eyebrows about the intersection of diplomacy, informal requests, and global media scrutiny. The clip led to media speculation about how foreign leaders manage informal channels and media optics. The White House has not confirmed whether any meeting will take place. Analysts see this as an example of how high-stakes diplomacy increasingly plays out under public and media pressure.

Blackpink’s Lisa has been appointed as a tourism ambassador for Thailand, leveraging her global celebrity to boost visitor interest. As a native of Thailand and international icon, she is expected to help promote national attractions and cultural sites. The move is part of a broader strategy to link Thai pop culture with tourism marketing. Officials hope her endorsement can draw new visitors and deepen Thailand’s global appeal. The announcement was met with enthusiastic support from fans and tourism stakeholders alike.