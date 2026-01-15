2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road

Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Key insights from the news

  • A construction crane collapsed onto two vehicles on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province, killing at least two people around 9:25 AM on January 15.
  • The crane was part of a bridge construction project, and the incident trapped drivers and passengers inside the vehicles, prompting immediate rescue efforts.
  • This incident follows a major crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima that resulted in 32 deaths, raising concerns about safety in construction projects in the region.
  • Rama II Road has a history of construction-related accidents, with previous incidents highlighting ongoing issues with safety standards and oversight in infrastructure projects.

At least two people were killed after a construction crane collapsed onto two vehicles travelling along Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok this morning, January 15.

The fatal incident occurred at around 9.25am outside the Paris Garden Hotel in the Tha Chin sub-district. The crane was part of a bridge construction project above Rama II Road, one of the routes linking Bangkok with southern provinces.

The Facebook page Fire & Rescue Thailand first reported the collapse, sharing images of vehicles being crushed by the concrete structure. Another local news page, Mueang Prakan V2, reported that the crane fell directly onto two moving cars, trapping drivers and passengers inside the vehicles.

Fire & Rescue Thailand later confirmed that at least two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue teams and relevant authorities rushed to the area and are currently working to retrieve victims. Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of casualties, as the operation remains ongoing.

Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

This latest tragedy comes just one day after a major crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where a crane from the construction of the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed railway fell onto a moving passenger train.

The incident claimed 32 lives, injured 64 others, and left three people missing. Rescue operations in that case have since been paused.

Italian-Thai Development (ITD) accepted responsibility for its role as the project’s supervising contractor. The crane operator is currently being questioned by the police, and the exact cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Rama II Road has long been associated with repeated construction-related accidents. In March last year, a bridge structure under construction collapsed, killing six people and injuring at least 22 others.

In April, another crane accident caused a three-tonne steel beam to fall onto a pickup truck, though the driver and passenger sustained only minor injuries.

Over the years, motorists reported frequent incidents involving falling concrete slabs, cement chunks, and construction materials along Rama II Road, raising ongoing concerns about safety standards and oversight at major infrastructure projects.

Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

