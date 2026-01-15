Muay Thai Visa Thailand launches DTV visa support for international students

Muay Thai Visa Thailand (MTVT), operated by Bangkok’s Sor.Dechapant Muay Thai School has launched a dedicated visa support service aimed at helping foreign students apply for Thailand’s new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) through accredited Muay Thai training.

The initiative addresses a growing need among international applicants seeking long-term stays in Thailand via recognised soft power activities, with Muay Thai training being one of the eligible categories.

Training meets visa qualification

The new service bridges the gap between martial arts training and visa eligibility. Students who enrol in MTVT’s accredited Muay Thai programmes receive all the required documents for their visa applications, including official acceptance letters, structured training schedules, and proof of the school’s credentials.

“We saw a disconnect between people wanting to train Muay Thai long-term and understanding how to use that training as their DTV qualification,” said a spokesperson for Muay Thai Visa Thailand.

“Students would contact us asking about training, but they didn’t know what documentation embassies needed or how to structure their applications. We decided to handle both sides: provide legitimate training and help with the paperwork.”

What’s included?

The visa support service is integrated into the school’s training programmes. International students train under licensed instructors and receive all documentation tailored for DTV applicants. Training schedules are flexible and can be adjusted to match visa timelines.

Support documents include:

Acceptance letters

Verified training schedules

Instructor and school credentials

Embassy-ready application formats

Students are also guided through other DTV requirements such as financial proof (500,000 baht in savings), dependent eligibility for family members, and embassy-specific variations.

The school also provide ongoing updates as embassy guidelines change, ensuring students remain compliant with the latest standards.

Avoiding common mistakes

The service aims to reduce common application errors that often lead to delays or rejections, such as vague acceptance letters, unclear training schedules, or incomplete documentation regarding the school’s credentials and accreditation.

“Embassies need to verify that the training is legitimate and the school is properly licensed,” the spokesperson explained.

“A basic enrollment confirmation isn’t enough. They want to see training duration, schedule details, instructor credentials, and school licensing. We make sure our students have everything formatted correctly before they apply.”

MTVT also helps students prepare financial documentation and other supporting materials to complete their visa packages.

Enrollment now open

The visa support service is now available for all students enrolling in MTVT’s training programmes. Full details on course options and documentation support are available at muaythaivisathailand.com.

Interested applicants can enrol directly through the website or contact the school for consultations.

Aligned with embassy checklists

The service is based on official documentation requirements published by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various embassies and consulates worldwide. MTVT tracks embassy-specific differences and guides students accordingly.

“What we guarantee is that our enrolled students get proper training and documentation that meets published embassy standards. If someone qualifies for DTV and submits their application correctly, they should have everything the embassies are looking for.”

