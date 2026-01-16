Thailand video news | Construction crane collapse on Rama II road kills two, Thailand introduces muay Thai visa to support international students

Today we’ll be talking about the two crane collapses in as many days and the company behind these disasters, plus, leading Thai political parties are vowing to reclassify cannabis in an effort to make the plant medical use only, and later on we’ll talk about the pea soup pollution that is currently plaguing the country. Don’t worry though, still some feel good news at the end to send you off into your weekend.

Construction Crane Collapse on Rama II Road Kills Two

A construction crane working on a bridge project toppled onto two cars on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province, killing at least two people on the morning of January 15. Drivers and passengers were trapped in the wreckage, prompting emergency teams to respond quickly. The tragic collapse occurred near the Paris Garden Hotel and halted traffic while rescue efforts were underway. This event happened just one day after a separate crane accident involving a high-speed rail project that killed dozens, intensifying scrutiny of worksite safety. Officials have begun questioning the crane operator and are investigating what caused the failure.

Thai PM Cancels ITD Contracts After Deadly Crane Disasters

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the cancellation of two major contracts with Italian-Thai Development (ITD) following recent construction crane tragedies. Both incidents, including one that struck a passenger train and another on a busy road, have together caused significant loss of life and injuries. The government plans to pursue legal action against ITD and find a replacement contractor focused on safety. Anutin stressed the state’s duty to protect the public and reassure investors after mounting concerns. The move reflects rising public pressure over repeated accidents linked to the company.

King and Queen Offer Support to Victims of Korat Train Tragedy

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have extended royal patronage to those affected by the recent crane collapse onto a train in Nakhon Ratchasima. Injured passengers are being treated under royal care, and families of the deceased will receive funeral assistance payments. The accident caused the train to catch fire and derail, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. Their Majesties expressed deep sorrow for the victims and their families. The royal gesture comes as authorities and the government handle the aftermath of the disaster.

Leading Thai Parties Propose Reclassifying Cannabis as a Narcotic

Three major Thai political parties have pledged to reverse current cannabis laws and classify marijuana strictly as a narcotic, limiting its use to medical purposes. The proposal, made during a tourism-sector forum ahead of elections, aims to address concerns around foreign business exploitation and illegal operations. Party leaders said tighter controls are needed to protect public health and fairness in the market. Tourism industry representatives also raised broader legal and regulatory issues during the discussions. The initiative signals a potential shift in drug policy if these parties gain power.

Government Warns Public as PM2.5 Air Pollution Reaches Hazardous Levels

Thai authorities have issued a public health warning as PM2.5 fine dust levels climbed into dangerous territory in several provinces. Residents, especially children and older people, were urged to limit outdoor activities to reduce exposure. Officials noted that air quality had deteriorated notably, with particulate readings exceeding safe standards. The government reiterated advice on wearing masks and monitoring updates from health agencies. People with respiratory conditions were told to take extra precautions.

Thai Foreign Minister Seeks Answers on US Visa Suspension

Thailand’s foreign minister is seeking clarification from US officials after a sudden halt to immigrant visa processing affected Thai applicants. The stoppage left many hopeful immigrants in uncertainty about their plans to move to the United States. Bangkok’s foreign affairs team is working to obtain details on the reasons behind the suspension. They have emphasised the importance of clear communication to resolve the situation. The issue has caused concern among those waiting for visa approvals.

Thailand Introduces Muay Thai Visa to Support International Students

Thailand has launched a new ‘Muay Thai Visa’ initiative designed to make it easier for foreign students to study and train in the country. The visa category is part of a broader drive to attract international learners interested in the sport and cultural experience. Eligible applicants will receive support through a streamlined digital process. Officials hope this will boost tourism and educational exchange while regulating student stays. The initiative reflects Thailand’s efforts to diversify visa options for global visitors.

Phuket Reveals ‘Dheveena’ Sea Goddess Sculpture as New Attraction

Phuket has unveiled an imposing sea goddess statue named ‘Dheveena’ as a new public landmark to enhance the island’s cultural appeal. The sculpture was officially presented during a launch event aimed at promoting tourism and community pride. Local leaders believe the artwork will become a popular spot for visitors and residents alike. The installation celebrates the island’s maritime heritage and artistic identity. Officials hope it will draw more interest to Phuket beyond its beaches.

