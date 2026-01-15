Muay Thai Visa Thailand launches DTV visa support for international students

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 15, 2026, 5:45 PM
61 2 minutes read
Muay Thai Visa Thailand launches DTV visa support for international students | Thaiger

Muay Thai Visa Thailand (MTVT), operated by Bangkok’s Sor.Dechapant Muay Thai School has launched a dedicated visa support service aimed at helping foreign students apply for Thailand’s new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) through accredited Muay Thai training.

The initiative addresses a growing need among international applicants seeking long-term stays in Thailand via recognised soft power activities, with Muay Thai training being one of the eligible categories.

Training meets visa qualification

The new service bridges the gap between martial arts training and visa eligibility. Students who enrol in MTVT’s accredited Muay Thai programmes receive all the required documents for their visa applications, including official acceptance letters, structured training schedules, and proof of the school’s credentials.

Muay Thai Visa Thailand launches DTV visa support for international students | News by Thaiger

“We saw a disconnect between people wanting to train Muay Thai long-term and understanding how to use that training as their DTV qualification,” said a spokesperson for Muay Thai Visa Thailand.

“Students would contact us asking about training, but they didn’t know what documentation embassies needed or how to structure their applications. We decided to handle both sides: provide legitimate training and help with the paperwork.”

What’s included?

The visa support service is integrated into the school’s training programmes. International students train under licensed instructors and receive all documentation tailored for DTV applicants. Training schedules are flexible and can be adjusted to match visa timelines.

Related Articles

Support documents include:

  • Acceptance letters
  • Verified training schedules
  • Instructor and school credentials
  • Embassy-ready application formats

Students are also guided through other DTV requirements such as financial proof (500,000 baht in savings), dependent eligibility for family members, and embassy-specific variations.

The school also provide ongoing updates as embassy guidelines change, ensuring students remain compliant with the latest standards.

Avoiding common mistakes

Muay Thai Visa Thailand launches DTV visa support for international students | News by Thaiger

The service aims to reduce common application errors that often lead to delays or rejections, such as vague acceptance letters, unclear training schedules, or incomplete documentation regarding the school’s credentials and accreditation.

“Embassies need to verify that the training is legitimate and the school is properly licensed,” the spokesperson explained.

“A basic enrollment confirmation isn’t enough. They want to see training duration, schedule details, instructor credentials, and school licensing. We make sure our students have everything formatted correctly before they apply.”

MTVT also helps students prepare financial documentation and other supporting materials to complete their visa packages.

Enrollment now open

Muay Thai Visa Thailand launches DTV visa support for international students | News by Thaiger

The visa support service is now available for all students enrolling in MTVT’s training programmes. Full details on course options and documentation support are available at muaythaivisathailand.com.

Interested applicants can enrol directly through the website or contact the school for consultations.

Aligned with embassy checklists

The service is based on official documentation requirements published by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various embassies and consulates worldwide. MTVT tracks embassy-specific differences and guides students accordingly.

“What we guarantee is that our enrolled students get proper training and documentation that meets published embassy standards. If someone qualifies for DTV and submits their application correctly, they should have everything the embassies are looking for.”

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child | Thaiger Thailand News

Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child

14 seconds ago
Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent

43 minutes ago
The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | Thaiger Thailand News

The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

51 minutes ago
Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall

1 hour ago
China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy

2 hours ago
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger Thailand News

Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

2 hours ago
Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse

2 hours ago
Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs | Thaiger Thailand News

Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs

3 hours ago
Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death

4 hours ago
Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite

4 hours ago
UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

6 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links

6 hours ago
Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026 | Thaiger Finance

The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026

7 hours ago
2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road | Thaiger Thailand News

2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road

7 hours ago
Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse

7 hours ago
SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage

7 hours ago
German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

8 hours ago
ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat

1 day ago
SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations | Thaiger Thailand News

SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations

1 day ago
Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time | Thaiger Thailand News

Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time

1 day ago
Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

1 day ago
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

1 day ago
Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

1 day ago
SponsoredVisa Information
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 15, 2026, 5:45 PM
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.